For avoidance of doubt, SCA defines “Virtual Assets” as a digital representation of value that can be traded or digitally transferred and can be used for investment purposes, and does not include digital representations of paper currencies, securities or other money.

In essence, the SCA regulates the use of virtual assets as investment instruments, when such activities are conducted within the state (UAE), with the exception of financial free zones. The issued guidelines apply to virtual asset platform operators, custodians of virtual assets, virtual asset consultants, virtual asset portfolio managers, virtual asset brokers, virtual asset dealers and any other activities that may become licensed functions by the SCA in the future, with regard to regulating virtual asset activities.

It is highly important to mention that the regulatory framework in the UAE, continues to evolve in response to the technological developments which are positively affecting the financial services industry. The SCA’s actions in improving the existing regulations and/or issuing new regulations for the subject matter, shows clearly its ongoing commitment to adopting globally recognised best practices in all aspects, including but not limited to licensing, governance and supervision.

The process of licensing for Category 7, is broadly similar to that of Category 5, in terms of timeframes and procedural steps. However, differences arise depending on the specific activities the applicant intends to conduct under Category 7. For example, Category 7 licences generally require a higher number of senior and/or key function personnel to be appointed in order to activate the license. As all license categories introduced over the time by SCA, Category 7 has its own capital thresholds.