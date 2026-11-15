One Network, Any Card: What The SARB’s White-label ATM Plan Means For Banks

Discussions about the future of banking usually focus on digital payments, fintech and the decline of cash. Yet, while South Africa continues to modernise its payments system, the South African Reserve Bank (“SARB”) is considering a significant overhaul of something far more familiar: the automated teller machine (“ATM”).

Under its Cash Smart Strategy, the SARB is proposing a transition towards white-label ATMs, which would operate as shared infrastructure rather than being associated with individual banks. The SARB reportedly intends to pilot the model in January 2027, with a broader phased rollout thereafter. The proposal would fundamentally change how South Africans access cash, how banks participate in the cash distribution network and how the infrastructure supporting physical currency is governed.

The proposed changes are significant. South Africa currently has approximately 30,600 ATMs, of which around 9,200 are operated by independent deployers. The SARB envisages a shared network through which customers could access essential cash services regardless of which bank they use, with transactions below a prescribed threshold intended to be free of charge. The threshold and detailed pricing arrangements have not yet been finalised.

This may look like an operational change to the country's ATM network, but it goes well beyond removing bank branding. The proposal raises important questions about financial regulation, infrastructure ownership, competition, customer protection, operational resilience and the responsibilities of banks and non-bank service providers.

The cost of cash is only part of the problem. South Africa's cash infrastructure has developed around separate banking networks, each with its own ATMs, cash-handling arrangements and operational costs. As consumers increasingly adopt digital payments, the fixed costs of maintaining physical cash infrastructure remain substantial, even where transaction volumes decline.

The SARB's Cost of Cash Research Study, using 2024 as its base year, estimates the annual economic cost of cash at approximately ZAR88.5 billion. Yet cash still accounts for approximately 56% of consumer transactions by volume. This creates an important policy challenge: cash remains essential to significant parts of the economy, even as maintaining access to it becomes increasingly expensive.

The consequences are particularly evident in rural communities, townships and lower-income areas, where maintaining bank-owned ATM infrastructure may be commercially less attractive. The closure of an ATM may be a relatively minor inconvenience in an urban area with several alternatives. In an underserved community, however, it can mean additional transport costs, longer journeys and reduced access to basic financial services.

The SARB's proposed response is to treat cash access increasingly as shared national infrastructure rather than a service delivered through competing proprietary networks.

Central to this approach is the proposed establishment of a National Cash Utility (“NCU”), intended to consolidate elements of the wholesale cash infrastructure, reduce duplication and improve coordination across the cash value chain. The SARB has indicated that it aims to establish the utility by March 2027, while the transition of existing cash centres and ATM infrastructure would take place in stages.

From a banking and financial regulatory perspective, the key issue is how this infrastructure will be governed.

The traditional ATM model involves arrangements between banks, independent ATM deployers, payment system participants and cash logistics providers. Moving towards a shared utility would require greater clarity on the rights and responsibilities of these parties, particularly concerning infrastructure access, operational standards, the ownership and safeguarding of cash, service fees and liability when transactions fail.

The regulatory framework will therefore be as important as the technology. The SARB's Cash Smart Strategy expressly contemplates developing rules and policies aimed at improving accessibility, affordability, transparency and accountability throughout the cash ecosystem. This includes common operating standards, security requirements and fair, non-discriminatory access to shared infrastructure.

For banks, the proposed changes could alter the economics of cash distribution. Shared infrastructure may reduce duplicated expenditure on ATM deployment, maintenance, cash replenishment and transportation. However, it may also require banks to reconsider existing outsourcing arrangements, service-level agreements, interbank fee structures and the allocation of operational responsibilities.

A shared network does not remove risk, but it does change where that risk sits.

Where several institutions rely on common infrastructure, operational disruptions can affect a much larger group of customers. The concentration of cash-processing, distribution or ATM-management functions may create efficiencies, but it also places greater importance on continuity arrangements, cyber security, fraud prevention, incident response and effective oversight of service providers.

These concerns are particularly relevant given the operational and security risks associated with cash transportation and handling. The SARB has identified the concentration of wholesale cash logistics among a relatively small number of service providers as an important resilience consideration. A utility-based model will consequently need to balance efficiency with safeguards against single points of failure.

There is also a financial crime compliance dimension. Although white-label ATMs would change the infrastructure through which cash services are provided, they would not remove the anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing obligations applicable to accountable institutions under the Financial Intelligence Centre Act, 2001 (“FICA”). Banks would still need to maintain appropriate controls over customer activity, including the monitoring and assessment of transactions where required.

The final operating model will need to clarify which institutions are responsible for particular controls, records and escalation processes, especially where independent operators or shared infrastructure providers perform functions on behalf of banks. These questions should be addressed in the design of the framework rather than left to individual contractual interpretation after implementation.

Consumer protection presents another important consideration. The proposed reduction or elimination of certain ATM charges could improve affordability, particularly for customers who currently incur additional fees when using another bank's machine. However, pricing reform will need to be accompanied by clear disclosure requirements, reliable transaction processing, accessible complaints mechanisms and effective procedures for resolving failed withdrawals or deposit discrepancies.

A more uniform customer experience could be a meaningful benefit, provided that responsibility for resolving disputes remains clear.

The proposal also reflects a broader direction in South African payments regulation. Through its Payments Ecosystem Modernisation Programme, the SARB is pursuing a more accessible, interoperable and efficient payments environment. The Cash Smart Strategy complements that work by recognising that digital payments and physical currency are not necessarily substitutes.

Financial inclusion cannot be measured only by how many people can make digital payments. It must also consider whether consumers can access and use their money in the form that best suits their circumstances.

The white-label ATM initiative remains subject to further industry engagement, regulatory development and implementation decisions. Banks have reportedly submitted alternative models for consideration, and the precise arrangements governing ownership, funding, pricing and service responsibilities have yet to be settled.

Nevertheless, the direction of reform is becoming clearer. South Africa is moving towards a model in which cash infrastructure is viewed less as a competitive extension of individual banking brands and more as a shared service supporting the wider financial system.

Banks, ATM operators, cash logistics providers and other financial institutions should follow these developments closely, as both the infrastructure and the legal and regulatory relationships supporting it are likely to change.

In short, the SARB’s proposal is about more than withdrawing cash from an ATM without a bank's logo. Access to cash may increasingly depend on shared infrastructure and clear regulatory accountability, and the modernisation of payments must also keep physical money accessible.