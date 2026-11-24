Real estate developers often undertake multiple projects through a single corporate entity, with each project at a different stage of completion and supported by distinct sources of funding, security arrangements, and receivables. Financial distress in one project need not necessarily affect the viability of the others. Yet, insolvency proceedings against the developer may disrupt construction, financing, and delivery of homes in projects that are otherwise viable. The recognition of homebuyers as financial creditors under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (Code) was intended to enable them to participate in the insolvency resolution of defaulting developers. The challenge, however, lies in protecting the interests of stakeholders in other projects without undermining the collective nature of insolvency resolution.

The Supreme Court in Mansi Brar Fernandes v. Shubha Sharma1 directed that real estate insolvency should, as a rule, proceed on a project-specific basis unless circumstances justify otherwise. While no such exceptional circumstances have been identified, the above project-specific CIRP position is not absolute, and instead operates as a general rule requiring reasons for deviation.2

In contrast with project-specific CIRP, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Act, 2026 (Amendment Act) recognises project-specific resolution plans, permitting multiple resolution applicants to propose plans for and take over separate projects of the developer undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). Further, subsequent regulatory measures of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) enable project-specific assessment and financial management, as well as exclusion of viable projects from CIRP. As such, a real estate project is not treated as a self-contained unit for insolvency resolution, insulated from the financial arrangements, liabilities, and stakeholder interests associated with other projects of the same developer. This article examines the extent to which projects may be ring-fenced and the implications for stakeholders of both distressed and viable projects of the same developer.

Against this background, following are key implications of project-wise insolvency for developers, creditors, resolution applicants, and homebuyers:

Constitution of the CoC and allocation of inextricably linked assets and liabilities

A fundamental issue in project-wise insolvency is whether financial creditors of other projects are entitled to participate in the Committee of Creditors (CoC). Section 21 of the Code ordinarily contemplates a CoC comprising financial creditors of the corporate debtor as a whole. A project-specific CoC, however, would exclude creditors whose financial exposure lies outside the project undergoing resolution.

In Flat Buyers Association Winter Hills-77, Gurgaon v. Umang Realtech Pvt Ltd, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) held that assets attributable to other projects could not be brought together for value maximisation in the CIRP of a particular project.

While this supports the exclusion of assets exclusively attributable to other projects, the position becomes less clear where such assets secure borrowings utilised for the distressed project or where a lender holds a single security across multiple projects. For instance, where a lender has financed a distressed project against a mortgage over land belonging to another project of the same developer, excluding such land from the CIRP could materially affect its recovery. Conversely, including the land could jeopardise the completion of an otherwise viable project and prejudice its homebuyers. The existing statutory and judicial framework does not comprehensively address whether such security interests can be enforced independently or must be dealt with within the project-specific CIRP.

Similar difficulties arise in allocating corporate-level borrowings, statutory dues, and liabilities towards contractors engaged across multiple projects. Excluding creditors holding such claims from the CoC may deprive them of participation in decisions affecting their recovery. Including them, however, may dilute the voting strength of homebuyers and lenders directly associated with the distressed project.

Although the amended Regulation 4D of the Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons Regulations, 2016 (CIRP Regulations) requires separate project-wise accounts, financial reporting, and compliance with fund-utilisation requirements under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA), these measures facilitate financial segregation without determining the legal allocation of common liabilities or cross-project security interests. The constitution of the CoC must therefore be considered alongside the identification of assets and liabilities falling within the scope of resolution.

Separate resolution plans and exclusion of viable projects

While the Supreme Court in Mansi Brar Fernandes recognised project-specific CIRP as the preferred approach, it did not altogether rule out insolvency proceedings extending to multiple projects or the corporate debtor as a whole. The scope of the CIRP may vary depending on the nature of the default, the financing arrangements, and the interests of the stakeholders involved. However, even where the CIRP extends beyond a particular project, the considerations underlying project-wise resolution remain relevant.

Regulation 36A(1) of the CIRP Regulations permits separate resolution plans for individual projects or groups of projects, an approach considered by the Supreme Court in Alpha Corp Development Pvt Ltd v. Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority.3 The amended Explanation to Section 5(26) of the Code now gives statutory recognition to resolution through multiple plans involving different assets of the corporate debtor.

However, under Section 31(6) of the Code, pre-existing claims against the corporate debtor and its assets stand extinguished upon approval of a resolution plan unless the plan provides otherwise. Where projects are resolved at different stages, the approval of one plan may therefore prejudice creditors whose claims are intended to be addressed under subsequent plans. This is particularly significant for lenders holding cross-project security and homebuyers awaiting completion of other projects. Individual resolution plans must accordingly provide for the preservation and subsequent treatment of such claims and associated security interests.

Regulation 4F of the CIRP Regulations further permits the exclusion of individual projects from an ongoing CIRP upon the recommendation of the CoC with at least 66% of its voting share and approval of the adjudicating authority. Where a common CoC is constituted, creditors of a viable project may lack the requisite voting strength to secure its exclusion, particularly where creditors of distressed projects have a commercial interest in retaining its assets or receivables within the CIRP.

Even where exclusion is secured, Regulation 4F does not expressly address the survival of claims pertaining to excluded projects upon subsequent resolution of the corporate debtor. Such exclusion may protect the project from the immediate consequences of the CIRP without necessarily protecting its creditors from the operation of Section 31(6) of the Code (extinguishment of pre-existing claims not addressed in the resolution plan). Accordingly, whether a project is separately resolved or excluded from the CIRP, the protection of its stakeholders ultimately depends upon the preservation and treatment of their underlying claims and security interests.

Recovery by dissenting financial creditors

Project-wise resolution also raises questions regarding the minimum statutory entitlement of dissenting financial creditors. Under Section 30(2)(ba) of the Code, such creditors must receive the lower of their entitlement in liquidation under Section 53 and the amount payable if the resolution plan distribution followed the priority/waterfall mechanism prescribed under Section 53(1).

The difficulty arises because the liquidation benchmark relates to the corporate debtor as a whole, whereas the funds available under an individual resolution plan may be restricted to a particular project.

In the CIRP of Avani Projects and Infrastructure Ltd,4 the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Kolkata Bench, approved a resolution plan for the Avani Grand project under which payments to dissenting financial creditors were calculated by applying a ‘Project Allocable Percentage’ of 48%, based on the voting share of the project’s homebuyers in the overall CoC. Payments were to be made from the surplus generated by the project, with undischarged liabilities continuing to subsist.

While such an arrangement facilitates resolution without burdening a single project with the entirety of the developer’s liabilities, the voting strength of a project’s homebuyers does not necessarily reflect its proportionate contribution to liquidation value or the value of security held by dissenting lenders.

Further, in Jaypee Kensington Boulevard Apartments Welfare Association v. NBCC (India) Ltd,5 the Supreme Court emphasised that the statutory entitlement of dissenting financial creditors was to be satisfied through monetary payment rather than payment in the nature of barter. Making such payment contingent upon the generation of project surplus raises a distinct question of whether the statutory minimum is effectively secured.

Whether proportionate allocation across multiple project-wise plans, coupled with preservation of outstanding claims, sufficiently satisfies the benchmark under Section 30(2)(ba) of the Code remains to be tested. Without clarity on this issue, dissenting creditors may bear the commercial risk of project completion despite the statutory protection afforded to them.

In view of the above position, stakeholders may consider the following measures to protect their interests and facilitate effective project-wise resolution:

Lenders and other creditors: Assess the developer’s overall indebtedness, cross-security, and guarantees alongside project-specific cash flows. Document the assets and receivables securing each facility and evaluate whether the proposed confinement or exclusion affects enforcement rights and recoveries.

Assess the developer’s overall indebtedness, cross-security, and guarantees alongside project-specific cash flows. Document the assets and receivables securing each facility and evaluate whether the proposed confinement or exclusion affects enforcement rights and recoveries. Developers: Maintain separate project-wise accounts, liability records, and clear documentation of development rights and shared infrastructure. At the financing stage, consider the implications of cross-collateralisation and, where commercially feasible, separate project entities; segregation of accounts alone does not create a separate corporate debtor.

Maintain separate project-wise accounts, liability records, and clear documentation of development rights and shared infrastructure. At the financing stage, consider the implications of cross-collateralisation and, where commercially feasible, separate project entities; segregation of accounts alone does not create a separate corporate debtor. Resolution applicants: Undertake project-wise due diligence on title, approvals, encumbrances, completion costs, and common liabilities. Structure plans to expressly deal with claims outside the project, statutory minimum payments to dissenting creditors, and funding for completion, rather than relying solely on uncertain future surplus.

Undertake project-wise due diligence on title, approvals, encumbrances, completion costs, and common liabilities. Structure plans to expressly deal with claims outside the project, statutory minimum payments to dissenting creditors, and funding for completion, rather than relying solely on uncertain future surplus. Homebuyers: Verify the scope of the admission or exclusion order, file claims where applicable and engage with the authorised representative. Allottees of other projects should not assume that their rights are unaffected merely because the default arose elsewhere; separate proceedings or remedies under RERA may be available, depending on the circumstances.

Footnotes

1 2025 INSC 1110

2 Key recommendations of the Report of the Committee on Framing Guidelines for Insolvency Proceedings in Real Estate Sector

3 2026 INSC 449

4 IA (IB)(Plan) No. 23/KB/2025 in CP (IB) No. 378/KB/2018

5 (2022) 1 SCC 401