IBBI Tightens The Interface Between Insolvency And RERA: A Note On Circular No. IBBI/CIRP/110/2026

On 30 October 2026, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India issued Circular No. IBBI/CIRP/110/2026, addressed to all registered insolvency professionals, recognised insolvency professional entities, and registered insolvency professional agencies. The circular deals with two connected subjects: compliance with the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 in the corporate insolvency resolution process of corporate debtors having real estate projects, and disclosure of the CIRP at the project and office sites of such debtors. It has been issued in exercise of the powers conferred under section 196 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

The circular proceeds on a practical observation. In the CIRP of a corporate debtor with one or more real estate projects, a great deal of regulatory information already exists in the public domain. Details relating to project registration, sanctioned plans, statutory approvals, designated bank accounts, and construction progress are available on the web portal of the concerned Real Estate Regulatory Authority. The difficulty is that this information is often not readily available to the insolvency professional from the records of the corporate debtor itself. Where records are produced, they are frequently incomplete or inconsistent.

This gap matters for reasons the circular spells out. Access to the regulatory record maintained by RERA enables the insolvency professional to prepare a more complete information memorandum. It assists prospective resolution applicants in formulating viable resolution plans. The end result, in the Board's assessment, is enhancement of value in the resolution of real estate projects.

The second limb of the circular addresses a different but related problem. Stakeholders who visit the project sites and offices of a corporate debtor may often have no awareness that the debtor is undergoing CIRP. A flat buyer visiting a sales office, or a supplier attending a site, would ordinarily have no way of knowing. Prominent disclosure of the CIRP at these locations puts all stakeholders dealing with the debtor on notice. It facilitates timely submission of claims, helps preserve the value of the debtor and its assets, and promotes transparency in the conduct of the process.

Against this background, paragraph 4 of the circular lays down four sets of directions.

The first is a general compliance obligation. In the CIRP of a corporate debtor having one or more real estate projects, the interim resolution professional or the resolution professional, as the case may be, shall ensure compliance with the applicable provisions of the RERA Act and the rules and regulations made under it during the CIRP. The obligation is cast in mandatory terms and runs through the duration of the process.

The second direction concerns consultation with the RERA authorities on resolution plans. The resolution professional may invite the concerned RERA to submit its views in writing, if it so desires, on the regulatory compliance, feasibility, and implementation aspects of resolution plans under consideration by the committee of creditors. This invitation is in addition to the participation already contemplated under the IBBI (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016. Where views are furnished, the resolution professional is required to place them before the committee of creditors and to make them available to prospective resolution applicants. The provision is facilitative in character; the authority may choose whether or not to respond, but if it does, its views must travel to the CoC and the applicants alike.

The third direction mandates physical disclosure of the CIRP. The interim resolution professional or resolution professional must ensure that the commencement of the CIRP is prominently disclosed within seven days of his appointment. The disclosure is to be made through conspicuous signboards displayed at the main entrance, or at another prominent location, at the site of each real estate project of the corporate debtor. Notice boards must also be displayed at the registered office, corporate office, site office, sales office, and any other office of the debtor accessible to stakeholders.

The content of these displays is prescribed. The signboard and notice board must indicate that the corporate debtor is undergoing CIRP, and must provide the name and contact details of the interim resolution professional or the resolution professional, as the case may be. The displays are not a one-time formality. They must remain in place until the conclusion of the CIRP, and must be updated forthwith upon any change in the interim resolution professional or the resolution professional. The circular adds that nothing in this clause precludes the professional from displaying such further particulars as may be considered appropriate, having regard to the facts and circumstances of the project.

The fourth direction concerns the gathering of information from RERA. Upon commencement of the CIRP of a corporate debtor having real estate projects, the interim resolution professional or resolution professional shall obtain, in respect of each project and if available from the web portal of the concerned RERA, the following: project registration details; sanctioned plans and approved project configurations; the status of project registration and extensions; allottee records available with the authority; the status of the separate bank account maintained under the RERA; approvals, permissions and compliances relating to the project; and any other information relevant for the discharge of duties under the Code.

The uses to which this information may be put are identified in the circular itself. It may be used for preparing the information memorandum, for verifying claims, and for assessing the project status. And where the records of the corporate debtor are incomplete, unavailable, or inconsistent, the professional may rely upon the records maintained by the concerned RERA on its web portal as an important source of information. That reliance is, however, expressly qualified: it is subject to due verification and reconciliation. The circular thus treats the RERA record as an important source, not an unexamined substitute for independent scrutiny.

A few features of the circular deserve emphasis. The directions operate from the very commencement of the CIRP, and some, like the signboard requirement, carry a specific timeline. The obligations attach to the interim resolution professional and the resolution professional alike, and the display obligation survives any change of incumbent, since the boards must be updated forthwith. The consultation mechanism with RERA is structured so that the regulator's views, where given, inform the committee of creditors and resolution applicants without the circular conferring on the authority any role in the decision itself.

For insolvency professionals handling real estate debtors, it settles the expected standard of conduct on RERA compliance, on-site disclosure, and the use of the RERA portal as a working record, and it does so with immediate effect from the date of issue.