Related By Contract: ECL Finance v. Abhinav Mukherjee

Background

Creditor disenfranchisement, unless for exceptionally compelling reasons, militates against the basic objective of an insolvency ecosystem. The Supreme Court (“SC”) judgment in ECL Finance Ltd. and Anr. v. Abhinav Mukherjee and Ors. (2026 INSC 1159), upholding creditor disenfranchisement simpliciter based on the covenant package in financing documents, appears to be an anomalous overreach of the moral hazard concerns in insolvency jurisprudence.

The SC dismissed the appeals by ECL Finance Limited (“ECL”), as debenture holder and lender, and IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited (“ITSL”), as debenture trustee. It upheld the concurrent findings of the NCLT and the NCLAT that ECL was a related party of the corporate debtor under Section 5(24) of the IBC and could not form part of the committee of creditors (“CoC”).

The corporate debtor, Palm Developers Private Limited (“PDPL”), was a guarantor for Saha Infratech Private Limited (“SIPL”). SIPL had issued non-convertible debentures to ECL under a debenture trust deed dated May 13, 2016 (“Debenture Trust Deed”). It had also availed a revolving credit facility from ECL under a facility agreement dated September 22, 2017 (“Facility Agreement”). PDPL had guaranteed both the debentures and the credit facility. After the corporate insolvency resolution process (“CIRP”) of PDPL commenced in January 2020, ITSL and ECL lodged separate claims and were admitted to the CoC. An individual homebuyer objected to their inclusion on the ground that they were related parties of PDPL.

The central question before the SC was whether ECL and ITSL were related parties of PDPL and, therefore, disentitled from representation, participation and voting in the CoC under the first proviso to Section 21(2) of the IBC.

Exclusion of Related Parties from the CoC: The Rationale

The Bankruptcy Law Reforms Committee (“BLRC”), in its Report (Volume I: Rationale and Design, November 2015), noted that upon default “control is supposed to transfer to the creditors; equity owners have no say”, yet “[p]romoters stay in control of the company even after default”. The BLRC accordingly recommended that, upon default, control of the company should shift to its creditors, and that the bankruptcy process should be designed to block malfeasance by those in control of a defaulting company.

The BLRC identified the committee of creditors as the only correct forum for deciding the fate of a defaulting company. Although the BLRC Report does not expressly address related-party creditors, the first proviso to Section 21(2) of the IBC gives effect to the same underlying premise: persons associated with those responsible for the state of the corporate debtor should not, by also holding its debt, regain control over its resolution.

In Phoenix ARC Private Limited v. Spade Financial Services Limited (2021) 3 SCC 475, the SC held that the objects and purposes of the IBC “are best served when the CIRP is driven by external creditors, so as [to] ensure that the CoC is not sabotaged by related parties of the corporate debtor”. The exclusion, therefore, turns not on the debt itself but on the creditor’s relationship with the corporate debtor.

Analysis: From Lender to Related Party

Under Section 5(24)(m)(i) of the IBC, any person associated with the corporate debtor on account of participation in its policy making processes is treated as a related party of that corporate debtor. The Court contrasted this with the test of “control” under Section 29A(c) and (g), which, as explained in Arcelor Mittal India Private Limited v. Satish Kumar Gupta, requires proactive and positive control; a mere power to block decisions does not suffice.

The Court held that the threshold for treating a financial creditor as a related party under Section 5(24), read with Section 21, is “a tad lesser” than that under Section 29A; “a role of navigation” in determining policy and channelising business interests of the corporate debtor would suffice.

Against this standard, the Court examined the finance documents, the articles of association of PDPL and the builder-buyer agreements, including the following rights:

Management rights:

PDPL’s articles of association entitled the debenture holders and lenders to appoint a nominee director upon an event of default, and referred any board or shareholder deadlock to them or their nominee for a final and binding decision.

The sanction letter conferred an absolute right to appoint a nominee director, who would sit on all board committees and be indemnified against any liability, and a right for the lender to appoint a board observer.

The facility agreement barred the removal of certain key managerial personnel of SIPL or any obligor without the lender’s consent, and ECL could require changes to key staff if the business plan or project milestones were not met.

Business-related rights:

The articles of association of PDPL placed project revenues, including payments by allottees of units in the project, under the direct control of ECL.

The debenture trust deed provided for a business plan and quarterly budget approval mechanism, under which ITSL, as debenture trustee or monitoring agent, could approve or require modifications to the construction budget, with escrow releases tied to the approved budget. The Court held that this conferred “a proactive role” in steering SIPL, and PDPL as security provider, “through difficult times”.

The sanction letter entitled ECL to appoint sales agents for the projects, and a power of attorney conferred sweeping powers over construction, statutory approvals and sales.

Cumulatively, these rights gave ECL “all-pervasive control”, which the Court held was not merely restrictive or negative, and which was not rendered irrelevant by non-exercise, since the business remained under ECL’s overall supervision.

Disenfranchisement of a Lender

The first proviso to Section 21(2) of the IBC operates as a disenfranchisement, in that the related-party creditor retains its claim but loses its say in the resolution of the corporate debtor. In ECL Finance, the disenfranchisement extended to every capacity in which ECL held debt. Having been disabled as debenture holder, ECL was disabled even as a lender to SIPL. Further, ITSL, as trustee for ECL as sole debenture holder, was also excluded.

Lenders extending multiple facilities to a group in different capacities should treat this as a material additional risk. A lender found to be a related party may be excluded in every capacity, including through its trustee or agent. An assignment of the debt by the lender is also unlikely to mitigate this risk. In ECL Finance, the Court found that ECL’s assignment, made after the commencement of CIRP, was intended to circumvent the first proviso to Section 21(2) and failed the test of a bona fide assignment. The assignee was accordingly also excluded from the CoC.

A Comparative Perspective: The UK Position

The position in the United Kingdom is not similar. In Citibank, N.A., London Branch v. Oceanwood Opportunities Master Fund [2018] EWHC 448 (Ch), the High Court of England and Wales considered a disenfranchisement clause under which notes held by a person “controlling” the issuer were to be disregarded. The Court held that a 51% noteholding, majority enforcement rights and rights arising under the loan documentation did not, by themselves, constitute control; otherwise, the finance documents would absurdly deprive the majority creditor of the very enforcement rights they had conferred. De facto control had to be determined on the facts, had to be pervasive and had to place the creditor on the issuer side of the issuer-noteholder divide. Veto rights, information rights, liquidity support, creditor-side negotiations and the appointment of independent directors were held insufficient to constitute such control. This test is narrower and more lender-protective than the approach in ECL Finance. It may be a better test for sophisticated financings because it preserves negotiated creditor protections and distinguishes between creditor oversight and debtor-side control.

Conclusion

Regulators such as the Reserve Bank of India (“RBI”) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”) mandate lenders/ bondholders to monitor their borrowers on a continuing basis. The SEBI regulations governing debenture trustees and the RBI directions on the resolution of stressed assets specify several lender obligations in this regard, including the requirement to appoint nominee directors. The SC judgment should not have the effect of disenfranchising a lender for discharging its regulatory obligations.

The first proviso to Section 21(2) is a statutory exclusion directed at CoC independence: those associated with the direction of the corporate debtor should not control its resolution. The SC judgment appears to rely on the potential cumulative effect of the rights conferred by the finance documents and the obligor’s constitutional documents, and not on the actual exercise of those rights.

In light of this ruling, lenders should bear in mind that affirmative rights to direct business and management decisions, including casting votes, warrant caution. Lenders may consider replacing approval rights with information covenants, consultation processes and default triggers. Further, nominee director, management, sales and revenue rights should be narrowly drafted and limited to what is required for lender protection. Rights embedded in constitutional documents should be scrutinised carefully. These considerations are particularly relevant to private credit, where governance and monitoring rights can rightfully be extensive. In addition to credit monitoring, covenant packages would now also have to be structured with a view to mitigating disenfranchisement risk. Converting credit monitoring into an additional credit risk cannot be aligned to the stated intents and objectives of the IBC. Definitive legislative and judicial guidance on striking a balance in this regard is an immediate imperative for the credit markets.