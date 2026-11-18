Introduction

For anyone with money or a home at stake in a developer’s insolvency, the questions are concrete: where the money is, whether the building can be finished, and when possession will follow. The Fifth Amendment Regulations require those questions to be answered project by project. Indian insolvency law already allows separate resolution plans for individual projects of a single developer. These regulations set out the process that makes that principle work within each insolvency process. Every project now has its own bank account, its own independent cost-to-complete assessment, its own disclosures to bidders, and its own delivery commitments in the resolution plan. This article explains what the regulations change, what they mean for each stakeholder, and where further clarification is still required.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (“IBBI”) made these changes through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) (Fifth Amendment) Regulations, 2026 (“Fifth Amendment Regulations”). They took effect on October 30, 2026.1 They amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016 (“CIRP Regulations”). These govern the corporate insolvency resolution process (“CIRP”) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (“Code”).

What the Fifth Amendment Regulations Change

i. Ring-Fenced Project Finances

During the CIRP, the interim resolution professional or the resolution professional (“RP”), as the case may be, must operate a separate bank account for each real estate project. At intervals the committee of creditors (“CoC”) considers appropriate, the professional must place before it a project-wise statement of receipts and payments. The professional must also provide any other project financial information the CoC requires. For every project, the professional must ensure compliance with the fund-utilization requirements of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (“RERA”) throughout the CIRP.2

ii. In-Principle Approval of Allottee Requests

The CoC may approve each request made by an individual allottee. Alternatively, it may grant in-principle approval authorizing the RP to process all such requests as they are received during the CIRP. That option can keep individual requests off the CoC’s agenda.3

iii. Excluding Projects from the CIRP

Where a developer has more than one project, the RP must place project-wise details before the first CoC meeting. These cover each project’s RERA registration, stage of completion, status of possession and occupancy, and number of completed and incomplete units. They also include any other information needed to assess the project. After considering that information, the CoC may recommend to the Adjudicating Authority (“AA”), for its consideration, that a project be excluded from the CIRP. The recommendation requires a vote of not less than 66% of the voting share. It must be accompanied by recorded reasons. The RP must then apply to the AA with those reasons.4

iv. An Independent Cost-to-Complete Baseline

For each project, the RP must appoint one or more suitably qualified and independent professionals to carry out a technical and cost-to-complete assessment. The appointment requires the CoC’s prior approval.5 To the extent applicable, the assessment covers the physical status of construction and percentage of completion. It addresses the status of approvals, registrations, permissions, and regulatory compliances. It also covers inventory, including sold and unsold units, the estimated cost to complete the project and its phases, and milestone-wise funding requirements.

Finally, it covers realistic timelines for completion and delivery, and material risks and constraints. The RP must obtain the assessment before issuing the invitation for expressions of interest.6 It must be incorporated in the information memorandum (“IM”) and made available to prospective resolution applicants. Its cost forms part of the insolvency resolution process costs.7

v. Project-Wise Information Memorandum

For each project, the IM must report the units sanctioned, split into completed and under construction, and the total units, split into sold and unsold. It must state the stage of completion of the project or its phases, including the percentage of construction completed. It must also state the stage of completion of common areas, facilities, and amenities. The status of statutory approvals, permissions, and registrations must be shown as obtained, pending, expired, or due for renewal.

The IM must further disclose the permissible development area, encumbrances and lender-wise charges, and pending litigation and statutory dues. It must state the project’s regulatory status, including pending regulatory proceedings, penalties imposed, and complaints filed. That disclosure extends to the balance in the RERA designated bank account.

The IM must also list allottees whose claims have not been submitted to the RP. These are claims that appear in the developer’s books of accounts or in the records of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (“RERA Authority”). Each entry must give the allottee’s name, amount due, and unit allotted.

Finally, the IM must show how many allottees seek possession, refund, execution of a conveyance deed, registration or transfer of title, or other relief. It must also show how many have indicated no preference.8

The Fifth Amendment Regulations also delete clause (ka) of the existing IM list, together with its proviso. The notification does not reproduce the text of the deleted clause.9

vi. Application to Ongoing Processes

The Fifth Amendment Regulations took effect on publication and contain no transitional provisions. They therefore give no specific direction for processes already under way. RPs in those processes should consider supplementing IMs already issued with the new project-wise disclosures. An IBBI circular would give them a common benchmark.

vii. Plans That Commit Project by Project

Every resolution plan for a developer with a real estate project must give project-wise details of units sanctioned, constructed, and under construction, split into sold and unsold. It must state how allottees’ claims are treated: by possession, execution of a conveyance deed, registration or transfer of title, refund, or otherwise. Where the IM identifies allottees who have not submitted claims, the plan must provide for their treatment. It must specify project-wise, phase-wise, or tower-wise timelines for completion and delivery of possession, as applicable. It must also provide for periodic reporting, including progress reports to the monitoring committee.10 These requirements apply in addition to those under the Code and the CIRP Regulations.

viii. Choosing and Recording the Homebuyer Voice

Creditors in each class must now be offered a choice of three insolvency professionals to act as their authorized representative (“AR”). The offer must link to the proposed ARs’ brief profiles. It must also include a brief on an AR’s role and duties under the Code and the CIRP Regulations.11 The AR must submit its class minutes to the RP, who must place them before the CoC at its next meeting.12 Where a class is represented through an AR, the CoC minutes must record the views, concerns, and opinions the AR expresses for the class.13

ix. Oversight After Approval and Procedural Certainty

Where the developer has a real estate project, the monitoring committee must also include the class AR or another allottee representative chosen by majority vote. It must further include a representative of the concerned RERA Authority. If applicable, it must include a representative of the competent authority under RERA. Both are subject to their agreement to serve.14 In every CIRP, the RP must continue to discharge its responsibilities until the AA decides a withdrawal application.15 The CIRP Regulations now refer to valuation reports in addition to fair value and liquidation value.16

Changes for Each Stakeholder

i. Homebuyers: Track Project Funds and Shape Plan Outcomes

Through their AR, homebuyers can track project funds in the project-wise statements placed before the CoC.17 They can also test each plan against the IM’s count of allottees seeking each form of relief.18 The number of possession seekers, for example, can be measured against the plan’s project-wise, phase-wise, or tower-wise delivery timelines.19 Because each class must be offered three proposed ARs, homebuyer associations should engage early and vet the candidates.20

ii. Financial Creditors: Sharper Project Data and the Power to Exclude Projects

The assessment and the IM’s lender-wise charge disclosures show financial creditors each project’s viability and their own position before they vote.21 A single-project lender can weigh its charge against the assessment’s completion-cost estimate and milestone-wise funding requirements.22 Through the CoC, lenders can also join in recommending a project’s exclusion to the AA, for its consideration.23

Under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Act, 2026 (“Amendment Act”), a dissenting financial creditor must receive at least the higher of two amounts. The first is what it would receive in liquidation under the statutory waterfall. The second is what it would receive if the plan’s distributable amount were distributed in the plan’s priority order. The Fifth Amendment Regulations leave that floor intact but sharpen the decision to dissent. The same estimates test whether a plan’s distributable amount is realistic. Since the CoC must approve each assessor in advance, it should fix the assessment’s scope and budget at that stage.24

iii. Developers and Resolution Applicants: Price Accurately and Commit to Delivery

The Amendment Act requires architects, engineers, contractors, and other service providers to furnish project drawings, construction records, and similar materials to the RP. That duty should supply much of the data the assessment and the IM disclosures need.25 A promoter’s cooperation record may also bear on the AA’s evaluation of its conduct and plan eligibility. Bidders should build the mandatory project-wise plan contents into templates and financing from the outset.26

iv. Resolution Professionals: Plan Early for Project Accounts and Assessments

A three-project developer means three bank accounts, three sets of statements at CoC-set intervals, and three assessments. All three assessments must be available before expressions of interest are invited.27 RPs should use the first CoC meeting to present the required project-wise details in a standard format. At the same meeting, they should seek the CoC’s prior approval of assessors, proposing each one’s scope, fee, and timeline.28

v. The Adjudicating Authority: Decide on a Project-Wise Record

The RP files each exclusion application with the CoC’s recorded reasons.29 The AA can test those reasons against the project data presented at the first CoC meeting. Standardized IM disclosures and mandatory plan contents should also narrow disputes over plan adequacy and the treatment of allottees.30

Gains for Real Estate Resolution

First, the CIRP now aligns more closely with RERA. Fund-utilization compliance, disclosure of non-filing allottees who appear in RERA Authority records, and consensual RERA Authority participation in monitoring all serve that end.

Second, plans must provide for allottees identified in the IM as not having filed, and prospective resolution applicants see allottees’ preferences before they submit plans.

Third, project-wise, phase-wise, or tower-wise timelines and progress reports to the monitoring committee make implementation trackable.

Fourth, each class of creditors is offered a choice of three proposed ARs, and meeting minutes must record the AR’s views.

Fifth, in-principle approvals, recorded exclusion reasons, and the withdrawal and valuation clarifications sharpen procedure.

Completing the Framework: Opportunities for Further Clarification

The Fifth Amendment Regulations settle the core project-wise requirements but leave practical questions open. An IBBI circular could resolve most of them. Others would require amendments to the CIRP Regulations. Group insolvency is different: the Amendment Act’s framework for voluntary coordination of proceedings for related corporate entities takes effect only when the Central Government brings it into force.

i. Setting Criteria and Consequences for Exclusion

Exclusion has a settled procedure but no stated criteria or consequences. An IBBI circular could set criteria and state the effect of exclusion. It could also settle who manages an excluded project and how its allottees, creditors, and shared liabilities are treated. Finally, it could say whether the CoC may revisit exclusion once the assessment is received.

ii. Aligning Project Accounts with RERA Designated Accounts

Projects that remain in the CIRP need an accounting method. An IBBI circular should clarify how the CIRP project account relates to the RERA designated bank account. It should also address how pre-CIRP receipts are traced and how common costs are apportioned. In the interim, the RP should propose an allocation method with the first project-wise statement. The method should reconcile with the designated account balance disclosed in the IM. The CoC should approve it when it fixes reporting intervals.

iii. Scaling the Technical Assessment

Because the assessment’s contents apply “to the extent applicable,” its scope can be proportionate to the project. An IBBI circular could permit a streamlined scope for small or near-complete projects and set indicative timelines. It could also clarify “suitably qualified” and require updates for material site changes.

iv. Bringing Land, Title, and Development Rights into the Framework

The project-wise IM list does not expressly cover development rights, joint-development agreements, land held by a separate owner, or landowner claims. Amending the list to include them would close this gap. Until then, the RP can disclose them under the IM’s items on approvals, permissible development area, encumbrances, and litigation. Plans can then deal with them expressly.

v. Converting Preferences into Plan Outcomes

The IM’s preference counts should shape plan design. An IBBI circular could set out indicative principles for balancing competing preferences and for treating allottees who state none. Meanwhile, the RP should present the counts project by project. The CoC should test each plan against them before voting.

vi. Setting a Standard for Allottees Who Have Not Filed

Plans must provide for allottees who never filed, but the Fifth Amendment Regulations set no minimum standard for that treatment. Such a standard would let bidders price these claims with certainty. It must, however, be reconciled with the Amendment Act’s clean-slate principle. Under that principle, once a plan is approved, pre-resolution claims against the corporate debtor are resolved, and only claims expressly preserved in the plan survive. Meanwhile, the CoC should confirm before voting that every plan provides for each such allottee listed in the IM.

vii. Making Plan Timelines Enforceable

Delivery timelines need consequences. An IBBI circular could specify what the monitoring committee and stakeholders may do when a milestone is missed. Meanwhile, the CoC should seek cure periods and step-in rights during plan evaluation. Any progress report showing a missed milestone should trigger the monitoring committee’s review.

viii. Standardizing Regulatory Participation in Monitoring

RERA Authority and competent-authority representatives join the monitoring committee only with their agreement. Protocols agreed with the concerned RERA Authorities on nomination and information sharing would make their participation predictable. Meanwhile, the RP should identify the concerned authorities for each project. The approved plan should provide for inviting them.

ix. Group Insolvency for Multi-Entity Developers

The project-exclusion rule addresses a single corporate debtor with more than one real estate project. Many developers instead hold projects in separate special-purpose vehicles. Once commenced, the Amendment Act’s group insolvency framework will enable voluntary coordination of proceedings for related corporate entities. It uses 26% or more of voting rights as the threshold for significant ownership. Each entity keeps its separate legal personality. The project-wise disclosures in each entity’s CIRP should then support a coordinated process.

Conclusion

The Fifth Amendment Regulations make the project, not the developer, the working unit of real estate insolvency. Accounts, the technical assessment, construction-status disclosures, and plan contents are now project-wise. Lenders, bidders, and homebuyers therefore share a common factual baseline for each project.

The technical assessment and regulatory-compliance disclosures are included in the IM before plans are framed. Bids should therefore be better informed and priced against realistic completion costs. That shift should reshape how distressed projects change hands, rewarding bidders and lenders who work from project-wise data. Homebuyers, in turn, gain delivery timelines they can track through progress reports to the monitoring committee.

The rulebook is not yet complete. A single IBBI circular could standardize practice across CIRPs. It should address exclusion, project accounts, the scope of the technical assessment, preferences, non-filers, missed milestones, and RERA monitoring protocols. Until then, the RPs, creditors, and bidders who adopt these project-wise disciplines earliest will shape how the framework works in practice.

Footnotes

1. The IBBI notified the Fifth Amendment Regulations through Notification No. IBBI/2026-27/GN/REG155, dated October 30, 2026, in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part III, Section 4. The Fifth Amendment Regulations came into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.

2. Regulation 4D of the CIRP Regulations, as substituted by the Fifth Amendment Regulations.

3. Explanation to regulation 4E of the CIRP Regulations, as inserted by the Fifth Amendment Regulations.

4. Regulation 4F of the CIRP Regulations, as inserted by the Fifth Amendment Regulations.

5. Regulation 4G of the CIRP Regulations, as inserted by the Fifth Amendment Regulations. The professionals are appointed in accordance with regulation 27(3) of the CIRP Regulations.

6. Regulation 4G(3) of the CIRP Regulations, as inserted by the Fifth Amendment Regulations, refers to the invitation for expression of interest under regulation 36A of the CIRP Regulations.

7. Regulation 4G(5) of the CIRP Regulations, as inserted by the Fifth Amendment Regulations.

8. Regulation 36(2)(ja) of the CIRP Regulations, as substituted by the Fifth Amendment Regulations.

9. The Fifth Amendment Regulations omit clause (ka) of regulation 36(2) of the CIRP Regulations, together with its proviso, and insert the word “and” in clause (k) after the words “last available financial statements;”. Before this change, the CIRP Regulations were last amended by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) (Fourth Amendment) Regulations, 2026, notified through Notification No. IBBI/2026-27/GN/REG153, dated June 8, 2026.

10. Regulation 38A of the CIRP Regulations, as substituted by the Fifth Amendment Regulations.

11. Regulation 6(2)(bb) of the CIRP Regulations, as substituted by the Fifth Amendment Regulations. The insolvency professionals are those identified under regulation 4A of the CIRP Regulations.

12. Regulation 16A(11A) of the CIRP Regulations, as inserted by the Fifth Amendment Regulations, read with regulation 16A(10)(i).

13. Regulation 24(6A) of the CIRP Regulations, as inserted by the Fifth Amendment Regulations.

14. Second proviso to regulation 38(4)(b) of the CIRP Regulations, inserted after the existing proviso by the Fifth Amendment Regulations. The competent authority is as defined in section 2(p) of RERA.

15. Clarification inserted after regulation 30A(1) of the CIRP Regulations by the Fifth Amendment Regulations. The withdrawal application is made under section 12A of the Code.

16. Regulation 35(3) of the CIRP Regulations, as amended by the Fifth Amendment Regulations.

17. Regulation 4D(2) of the CIRP Regulations, as substituted by the Fifth Amendment Regulations.

18. Regulation 36(2)(ja)(xii) of the CIRP Regulations, as substituted by the Fifth Amendment Regulations.

19. Regulation 38A(d) of the CIRP Regulations, as substituted by the Fifth Amendment Regulations.

20. Regulation 6(2)(bb) of the CIRP Regulations, as substituted by the Fifth Amendment Regulations.

21. Regulation 4G and regulation 36(2)(ja)(vii) and (x) of the CIRP Regulations, as inserted and substituted, respectively, by the Fifth Amendment Regulations.

22. Regulation 4G(2)(d) and (e) of the CIRP Regulations, as inserted by the Fifth Amendment Regulations.

23. Regulation 4F(2) of the CIRP Regulations, as inserted by the Fifth Amendment Regulations.

24. Regulation 4G(1) of the CIRP Regulations, as inserted by the Fifth Amendment Regulations.

25. Regulation 4G and regulation 36(2)(ja) of the CIRP Regulations, as inserted and substituted, respectively, by the Fifth Amendment Regulations.

26. Regulation 38A of the CIRP Regulations, as substituted by the Fifth Amendment Regulations.

27. Regulation 4D(1) and (2) and regulation 4G(1) and (3) of the CIRP Regulations, as substituted and inserted, respectively, by the Fifth Amendment Regulations.

28. Regulation 4F(1) and regulation 4G(1) of the CIRP Regulations, as inserted by the Fifth Amendment Regulations.

29. Regulation 4F(3) of the CIRP Regulations, as inserted by the Fifth Amendment Regulations.

30. Regulation 36(2)(ja) and regulation 38A of the CIRP Regulations, as substituted by the Fifth Amendment Regulations.