The Delhi High Court has reiterated that the time limit prescribed under Section 19(5) of the Recovery of Debts and Bankruptcy Act, 1993 (“RDB Act”) for filing a written statement before the Debt Recovery Tribunal (“DRT”) is mandatory. The Court held that the DRT does not have the power to condone delay beyond the maximum 45-day period prescribed under the provision.

In Abhishek Lomesh v. Union Bank of India and Others, 2026 SCC OnLine Del 8934, decided on 18 November 2026, a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad and Justice Renu Bhatnagar dismissed a writ petition challenging the rejection of an application seeking condonation of delay in filing a written statement before the DRT.

Background

Union Bank of India had initiated recovery proceedings before the DRT against the petitioner and other respondents in relation to a loan account. The petitioner entered appearance through counsel in September 2019 and was granted four weeks to file a written statement.

However, the written statement was ultimately filed on 23 May 2023. The petitioner thereafter filed an application before the DRT seeking condonation of the delay, citing the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DRT, by its order dated 13 November 2025, rejected the application on the ground that the written statement had been filed beyond the time permitted under Section 19(5) of the RDB Act. The petitioner challenged this decision before the Debts Recovery Appellate Tribunal (“DRAT”). The DRAT dismissed the appeal on 21 April 2026, following which the petitioner approached the Delhi High Court.

The principal question before the High Court was whether the period prescribed under Section 19(5) of the RDB Act for filing a written statement is mandatory or directory, and whether the DRT has the discretion to condone delay beyond that period.

Statutory Framework under Section 19(5)

Section 19(5)(i) of the RDB Act requires a defendant to file a written statement of defence within 30 days from the date of service of summons. The proviso permits the Presiding Officer of the DRT to extend this period by a further period not exceeding 15 days, but only in exceptional cases and where special circumstances are recorded in writing.

Accordingly, the provision permits a maximum period of 45 days for filing a written statement.

The petitioner relied on decisions of the Supreme Court, including C.N. Ramappa Gowda v. C.C. Chandregowda, (2012) 5 SCC 265 and Salem Advocate Bar Association, Tamil Nadu v. Union of India, (2005) 6 SCC 344, which had considered the timelines for filing written statements under the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 (“CPC”). The petitioner also relied on a decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Shri Shri Ram Gupta v. Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal.

Findings of the Delhi High Court

The High Court distinguished the provisions of the CPC from the statutory framework governing proceedings before the DRT. It observed that the RDB Act is a special legislation providing for a separate mechanism for adjudication and recovery of debts due to banks and financial institutions. Consequently, the procedural provisions under the CPC could not be applied in a manner that would override the specific timelines prescribed under the RDB Act.

The Court referred to Section 34 of the RDB Act, which gives the Act overriding effect over other laws to the extent of any inconsistency. It held that the statutory framework under Section 19(5) must be strictly followed and that the DRT cannot exercise discretion beyond the period expressly permitted by the legislature.

In reaching this conclusion, the Court relied on the Supreme Court's reasoning in J.J. Merchant v. Shrinath Chaturvedi, (2002) 6 SCC 635, which emphasised the need to adhere to statutory timelines for filing written statements in consumer proceedings. The Court also referred to Union of India v. Popular Construction Co., (2001) 8 SCC 470, concerning the exclusion of the Limitation Act's condonation provisions where a special statute expressly restricts the period for approaching a court.

The High Court further relied on its earlier decision in Nikhil Poddar v. Punjab National Bank, decided on 23 September 2026, which had similarly held that delay beyond the maximum period prescribed under Section 19(5) of the RDB Act could not be condoned. It also referred to Anita Garg v. State Bank of India, 2021 SCC OnLine Del 4311, which had emphasised the legislative intent behind prescribing strict timelines for written statements in DRT proceedings.

The Court noted that even after excluding the period from 15 March 2020 to 28 February 2022, in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions in In Re: Cognizance for Extension of Limitation, the written statement remained substantially beyond the permissible period. The delay was approximately 1,200 days.

Decision and Implications

The Delhi High Court dismissed the writ petition and upheld the decisions of the DRT and DRAT. It reaffirmed that the maximum period of 45 days under Section 19(5) of the RDB Act is mandatory and that the DRT has no power to condone delay beyond the statutory limit.

The decision highlights the importance of complying with procedural timelines in debt recovery proceedings. Unlike ordinary civil proceedings, where the CPC may permit greater flexibility in extending the time for filing written statements, proceedings under the RDB Act are governed by a specific statutory framework intended to facilitate expeditious adjudication and recovery of debts.

It serves as a reminder that failure to file a written statement within the prescribed period may result in the loss of an opportunity to place their defence on record.