Ring-Fenced, Costed And Excludable: IBBI's New Playbook For Stalled Housing Projects In Insolvency

When a real estate developer enters insolvency, the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) has traditionally treated the company as a single unit. A completed and occupied project, a half-built tower and a plot on which nothing has been constructed all fall into the same process, under the same committee of creditors (CoC), with the same timelines, and often with the same outcome for homebuyers, i.e. years of waiting. In September 2025, in Mansi Brar Fernandes v. Shubha Sharma, the Supreme Court said that real estate insolvency should generally proceed project by project rather than against the entire corporate debtor, unless the circumstances justify otherwise, and directed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) to frame sector-specific safeguards in consultation with the real estate regulators.

Thirteen months later, the IBBI has responded. The IBBI (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) (Fifth Amendment) Regulations, 2026, notified on 30 October 2026 and in force from their publication in the Official Gazette, rebuild the CIRP of a real estate developer around the individual project. Each project must now be ring-fenced in its own bank account, costed through an independent assessment before bids are invited, and, where the CoC so decides by a 66 percent vote, put forward for exclusion from the process altogether.

The regulations do not create a separate insolvency process for each project, and several questions are left to the Adjudicating Authority and to practice. However, they change what lenders will be asked to decide, what bidders will be given, and what homebuyers can expect to see. This article explains the changes, compares them with what the IBBI proposed in June 2026, identifies the open questions, and sets out what each participant should do differently. It is written for banks, NBFCs, asset reconstruction companies, real estate funds, developers' in-house counsel and resolution professionals.

From Mansi Brar to The Fifth Amendment

In Mansi Brar Fernandes, a Bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan held that speculative investors could not use the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) as a recovery tool against developers, and issued a series of directions for reform of real estate insolvency. Among them, the IBBI was to frame guidelines in consultation with the real estate regulatory authorities, real estate insolvency was to proceed project-wise as a general rule, and a mechanism was to be devised for handing over possession to willing allottees where a substantial number of units were complete.

The IBBI constituted a committee, which reported on 7 April 2026, and published a discussion paper on 29 June 2026 with thirteen proposals, inviting comments until 21 July 2026. The Fifth Amendment implements most of those proposals, but not all of them.

What Has Changed

The amendment touches more than a dozen provisions of the CIRP Regulations. The changes that matter most for real estate insolvencies are set out below.

Regulation What it now requires Regulation 4D (substituted) A separate bank account for each real estate project; project-wise statements of receipts and payments to the CoC at intervals it decides; fund utilisation in compliance with the RERA Act, 2016 for every project during the CIRP Regulation 4E (explanation added) The CoC may approve allottees' requests for possession individually, or give an in-principle approval allowing the resolution professional to process them as they are received Regulation 4F (new) Where the corporate debtor has more than one project, project-wise details in the first CoC meeting; the CoC may recommend exclusion of a project from the CIRP by not less than 66 percent of the voting share, with reasons recorded; the resolution professional then applies to the Adjudicating Authority Regulation 4G (new) An independent technical and cost-to-complete assessment of each project, obtained before expressions of interest are invited, included in the information memorandum and treated as part of the CIRP costs Regulation 36(2)(ja) (substituted) Project-wise disclosure in the information memorandum, including sold and unsold units, completion status, approvals, encumbrances, litigation, regulatory status and the balance in the RERA designated account, together with allottees who have not filed claims and allottees' preferences for relief Regulation 38A (substituted) Resolution plans to provide project-wise details, separating sold and unsold units, setting out the treatment of allottees' claims, including those who did not file claims, completion and possession timelines project-wise, phase-wise or tower-wise as applicable, and periodic progress reports to the monitoring committee Regulation 38(4)(b) (proviso added) The monitoring committee to include an authorised representative or other allottee representative, and representatives of the RERA authority and the competent authority, subject to their agreement

Other changes strengthen the role of authorised representatives of allottees, whose profiles must accompany the public announcement and whose views must be recorded in CoC minutes, clarify that the resolution professional continues to act until a withdrawal application under Section 12A is decided, and extend confidentiality to valuation reports. The IBBI also issued two circulars on the same date, reportedly on a revised claim form for allottees and on RERA compliance and disclosure in the CIRP.

Ring-Fenced: One Project, One Account

Regulation 4D now requires the resolution professional to operate a separate bank account for each project and to report project-wise receipts and payments to the CoC. It also requires fund utilisation for every project to comply with the RERA Act. This matters because the RERA Act already requires a substantial part of allottees' payments to be kept in a designated account for each project and used only for that project. Thus, the CIRP can no longer become a route by which money paid for one project is used to fund another, or to meet general insolvency costs, outside the RERA framework.

For lenders, the consequence is greater visibility of where cash is generated and spent. For bidders, it means that a project's financial position will be available on its own terms rather than buried in consolidated accounts.

Costed: An Assessment Before the Bids

Regulation 4G requires the resolution professional, with the CoC's prior approval, to appoint independent professionals to assess each project's construction progress, approvals and compliance, sold and unsold inventory, cost to complete the project and its phases, funding requirements by milestone, realistic timelines and material risks. The assessment must be obtained before the invitation for expressions of interest and must be included in the information memorandum.

Read with the expanded disclosure in Regulation 36(2)(ja), this changes the starting point for bidding. Prospective resolution applicants will receive, for each project, an independent estimate of the cost of completion, the balance in the RERA designated account, the encumbrances and charges, and the allottees' preferences between possession, refund and other relief. A plan priced without regard to that assessment will be difficult to defend before the CoC, and a CoC that approves a plan with a funding commitment well below the assessed cost to complete may find its decision questioned.

Excludable: Taking A Project Out of the CIRP

The most significant new power is in Regulation 4F. Where the corporate debtor has more than one project, the resolution professional must present project-wise details at the first CoC meeting, and the CoC may, by not less than 66 percent of the voting share and with reasons recorded, recommend the exclusion of a project. The resolution professional must then apply to the Adjudicating Authority.

Three features of the provision should be noted. First, it operates by recommendation. The decision to exclude rests with the Adjudicating Authority. Second, the regulation does not limit the power to completed or occupied projects, although the committee whose report preceded the amendment had taken the view that completed, substantially completed and occupied projects should ordinarily remain outside the CIRP. Third, the regulation does not state what happens to an excluded project, who manages it, how its creditors and allottees are treated, or how the moratorium applies to it. Those questions will have to be answered by the Adjudicating Authority in the first applications.

What The Final Text Left Out

The June 2026 discussion paper proposed several measures that do not appear in the Fifth Amendment, at least in the regulations themselves.

a. Possession without CoC approval. One alternative proposed allowing the resolution professional to hand over completed units without CoC approval. The final text adopts the other alternative, i.e. individual or in-principle CoC approval.

b. A pre-liquidation note. A proposal requiring the resolution professional to document efforts at completion-oriented solutions before liquidation is proposed to the CoC has not been included.

c. Site signboards. A proposal for notices at project sites and offices identifying the CIRP and the resolution professional is not in the regulations.

d. RERA's views on feasibility. A proposal that the RERA authority's written views on plan feasibility be placed before the CoC and bidders is not in the regulations, although some RERA coordination may be addressed by the accompanying circular.

Hence, liquidation of a real estate developer is not subject to any additional procedural safeguard under the amendment, and allottees' protection in that scenario continues to depend on the general provisions of the Code and the CoC's commercial judgment.

Open Questions

a. Ongoing CIRPs. The regulations contain no transitional provision. Regulation 4F refers to the first CoC meeting and Regulation 4G to the stage before expressions of interest are invited. How they apply to processes that have already passed those stages is not stated.

b. The fate of excluded projects. As noted, the consequences of exclusion are not addressed.

c. Drafting gaps. Regulation 4F, as published, contains a cross-reference to a sub-regulation that does not appear in the text, which may require correction or interpretation.

d. Interaction with the 2026 amendments to the Code. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Act, 2026 has expanded the definition of a resolution plan to allow for the sale of one or more assets of the corporate debtor, including through plans from different applicants. Read with the project-wise information memorandum and the cost-to-complete assessment, this may allow separate plans for separate projects, but how the two will work together in practice remains to be seen.

What Changes for You

Banks, NBFCs and asset reconstruction companies on the CoC

a. Prepare for an exclusion decision at the first CoC meeting. Lenders with security over particular projects should assess whether exclusion helps or harms their position before that meeting.

b. Approve the cost-to-complete assessment early, and ensure the professionals appointed are independent and suitably qualified, since the assessment will shape every bid.

c. Use the project-wise statements of receipts and payments, and set reporting intervals that allow real oversight.

d. Test resolution plans against the assessed cost to complete, and record the reasons for approving a plan that departs significantly from it.

Bidders and real estate funds

a. Expect project-wise information and price project-wise. The information memorandum will now disclose the RERA account balance, encumbrances and allottees' preferences for each project.

b. Draft plans that separate sold and unsold units, deal with allottees who did not file claims, and set timelines tower by tower where applicable, since these are now mandatory contents.

c. Factor in reporting obligations to a monitoring committee that may include representatives of allottees and of the RERA authority.

Developers and promoters

a. Maintain project-wise accounts and RERA records in a condition that can be handed over and relied on, since they will be scrutinised from the first CoC meeting.

b. Consider whether a strong project could be excluded from the CIRP, and what information the CoC would need to recommend its exclusion.

Homebuyers and their authorised representatives

a. Use the authorised representative's strengthened role. Minutes of allottees' meetings must be placed before the CoC and their views recorded.

b. Register preferences for possession, refund or conveyance, since these now form part of the information memorandum.

c. Seek a seat on the monitoring committee for allottee representatives once a plan is approved.

Resolution professionals

a. Build project-wise data at the outset, open separate accounts, and plan the timing of the cost-to-complete assessment so that it is available before the invitation for expressions of interest.

Conclusion

The Fifth Amendment does not create project-wise insolvency in the full sense that the Supreme Court contemplated, since the corporate debtor remains the unit of the CIRP. However, it brings the process much closer to the project. Money is ring-fenced, each project is costed before it is offered to bidders, plans must deal with each project, tower by tower where necessary, and a project that does not need the CIRP can be put forward for exclusion. For lenders and bidders, the practical effect is that decisions previously taken on the basis of consolidated and often incomplete information will now be taken project by project, with an independent estimate of what completion will cost. For homebuyers, it offers a clearer view of where their money is and a voice in how the plan is implemented, although the gaps left by the final text mean that much will still depend on how the first exclusion applications are decided.