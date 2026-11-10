Supreme Court On Related-Party Creditors Under The IBC: ECL Finance Ltd. v. Abhinav Mukherjee

Introduction

In ECL Finance Ltd. and Another v. Abhinav Mukherjee and Others, 2026 INSC 1159, decided on 27 October 2026, the Supreme Court of India examined the disqualification of related-party financial creditors from participating in the Committee of Creditors (CoC) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC). The judgment clarifies the scope of “participation in policy-making processes” under Section 5(24)(m)(i) and distinguishes it from the stricter concept of control applied in other provisions of the IBC. It also addresses the recognition of debt arising from corporate guarantees and the consequences of assigning debt after the commencement of insolvency proceedings.

Factual Background

The dispute arose from financing arrangements involving Saha Infratech Private Limited (SIPL) as the principal borrower and Palm Developers Private Limited as its corporate guarantor. ECL Finance Limited (ECL) was both the holder of debentures issued by SIPL and the lender under a separate facility agreement. IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited (ITSL) acted as the debenture trustee.

Under the Debenture Trust Deed dated 13 May 2016, ECL subscribed to the first tranche of non-convertible debentures amounting to ₹110 crore. Separately, SIPL obtained a revolving credit facility of ₹90 crore from ECL under a Facility Agreement dated 22 September 2017. Palm Developers guaranteed the obligations arising under these arrangements and provided security in connection with the financing.

Following the commencement of the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) against Palm Developers on 27 January 2020, ITSL submitted a claim of approximately ₹131.17 crore as debenture trustee, while ECL claimed approximately ₹139.03 crore under the facility agreement. Both were initially included in the CoC as financial creditors. A homebuyer challenged their inclusion on the ground that they were related parties of the corporate debtor.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) excluded the appellants from the CoC, and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) affirmed that decision. The matter was subsequently brought before the Supreme Court.

Participation in policy-making and the test of related-party status

The principal issue was whether ECL’s contractual rights were sufficient to establish its participation in the corporate debtor’s policy-making processes under Section 5(24)(m)(i) of the IBC, thereby attracting the exclusion prescribed by the first proviso to Section 21(2).

The Court distinguished the applicable test from the concept of “control” considered in ArcelorMittal India Private Limited v. Satish Kumar Gupta, (2019) 2 SCC 1. In that case, the Court explained that control under Section 29A requires positive or proactive influence over management or policy decisions, rather than merely the ability to block decisions.

In ECL Finance, the Court clarified that Section 5(24)(m)(i) does not require the creditor to exercise control to the same degree. Participation in policy-making may be established where the creditor plays a substantive role in guiding policy decisions and channelising business interests. The creditor need not occupy the “driving seat”; a role in navigating the corporate debtor’s policy and business decisions may suffice.

Extensive contractual rights and managerial influence

Examining the Articles of Association, Debenture Trust Deed, Facility Agreement and sanction letter, the Court found that ECL possessed extensive powers over the projects and business operations connected with the corporate debtor.

These included rights relating to the appointment of nominee directors, resolution of deadlocks in board and shareholder decisions, changes to key managerial personnel, approval of business plans and construction budgets, appointment of agents for the sale of residential units, and supervision of project finances and revenue flows.

Taken cumulatively, these provisions went beyond ordinary contractual safeguards intended to protect a creditor’s financial interests. They conferred a proactive role in directing project development and overseeing business operations. The Court consequently held that ECL’s association with the corporate debtor satisfied Section 5(24)(m)(i).

The decision underscores that related-party status must be assessed by examining the substance and cumulative effect of contractual rights, rather than merely the formal designation of an entity as a lender, debenture holder or secured creditor.

Exclusion of the debenture trustee and lender

The Court held that ECL could not participate in the CoC as a debenture holder because of its related-party status. ITSL, which represented and protected ECL’s interests as debenture holder, was similarly excluded in that capacity.

Nor could ECL circumvent the disqualification by relying on its separate status as lender under the facility agreement. The financing arrangements, considered together, established extensive supervisory influence over the corporate debtor. Accordingly, ECL could not participate in the CoC merely by asserting a distinct capacity as financial creditor.

Corporate guarantees and recognition of financial debt

The Court rejected the contention that the appellants’ claims could not be recognised because the corporate guarantee had not been invoked before CIRP commenced.

Relying on China Development Bank v. Doha Bank Q.P.S.C., (2025) 7 SCC 729, the Court reiterated that the existence of financial debt is distinct from the occurrence of default for initiating CIRP under Section 7 of the IBC. Section 5(8) expressly encompasses qualifying liabilities arising from guarantees or indemnities.

Thus, the absence of pre-CIRP invocation of a corporate guarantee does not, by itself, prevent recognition of a claim as financial debt. However, recognition as a financial creditor does not automatically entitle an entity to participate in the CoC where a statutory disqualification applies.

Individual homebuyer’s challenge and assignment of debt

The Court also upheld the homebuyer’s right to challenge the appellants’ inclusion in the CoC. The authorised representative of creditors in a class performs the functions prescribed by the IBC, including representing creditors at CoC meetings and voting on their behalf. This role does not extinguish an individual creditor’s right to challenge the inclusion of an allegedly disqualified creditor before the adjudicating authority.

Finally, the Court considered ECL’s assignment of its rights under the facility agreement to the second appellant. Referring to Phoenix ARC Private Limited v. Spade Financial Services Limited, (2021) 3 SCC 475, the Court recognised that a bona fide assignee is not automatically disqualified merely because the assignor was a related party. However, the assignment in the present case occurred after CIRP had commenced and was found not to be a bona fide transaction capable of overcoming the statutory restriction. The Court also considered the forensic audit findings concerning the underlying transactions and rejected the assignment as a means of securing participation in the CoC.

Conclusion

The Supreme Court dismissed the appeals, upholding the appellants’ exclusion from the CoC.

The judgment clarifies that participation in policy-making under Section 5(24)(m)(i) requires a less stringent degree of influence than the positive control contemplated under Section 29A. It also reinforces the distinction between recognition as a financial creditor and eligibility to participate in the CoC.

For lenders and debenture holders, the decision highlights the need to assess governance rights, managerial oversight, project supervision and control over financial flows when structuring financing arrangements. For insolvency professionals, it emphasises the importance of examining the substance of contractual relationships when determining related-party status. The ruling reinforces the IBC’s objective of preventing creditors whose interests and influence are closely connected with the corporate debtor from participating in the collective insolvency decision-making process where the statutory disqualification applies.