Case Title: LEEL Electricals Ltd. v. Mahavir Ship Breakers and Ors.

Case Number: Comp. App. (AT) (Ins) No. 1808 of 2026 with Comp. App. (AT) (Ins) Nos. 1884 and 1885 of 2026

Citation: (2026) ibclaw.in 1239 NCLAT

Coram: Justice Mohammad Faiz Alam Khan (Judicial Member) and Naresh Salecha (Technical Member)

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, Chennai Bench, has held that a purchaser of a corporate debtor as a going concern cannot claim assets that were never part of the liquidation estate and were outside the assets specified in the process document for that sale.

The Bench was hearing three connected appeals under Section 61 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 filed by LEEL Electricals Limited, the Corporate Debtor, acting through its new management. The appeals challenged three orders dated 05.08.2026 of the NCLT, Allahabad Bench. By these orders, LEEL's application for impleadment in I.A. No. 51/2023 (I.A. No. 558/2025) was dismissed, its application for de-reservation (I.A. No. 281/2026) was disposed of as no longer surviving, and I.A. No. 51/2023 filed by Mahavir Ship Breakers was dismissed, with findings on ownership of certain machinery and vacation of the interim restraint dated 01.02.2023.

LEEL and Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd. (FEEL) were sister concerns operating from the Rudrapur premises. LEEL was ordered to be liquidated on 06.12.2021. In the e-auction held on 04.08.2022, Mahavir emerged as the successful bidder for Block B, and the sale certificate and letter of possession were limited to the assets listed in Annexure IX of the process document, corresponding to Schedule I of the sale certificate. When Mahavir attempted to remove additional machinery, FEEL resisted, and Mahavir filed I.A. No. 51/2023. In a later auction under Block C, held on 10.04.2023, LEEL was sold as a going concern to Krishna Ventures Ltd. for Rs. 5.27 crores. The sale was approved on 21.03.2024 only to the extent of the assets in Clause 9.1 of the process document, namely the name and logo, possession rights in the Rudrapur building, unlisted shares and book receivables.

The disputed assets were four machines: a GEMA Electrostatic Powder Coating System, a GEMA Reciprocator System and two YANGLI Power Presses, which LEEL claimed to have imported between December 2013 and March 2014.

LEEL submitted that the Adjudicating Authority went beyond the scope of I.A. No. 51/2023 by inquiring into ownership after holding that the auction covered only assets in Annexure IX. It stated that it was not seeking a declaration of title and that the question of title between LEEL and FEEL should have been left open. It argued that the location of movable property cannot by itself decide title, that the Local Commissioner's report established only location and custody, that its invoices, physical verification report and fixed asset register were not properly examined, and that the new management should have been heard. It sought expunging of the findings in paragraphs 40 to 45, setting aside of paragraph 47 vacating the interim restraint, and remand.

The Liquidator submitted that the machinery was never in his custody under Section 35(1)(b), was never included in the Asset Memorandum under Regulation 34, was never valued or offered for sale, and was not covered by Block B or Block C. FEEL and its Successful Resolution Applicant, IM+ Capitals Ltd., submitted that the machines were treated as FEEL's in its CIRP, that the Liquidator's report and the Local Commissioner's report found the machines in FEEL's portion, and that a going concern sale could not widen the scope of what was sold.

The Tribunal noted that Mahavir had not appealed against the finding that the disputed assets were not part of Annexure IX, and confined itself to paragraphs 37 to 41 of the impugned order and the rejection of the impleadment application.

It observed that the sale of LEEL as a going concern was on an "as is where is", "as is what is", "whatever there is" and "without recourse" basis and was confined to the assets described in Clause 9.1, along with an exclusion clause. It held that LEEL could not claim more than what was sold to it, as the corporate debtor was not sold with all its assets. It further held that the subject assets were never in the Liquidator's custody, never formed part of the liquidation estate, were never included in the Asset Memorandum, were never valued and were never offered for sale, and that nothing showed that LEEL's invoices and cash vouchers were ever verified by the Resolution Professional or the Liquidator in relation to these assets.

The Tribunal also held that on commencement of liquidation, the management powers of the corporate debtor vest in the Liquidator, and that on sale only identified and approved assets pass to the purchaser. It noted that the Adjudicating Authority had taken pains to assess ownership by directing the Liquidator to identify the claimed assets and appointing a Local Commissioner, and that both reports indicated the assets were lying in FEEL's portion. It added that the Liquidator's report assumes significance where assets were sold in multiple blocks on a slump sale basis and cannot be brushed aside lightly.

On the argument that ownership should have been left to an appropriate forum, the Tribunal disagreed. It held that I.A. No. 51/2023 was moved by Mahavir claiming the assets as its own and was objected to by FEEL and its new management, so it was obligatory on the Adjudicating Authority to decide the dispute on ownership, which could not be left in a dilemma.

Finding no good ground to interfere, the Tribunal held that LEEL had failed to show any interest or right in the subject assets and that its impleadment application was correctly rejected. The appeals were dismissed with no order as to costs.