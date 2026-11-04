Can A Claim For Contractual Damages Trigger Insolvency Proceedings Under Section 9 Of The IBC?

A Look at the Supreme Court's Ruling in Srinivasa Reddy Velagala v. Sravanthi Infratech Pvt. Ltd.

Can an unpaid claim for damages push a company into insolvency? The Supreme Court has just said no, and it did so in fairly emphatic terms. In its decision in Srinivasa Reddy Velagala v. Sravanthi Infratech Pvt. Ltd.,1 delivered on 12 August 2026, the Court held that a claim for damages flowing from a breach of contract cannot, without more, be treated as an “operational debt” within the meaning of Section 5(21) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (“IBC”). Sums that are contractually payable for goods or services already qualify, but damages whether liquidated or unliquidated need to be worked out and confirmed by a court or an arbitrator first. Until that happens, they simply do not carry the weight of a debt that can be enforced under Section 9. The Bench also used the opportunity to remind litigants, once again, that the NCLT and NCLAT exist to run the insolvency process, not to referee contractual disputes, and that the Code cannot be stretched to recover ordinary dues or to breathe life into a claim that limitation has already killed. This piece walks through the facts, unpacks the Court’s reasoning, and considers what it means for creditors and debtors navigating Section 9 in the months ahead.

Introduction

Every so often, a case comes along that forces the insolvency bar to go back to basics in this instance, to the rather elementary question of what actually counts as a “debt” for the purposes of the IBC. It sounds like a simple thing to pin down, yet in practice the line between money that is owed and money that might eventually be owed (once a dispute is resolved) gets blurred all the time, particularly in long-running infrastructure and construction contracts where milestone payments, penalties, and damages claims tend to pile up together.

That is precisely the situation the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India found itself untangling in Srinivasa Reddy Velagala v. Sravanthi Infratech Pvt. Ltd., Civil Appeal No. 876 of 2021. An EPC contractor, having fallen out with its employer over unpaid dues, waited several years and then fired off a demand notice that combined genuine outstanding payments with a separate and much larger claim for suspension, idling, and demobilisation charges. When the matter reached the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal (“NCLT”) and, on appeal, the Hon’ble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (“NCLAT”), both tribunals admitted the insolvency application. The Supreme Court took a different view, and in doing so, offered some of the clearest guidance yet on why damages claims sit outside the scope of Section 9 until they have been properly adjudicated.

This article summarises the factual background, sets out the Court’s findings issue by issue, and then turns to what practitioners ought to take away from the ruling both when drafting a demand notice on behalf of a creditor and when defending against one.

Background

The dispute traces back to an Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract awarded in December 2010 for a 225 MW gas-based power station in Andhra Pradesh, valued at roughly Rs. 827 crore.2 The contractor cleared the first three payment milestones without difficulty, but the employer fell badly behind on payments coughing up only about Rs. 50 crore against roughly Rs. 165 crore that had already fallen due.3 Understandably frustrated, the contractor downed tools in July 2011 and pulled its equipment off site not long after.

What followed was years of silence. The contractor sent legal notices in 2014 and 2015 asking to be paid; the employer never responded to any of them.4 Curiously, though, neither side ever formally terminated the contract it simply sat there, unresolved, for the better part of a decade. It was only in July 2018 that the contractor issued a statutory demand notice under Section 8 of the IBC, this time claiming well over Rs. 1,292 crore.5 That figure was not made up solely of unpaid milestone amounts; it also folded in claims for idling charges, suspension costs, and demobilisation expenses heads of claim that, on a closer look, sound a lot more like damages for breach than sums due under the contract’s payment schedule.

The NCLT admitted the Section 9 petition in December 2019, and the NCLAT upheld that admission in February 2021.6 The corporate debtor then carried the matter to the Supreme Court.

Issues Before the Court

Four questions occupied the Bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra:

Had the contract lapsed or been frustrated simply because so much time had passed without resolution? Could the suspension, idling, and demobilisation charges be treated as “operational debt” for IBC purposes? Was there a genuine pre-existing dispute that ought to have kept the Section 9 application out of the NCLT altogether? Had the application been filed too late, i.e., was it barred by limitation?

What the Court Held

The contract had not been frustrated merely because time had passed. The Court was unimpressed by the argument that years of inaction had somehow discharged the agreement. Frustration under Section 56 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872 requires a supervening event that makes performance genuinely impossible it is not triggered by a party’s own decision to down tools over a payment dispute. Since neither side had bothered to terminate the contract formally, it technically remained alive on paper.7 That said, as the Court went on to explain, a contract staying alive on paper does not necessarily keep a creditor’s remedies alive as well.

Damages are not operational debt — not until someone has adjudicated them. This is really the heart of the judgment. The Bench was careful to separate two very different things bundled into the contractor’s claim. The unpaid milestone payments were straightforward: they were sums that had genuinely fallen due under the contract’s terms, and there was little difficulty in treating them as operational debt. The suspension, idling, and demobilisation charges were a different matter entirely these, the Court said, were damages arising out of the employer’s breach, and damages of this kind (liquidated or otherwise) do not automatically transform into a debt simply because a party asserts them.8 Before such a claim can be treated as an operational debt capable of supporting a Section 9 application, it needs to be assessed and confirmed by a competent forum a civil court or an arbitral tribunal. The NCLT, the Court pointed out rather firmly, has no business trying to work out whether a party is entitled to damages or how much those damages should be; its job under the Code begins and ends with figuring out whether an established debt is due and unpaid.

There was no genuine pre-existing dispute — but that turned out not to matter. Interestingly, the Court found that the employer’s total silence across multiple rounds of legal notices, stretched over several years, actually cut against the idea of a genuine dispute.9 Ordinarily, that finding would have worked in the contractor’s favour. It did not help here, though, because the claim ran into a more fundamental problem: limitation.

The application was filed far too late. The Court held that a default under the IBC crystallises on a specific date it does not keep resetting itself simply because the underlying contract is still technically in force. On the facts, the payment obligations had crystallised back in early 2012, once the employer had acknowledged the billing statements submitted by the contractor.10 From that point, the three-year limitation period under Article 137 of the Limitation Act, 1963 began ticking. The Court was unambiguous that the mere subsistence of the EPC contract does not amount to a “continuing cause of action” that keeps the limitation clock from running out.11 With no valid acknowledgment of debt made within that three-year window, the Section 9 application filed only in October 2018 was, in the Court’s words, hopelessly out of time.

The IBC was never meant to be a debt-collection shortcut. Bringing these threads together, the Court reiterated a point it has made in various forms before: the Code exists to set the corporate insolvency resolution process in motion where a genuine, undisputed debt remains unpaid it is not a faster or more coercive alternative to a civil suit or an arbitration, and it certainly cannot be used to resurrect claims that limitation has already extinguished.12

On this basis, the Supreme Court allowed the appeal, set aside the orders of both the NCLAT and the NCLT, and dismissed the Section 9 application outright though it did leave the door open for the contractor to pursue its claims through whatever dispute resolution mechanism the EPC contract itself provided for.13

Analysis

None of this comes entirely out of the blue. The Supreme Court has, over the years starting with Mobilox Innovations Pvt. Ltd. v. Kirusa Software Pvt. Ltd.14 and running through a fairly consistent line of authority since pushed back repeatedly against attempts to turn Section 9 into a quick-and-dirty debt recovery tool. What this decision adds is a sharper, more usable dividing line between two categories that often get conflated in demand notices:

Amounts genuinely payable under a contract — invoices, milestone payments, the agreed price for goods delivered or services rendered — which can count as operational debt the moment they fall due and remain unpaid.

— invoices, milestone payments, the agreed price for goods delivered or services rendered — which can count as operational debt the moment they fall due and remain unpaid. Damages flowing from a breach — idling charges, demobilisation costs, loss of profit, consequential losses, and the like — which stay contingent and unquantified until some competent forum has actually worked out both liability and the amount owed.

The practical upshot is fairly straightforward: an operational creditor cannot lump an unliquidated damages claim into a Section 8 notice and expect the NCLT to sort out, from scratch, whether the claim is valid and what it is worth. That job belongs elsewhere to a civil court, or to an arbitral tribunal if the contract has an arbitration clause (or, more broadly, under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996). It is only once a decree, an award, or an unambiguous written acknowledgment has crystallised the figure that it starts to look like a “debt” that is genuinely “due and payable” in the sense the IBC requires.

The limitation finding deserves equal attention, because it is the kind of trap parties fall into without quite realising it. Creditors sometimes assume that so long as the underlying contract has not been formally terminated, their right to act on a default somehow stays fresh indefinitely. This judgment closes that door. Default, the Court says, is pinned to a specific point in time, and simply letting a contract linger on paper does nothing to stop the limitation clock.

Key Takeaways

Separate debt from damages before drafting a demand notice. Creditors should be precise about what portion of a claim is genuinely due and payable versus what portion still needs to be assessed as damages and should resist the temptation to route the latter through the IBC.

Creditors should be precise about what portion of a claim is genuinely due and payable versus what portion still needs to be assessed as damages and should resist the temptation to route the latter through the IBC. Get damages crystallised before going anywhere near Section 9. A civil decree, an arbitral award, or a clear written acknowledgment of the amount owed will do the trick. Without one of these, a damages claim is unlikely to survive scrutiny at the admission stage.

A civil decree, an arbitral award, or a clear written acknowledgment of the amount owed will do the trick. Without one of these, a damages claim is unlikely to survive scrutiny at the admission stage. Keep an eye on the limitation clock. A contract that is still technically alive does not mean a stale claim is still alive too. Track the date of default carefully, and act within the three-year window under Article 137 of the Limitation Act.

A contract that is still technically alive does not mean a stale claim is still alive too. Track the date of default carefully, and act within the three-year window under Article 137 of the Limitation Act. The NCLT and NCLAT are not alternative dispute forums. Corporate debtors facing bloated or padded claims especially ones that mix genuine dues with disputed damages now have firmer ground to resist admission on the basis that the claim has never actually been adjudicated.

Conclusion

Srinivasa Reddy Velagala v. Sravanthi Infratech Pvt. Ltd. is a useful reminder that the IBC was built to deal with genuine, settled debts not to referee contractual disputes or to hand creditors a shortcut around civil litigation and arbitration. Anyone looking to base a Section 9 application on damages for breach of contract will first need to get those damages properly assessed and confirmed by a court or tribunal. Only then, in the Supreme Court’s view, do they become the kind of debt that can set the insolvency machinery in motion.

Footnotes

1. Srinivasa Reddy Velagala v. Sravanthi Infratech Pvt. Ltd., Civil Appeal No. 876 of 2021, decided by the Supreme Court of India on 12 August 2026 (Pardiwala and Misra, JJ.); neutral citation 2026 INSC 835.

2. See coverage in “Default Occurs At A Singular Point In Time: Supreme Court Holds Claim U/S 9 IBC Time-Barred Despite Subsisting EPC Contract,” Verdictum (August 2026).

3. Ibid.

4. Ibid.

5. See “Supreme Court Clarifies Section 9 IBC: Uncrystallized Damages From Breach of Contract Are Not Operational Debt,” The Indian Lawyer (14 August 2026).

6. Ibid.

7. Ibid.

8. See also “S. 9 IBC | Uncrystallized Damages From Breach Of Contract Not Operational Debt: Supreme Court,” LiveLaw (12 August 2026).

9. The Indian Lawyer, supra note 5.

10. See “Daily Judgments of 12 August,” Ask Junior (Substack), noting that the debt crystallised in January–February 2012 upon acknowledgment of the Billing Break-Up statement.

11. See “IBC Cannot Give New Lease of Life to Time-Barred Debts; Mere Subsistence of Contract Does Not Keep Limitation Alive: Supreme Court,” Law Trend (August 2026).

12. Ibid.

13. Ibid.

14. Mobilox Innovations Pvt. Ltd. v. Kirusa Software Pvt. Ltd., (2018) 1 SCC 353.