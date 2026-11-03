NCLAT: Share Purchase Advance Cannot Be Reclassified As Financial Debt Under Section 5(8) IBC

Catalyst Refinery Services Private Limited v. Ganpati Global Private Limited, Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No. 1448 of 2022, NCLAT Principal Bench, New Delhi, decided 16 October 2026

Introduction

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (“NCLAT”) has examined the threshold that separates a genuine financial creditor from a party with a mere commercial or civil claim. In Catalyst Refinery Services Private Limited v. Ganpati Global Private Limited, the Tribunal held that money paid as part of the price in a failed share purchase does not become a “financial debt” under Section 5(8) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (“Code”) merely because the recipient later recorded it as an unsecured loan, credited interest on it and deducted tax at source. The decision upholds that the character of a disbursement is fixed when the money is paid, and that subsequent accounting conduct is, at most, supporting evidence.

Factual Background

On 27 August 2014, a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) was executed between Catalyst Refinery (“Appellant”), Ganpati Global (“Corporate Debtor”) and the Corporate Debtor’s shareholders. The shareholders agreed to sell their entire shareholding to the Appellant for ₹7.70 crore. The MOU provided that this consideration would include the discharge of the Corporate Debtor’s term loan, unsecured loans and other current liabilities, with the balance going towards the purchase of shares.

Between 29 and 31 August 2014, the Appellant paid ₹1.39 crore to the Corporate Debtor by six cheques. The transaction did not close, and each side blamed the other. The Appellant then asserted that the parties orally agreed that the amount would continue as an unsecured loan at 11% per annum, repayable on demand. No written agreement was executed.

In support, the Appellant pointed to the Corporate Debtor’s audited balance sheets showing the sum as “Unsecured Loan Received”, balance confirmation letters dated 30.06.2015 and 15.06.2017, and TDS deducted under Section 194A of the Income Tax Act, 1961. After a demand notice in February 2019 went unanswered, the Appellant filed a Section 7 application claiming ₹2.73 crore including interest. The NCLT, Jaipur Bench dismissed it on 19 October 2022, and the Appellant appealed.

Issues Before the Tribunal

The NCLAT framed two points:

(i) whether the ₹1.39 crore was a “financial debt” under Section 5(8), making the Appellant a “financial creditor” under Section 5(7); and

(ii) whether the clerical errors in the NCLT order, which had recorded the Appellant’s counsel as appearing for the Corporate Debtor, justified interference.

NCLAT’s Analysis:

The Section 7 threshold

The Tribunal accepted the settled proposition, drawn from Innoventive Industries v. ICICI Bank and Swiss Ribbons v. Union of India, that an application must be admitted once debt and default are established, and that a Section 7 petition does not admit of the kind of pre-existing dispute defence available under Section 9. It clarified that this rule operates only after a financial debt is shown, and the burden of showing it rests on the applicant. Relying on Pawan Kumar v. Utsav Securities, the Tribunal reiterated the essential elements: a disbursal, made for consideration for the time value of money, and a default on a debt that has become due.

Nature of the original payment

The Tribunal examined the MOU itself and found that the clauses dealt with the price of the shares and how it was to be applied. The MOU contained no obligation to repay and no provision for interest or any other return. The Appellant’s own pleading described the payment as a “part payment under the Memorandum of Understanding towards the acquisition of shares”. The money was therefore not disbursed against the consideration for the time value of money.

The Tribunal also rejected the argument that money received by a company from an intending purchaser can only be share application money or a loan. Since the Corporate Debtor was itself a party to the MOU, payment to it was simply the mode agreed by all three parties for applying part of the price towards its liabilities.

The alleged oral agreement

The Tribunal did not hold that an oral agreement can never found a financial debt. It held that, on this record, the Appellant had not shown that one was made or what its terms were. The Appellant had not stated when the agreement was reached, who represented each company, or what authority existed for it. The special and board resolutions of 25 and 26 August 2014 pre-dated the MOU and could not evidence a later oral arrangement. A disputed oral agreement resting on one side’s word against the other’s cannot be tried in the summary jurisdiction under Section 7.

The Tribunal distinguished the Appellant’s authorities (Ravi Auto, Agarwal Polysacks, Satish Balan, Pradeep Tayal and Pancham Studios) on the ground that in each the transaction was shown to be a loan from the outset. None involved a written agreement, executed by the creditor itself, showing that the money was paid for a different purpose.

Balance sheets, confirmations and TDS

The Tribunal drew a clear distinction between acknowledgment and characterisation. Relying on Mahabir Cold Storage and Bishal Jaiswal, it accepted that a balance sheet entry may acknowledge a liability for purposes of Section 18 of the Limitation Act, 1963. But an acknowledgment shows only that some money is owed; it does not establish that the money is a “financial debt” under Section 5(8). The question is what the money was disbursed for, not how the debtor chose to record it later.

On TDS, the Tribunal reconciled the apparently divergent observations in Pradeep Tayal and Prayag Polytech v. Gem Batteries. At the highest, deduction under Section 194A shows that the debtor treated a payment or credit as interest. It does not prove that the principal was lent for a return or that interest was agreed. Notably, by the Appellant’s own case no interest was ever actually paid apart from the tax deducted, leaving only entries in the debtor’s books.

The Tribunal also noted that, under Orator Marketing v. Samtex Desinz, payment or stipulation of interest is not an essential element of a financial debt. Here, however, the very nature of the transaction was in question, and the absence of actual interest payments was relevant only as a circumstance confirming that nature. The Tribunal further held that an information utility record may evidence default but does not determine the character of a disbursement that the debtor disputes.

The “converted share application money” argument

The Appellant relied on the Corporate Debtor’s pleaded case, recorded in the NCLT order, that the money was “Share Application Money converted into unsecured Loan”. The Tribunal read the Respondent’s stand as one of accounting reclassification. A change in the head under which an amount is shown records classification; it does not prove that the parties agreed the money would be retained against a return.

The Tribunal left the Appellant at liberty to pursue civil remedies for the amount and any interest permissible in law, leaving limitation open and permitting the Appellant to claim any benefit the law allows for time spent in these proceedings. It also remarked on the Corporate Debtor’s conduct in crediting interest and deducting tax on a liability it now denies, without making any finding, and directed the Registry, under Rule 11 of the NCLAT Rules, 2016, to forward the judgment to the jurisdictional Principal Commissioner of Income Tax.

Conclusion

NCLAT’s ruling places the focus on why the money was disbursed in the first place. A failed share deal does not become a loan through the debtor’s bookkeeping, and the insolvency process is not the forum for resolving who breached an MOU. The Appellant’s remedy, if any, lies in a civil proceeding.

Further, the judgment highlights three practical points:

(i) Where the creditor’s own contemporaneous document records a purpose other than lending, such as a share purchase, later accounting treatment by the debtor will rarely be enough to recharacterise the payment.

(ii) Balance sheets, confirmations and TDS certificates are valuable on limitation and as supporting evidence, but they need to be backed by an agreement or conduct, such as actual payment of interest, demonstrating that money was parted with for a return.

(iii) Where an advance under a share purchase arrangement is intended to be converted into a loan, a written, authorised and dated instrument setting out the terms will avoid the evidentiary difficulty that defeated the Appellant here.

The Tribunal’s reasoning is carefully limited as it did not exclude oral agreements as a class, and it did not rule on the contested questions of written financial contracts or Section 186 compliance. The decision is therefore best read as one on the facts and the burden of proof, rather than a bar on creditors who lack formal loan documentation.