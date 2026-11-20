International Financial Services Centres Authority (‘IFSCA’), by way of a Circular dated August 10, 2026, recognized the certificate course titled ‘Regulatory Framework for Fund Management in IFSC’ offered by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for employees of Fund Management Entities (FMEs), in addition to the course titled ‘Regulatory Framework for Fund Management in IFSC: AIFs and Retail Schemes’ offered by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, specified by way of its Circular dated April 1, 2026. Completion of either course will satisfy the certification requirement under the IFSCA (Fund Management) Regulations, 2025. The September 30, 2026, deadline for completion of the course has since been extended to December 31, 2026, by way of IFSCA’s Circular dated September 29, 2026, titled ‘Extension of timeline for completion of Certification Course by key managerial personnel (KMP) and employees of Fund Management Entities under the IFSCA (Fund Management) Regulations, 2025’.