ARTICLE · 23 NOVEMBER 2026
SEBI Permits Acceptance Of Digitally Signed Power Of Attorney From FPIs
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Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), by way of a Circular dated August 20, 2026, on ‘Acceptance of digitally signed Power of Attorney from FPIs’, has permitted acceptance of a Power of Attorney...
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), by way of a Circular dated August 20, 2026, on ‘Acceptance of digitally signed Power of Attorney from FPIs’, has permitted acceptance of a Power of Attorney (‘POA’) digitally signed by Foreign Portfolio Investors (‘FPIs’) in accordance with the Information Technology Act, 2000, eliminating the need for notarisation, apostillisation, or consularisation, of the POA outside India, thereby reducing the overall FPI onboarding time. The provisions of this Circular have come into force with effect from August 20, 2026.
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