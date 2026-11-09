ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026
SEBI Enables Sharing Of KYC Information By KRAs With Entities Regulated By IFSCA
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Securities and Exchange Board of India (‘SEBI’), by way of a Circular dated August 20, 2026 on ‘Enabling sharing of information by KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs) with entities regulated by International Financial Services Centres Authority’, has specified the International Financial Services Centres Authority (‘IFSCA’) for the purposes of Regulation 16A(1) of SEBI (KYC (Know Your Client) Registration Agency) Regulations, 2011 (SEBI KRA Regulations), for enabling interoperability and sharing of information between SEBI-registered KYC Registration Agencies (‘KRAs’) and IFSCA-regulated entities. All entities accessing the KRA system must follow SEBI’s Master Circular dated October 12, 2023, on Know Your Client (‘KYC’) norms, and with respect to Foreign Portfolio Investors (‘FPIs’) clients, the data security guidelines in SEBI’s Master Circular dated May 30, 2024 for FPIs. The provisions of this Circular have come into force with immediate effect.
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