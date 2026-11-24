ARTICLE · 24 NOVEMBER 2026
SEBI Amends The FPI Regulations To Transition Fees To Indian Rupees And Streamline Registration Requirements
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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (‘SEBI’), by way of a Gazette Notification dated July 3, 2026, amended the SEBI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) Regulations, 2019 (‘FPI Regulations’) pursuant to which...
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (‘SEBI’), by way of a Gazette Notification dated July 3, 2026, amended the SEBI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) Regulations, 2019 (‘FPI Regulations’) pursuant to which, with effect from January 3, 2027, all registration fees, renewal fees, late fees, and fees with respect to offshore derivative instruments payable under the FPI Regulations will have to be paid by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in Indian Rupees and not in United States Dollars.
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