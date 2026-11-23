The Supreme Court (‘SC’) in Davis Koottala Varkey v. Samson T. George1 held that judicial discipline requires the High Court to refrain from entertaining a writ petition challenging an Order passed by the Adjudicating Authority/National Company Law Tribunal (‘NCLT’) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (‘IBC’), particularly when the aggrieved person can raise the grievance in an appeal under Section 61 of the IBC. The SC set aside the Order of the High Court of Kerala, which had entertained a writ petition against an NCLT Order passed during liquidation proceedings, and dismissed the writ petition on the ground of availability of an alternative statutory remedy.

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