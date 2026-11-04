ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026
SC Holds That Non-Signatory Can Be Treated As ‘Veritable Party’ To Arbitration Agreement Where Its Obligations Are Integral To Underlying Transaction
AZB & Partners
AZB & Partners, one of India’s premier law firms was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to...View firm profile
AZB & Partners provides important legal disclaimers regarding website usage, clarifying that no solicitation has occurred and that accessing the site does not create a lawyer-client relationship. Users must acknowledge that they are seeking information voluntarily and that the firm bears no liability for actions taken based on website content.
The Supreme Court (‘SC’) in KKH Finvest (P) Ltd. v. Ashiesh Shukla1 held that a non-signatory could be treated as a ‘veritable party’ to an arbitration agreement where its obligations under a separate agreement formed an integral part of the underlying composite transaction and the surrounding circumstances demonstrated an intention to be bound by such agreement. The SC further observed that the intention of a non-signatory to be bound by an arbitration agreement could be gauged from the circumstances that surround the participation of such non-signatory party in the negotiation, performance and termination of the underlying contract.
Footnote
1. KKH Finvest (P) Ltd. v. Ashiesh Shukla, 2026 SCC OnLine SC 1498.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.