SC Holds That Non-identification And Non-arraignment Of Natural Person Along With Company In Offences Requiring Proof Of Mens Rea Is Not Ground For Quashing Criminal Proceedings

The Supreme Court (‘SC’) in Sanofi India Ltd. v. CBI1 held that a corporation’s role can be disclosed through averments concerning its own conduct, decisions and dealings, without naming the individual who carried them out. Mens rea against a corporation can be averred through surrounding facts and conduct themselves, without being tied to a specifically named individual. However, while identification and arraignment of a natural person is not necessary when prosecuting a company, the allegations must prima facie reveal: (i) some natural person acted on behalf of the corporation; (ii) such action is referable to the offence; and (iii) surrounding circumstances do not render mens rea patently absurd or inherently improbable. On the basis of these observations, the SC rejected the appeal and thereby upheld the Karnataka High Court’s decision refusing to quash criminal proceedings under Section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

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