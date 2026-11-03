ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026
SC Holds That Non-identification And Non-arraignment Of Natural Person Along With Company In Offences Requiring Proof Of Mens Rea Is Not Ground For Quashing Criminal Proceedings
AZB & Partners
AZB & Partners, one of India’s premier law firms was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to...View firm profile
AZB & Partners provides important legal disclaimers regarding the nature of their website, clarifying that no attorney-client relationship is created through website usage and that all information is provided solely for informational purposes. The firm emphasizes compliance with Bar Council of India regulations prohibiting solicitation while outlining user responsibilities when accessing their digital content.
The Supreme Court (‘SC’) in Sanofi India Ltd. v. CBI1 held that a corporation’s role can be disclosed through averments concerning its own conduct, decisions and dealings, without naming the individual who carried them out. Mens rea against a corporation can be averred through surrounding facts and conduct themselves, without being tied to a specifically named individual. However, while identification and arraignment of a natural person is not necessary when prosecuting a company, the allegations must prima facie reveal: (i) some natural person acted on behalf of the corporation; (ii) such action is referable to the offence; and (iii) surrounding circumstances do not render mens rea patently absurd or inherently improbable. On the basis of these observations, the SC rejected the appeal and thereby upheld the Karnataka High Court’s decision refusing to quash criminal proceedings under Section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.
Footnote
1 Sanofi India Ltd. v. Central Bureau of Investigation, Criminal Appeal No. 4250 of 2026.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.