ARTICLE · 23 NOVEMBER 2026
Ministry Of Law And Justice Establishes Mediation Council Of India Under Mediation Act, 2023
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On August 27, 2026, the Ministry of Law and Justice issued a Notification under Section 31(1) of the Mediation Act, 2023, to establish the Mediation Council of India...
On August 27, 2026, the Ministry of Law and Justice issued a Notification under Section 31(1) of the Mediation Act, 2023, to establish the Mediation Council of India (‘Council’), with its head office at Delhi. The Council is expected to play a key institutional role in the development, promotion and regulation of mediation in India.
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