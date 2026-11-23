ARTICLE · 23 NOVEMBER 2026
MCA Publishes FAQs On Registration Of Foreign Companies And Subsidiaries Of Foreign Body Corporates
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The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has published frequently asked questions (‘FAQs’) on registration of foreign companies and subsidiaries of foreign body corporates in India.
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has published frequently asked questions (‘FAQs’) on registration of foreign companies and subsidiaries of foreign body corporates in India. The FAQs answer and clarify aspects related to form-related compliances, permitted and restricted activities, validity periods for liaison, project, branch, and other offices, and name reservation provisions including trademark ownership. The FAQs also cover document requirements for registration of foreign companies and answer other general queries, inter alia, covering clarifications pertaining to resident directors and authorised representatives, land-border sharing countries, wholly-owned subsidiaries of foreign entities, corporate social responsibility reporting, and validity of notarised and apostilled documents for incorporation.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.