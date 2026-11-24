ARTICLE · 24 NOVEMBER 2026
Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, 2026
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On August 27, 2026, the Department of Consumer Affairs, through Notification G.S.R. 761(E), notified the Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, 2026, coming into force 180 days from publication...
On August 27, 2026, the Department of Consumer Affairs, through Notification G.S.R. 761(E), notified the Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, 2026, coming into force 180 days from publication, establishing Indian Standard Time (‘IST’) as the sole permissible time reference for legal, administrative and commercial purposes. Critical sectors, expressly including telecommunications, must ensure time-dependent systems are synchronised to IST using an authorised time source and implement and maintain a comprehensive contingency plan to mitigate potential disruptions, including jamming, spoofing and cyber-attacks, affecting their time-synchronisation systems.
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