ARTICLE · 18 NOVEMBER 2026
Investing In India: Principal Routes For Foreign Investors
AZB & Partners
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As India remains one of the most attractive destinations for global capital, choosing the right investment route has become a critical first step for foreign investors, with implications for pricing, repatriation, cost, and exit timing.
As India remains one of the most attractive destinations for global capital, choosing the right investment route has become a critical first step for foreign investors, with implications for pricing, repatriation, cost, and exit timing. In an article for GPCA Legal & Regulatory Journal, Shagoofa Rashid Khan outlines the principal pathways for investing in India, including the FDI route, investment through AIFs, and the steady growth of GIFTCity and the IFSC framework.
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