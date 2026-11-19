A. In Brief

In its order dated October 29, 2026, the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India (“Supreme Court”) disposed of a writ petition filed by Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra seeking a direction to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to mandate full public disclosure of ultimate beneficial owners (UBOs), last natural persons (LNPs) and the portfolios of Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) and their intermediaries in India.

In its reply dated September 19, 2025, SEBI clarified that the AIF and FPI Regulations do not mandate public disclosure of entity-wise investments. It nevertheless explained that investment information is furnished to SEBI or custodians for regulatory supervision and investigation, while aggregate investment data and disclosures triggered under other securities regulations are available publicly. The absence of comprehensive public disclosure therefore does not imply that such information is unavailable to the regulator.

The Court held that the full public disclosures sought would require a legal or regulatory framework to be put in place first and could not be directed through a writ under Article 32 of the Constitution of India (“Constitution”). Although it recognized its exceptional powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, it found no reason to exercise them in this case. The Supreme Court left the matter for the Union Government and SEBI to consider in the interest of investors.

B. Confidentiality and Transparency Are Not Competing Principles

The petition raises a wider question: must information available to the regulator necessarily be made available to the public?

Disclosure under securities laws operates at different levels. Information provided to SEBI enables supervision and enforcement, disclosures to fund investors support informed investment decisions, and public disclosures serve specified market-transparency objectives. These functions are related, but they are not interchangeable.

The SEBI (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012 (“AIF Regulations”) already reflects this distinction. AIFs are privately pooled investment vehicles, yet Regulation 22 of AIF Regulations requires periodic disclosures to their investors, including financial, risk-management, operational, portfolio and transactional information. Regulations 26 and 28 of AIF Regulations separately empower SEBI to call for information and reports relating to their activities, including for the assessment of systemic risk and prevention of fraud. Thus, the private character of an AIF does not place its investments or operations outside regulatory oversight.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Foreign Portfolio Investors) Regulations, 2019 (“FPI Regulations”) similarly provides for targeted scrutiny of ownership structures. Under Regulations 22(6) and 22(7), specified FPIs must furnish information concerning persons having ownership, economic interest or control, with SEBI’s additional-disclosure framework requiring look-through details up to natural persons where prescribed criteria are met. Further, investments in listed companies attract public shareholding and acquisition disclosures where applicable thresholds are crossed. These requirements demonstrate that regulatory scrutiny and public transparency already operate through different, defined channels.

Confidentiality is relevant within this structure, particularly for AIFs. The composition of portfolios, investment strategies and identities of underlying investors may involve commercially sensitive or personal information. Requiring such information to be furnished to SEBI, or to investors entitled to receive it, is different from requiring unrestricted public availability. Confidentiality in this context does not displace disclosure obligations; it coexists with the regulator’s ability to obtain and examine the information necessary for its functions.

A universal public-disclosure requirement must therefore be assessed against the specific risk it seeks to address and the information already accessible under the existing framework. Additional disclosures may be appropriate where identifiable gaps justify them, but greater public availability is not, by itself, a substitute for effective regulatory scrutiny. The scope, threshold and manner of any further requirement are matters that call for a considered regulatory assessment.

C. Conclusion

The Supreme Court did not rule against transparency; it declined to prescribe a new disclosure regime in the absence of an enabling regulatory framework. The existing AIF and FPI regulations already provide for regulatory access to information, alongside investor-facing and market-facing disclosures. The question, therefore, is not merely whether greater transparency is desirable, but whether additional public disclosure is necessary when the regulator already has access to information for supervision, investigation and enforcement.

Would making such information publicly available meaningfully strengthen investor protection, or would it merely expand the scope of disclosure without addressing an identifiable regulatory gap?

Where should the line be drawn between legitimate confidentiality and the public's right to information, particularly in the case of privately pooled investment vehicles?

More importantly, should the effectiveness of a disclosure framework be measured by the volume of information made public, or by the regulator's ability to access, examine and act upon that information?

These questions assume significance as the securities market continues to evolve. Ultimately, the real test of transparency may not lie in how much information is made public, but in whether the existing regulatory framework enables effective oversight while preserving legitimate commercial confidentiality.