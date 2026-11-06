《关于对赌回购案件减资问题的深度总结》

JINCHENG TONGDA & NEAL (JT&N) was founded in Beijing in 1992. JT&N has distinguished itself as a...

This article provides an in-depth analysis of capital reduction procedures in share repurchase cases, drawing from extensive practical experience representing numerous repurchase disputes. The 25,000-word comprehensive guide examines the theoretical framework, judicial applications in arbitration and litigation, procedural requirements, and critical issues that arise when investors seek to enforce repurchase obligations.