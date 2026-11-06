ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026
关于对赌回购案件减资问题的深度总结
Jincheng Tongda & Neal
JINCHENG TONGDA & NEAL (JT&N) was founded in Beijing in 1992. JT&N has distinguished itself as a...View firm profile
This article provides an in-depth analysis of capital reduction procedures in share repurchase cases, drawing from extensive practical experience representing numerous repurchase disputes. The 25,000-word comprehensive guide examines the theoretical framework, judicial applications in arbitration and litigation, procedural requirements, and critical issues that arise when investors seek to enforce repurchase obligations.
本文将结合我们代理众多回购案件的实务经验，对减资问题展开深入探讨，欢迎大家交流。为便于表述，除非特别说明，下文所提及的回购均限定于项目公司回购的场景。其他主体回购的情况，本文不做探讨。
本文内容较多，共2.5万余字，阅读大约需要45分钟。文章PDF版详见文末二维码。
文章结构
第一章， 首先说明本文对减资前置问题的理解框架，清晰问题轮廓，方便后文展开分析；
第二章， 针对减资前置问题在仲裁、诉讼当中的适用情况进行说明，明晰司法活动两条主线的差异；
第三章， 梳理减资程序的各项具体步骤，搞清楚减资前置问题的底层逻辑；
第四章， 结合理论框架与司法实践大量案例，针对减资程序衍生的诸多关键问题进行逐一讨论，尝试理清业内关注的各项焦点问题；
第五章， 从投资方视角，检视减资问题对回购案件各方面的重要影响，反思尝试推动减资程序的积极意义；
第六章， 总结。
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《关于对赌回购案件减资问题的深度总结》
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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.