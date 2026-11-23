The 2026 Federal Budget, released November 5, 2026, includes a welcome proposal to reduce the withholding rates under section 116 of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the ITA) for non-resident corporations that dispose of taxable Canadian property (TCP). In particular:

For specified TCP where the disposition may give rise to fully taxable ordinary income (e.g., depreciable property, Canadian life insurance policies, Canadian resource properties and real property held as inventory) the withholding rate would be reduced from the current rate of 50% to 30%; and

For all other TCP where the disposition may give rise to a capital gain (e.g., certain securities), the withholding rate would be reduced from the current rate of 25% to 15%.

If enacted, the proposed withholding tax reductions would apply to dispositions of TCP occurring on or after January 1, 2027.

This proposed change is a welcome development that will alleviate some longstanding impediments to foreign investment in Canada and improve the competitiveness of Canada's investment environment.

Background: Section 116 is a Collection Mechanism, Not a Tax

Section 116 is intended to protect Canada's ability to collect income tax from non-residents disposing of TCP. TCP is a defined class of properties that are seen to have a sufficient connection to Canada such that there should be Canadian income tax applied when sold by a non-resident. Common examples include Canadian real estate and resource properties, certain property used in carrying on a business in Canada, and certain shares of corporations or interests in partnerships or trusts that derive more than half of their value, directly or indirectly, from Canadian real estate, Canadian resource properties or timber resource properties.

Subject to certain exceptions, where a non-resident disposes of TCP, the purchaser is liable to withhold and remit, to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), a specified percentage of the gross purchase price. To avoid such withholding, a non-resident vendor can apply for a clearance certificate from the CRA by notifying the CRA of the disposition and paying an amount on account of Canadian tax or providing acceptable security. Administratively, however, obtaining a clearance certificate can take many months, meaning that it is often not practical to obtain the certificate prior to the withholding obligation arising. Under a long-standing administrative practice, the CRA will typically issue a letter (commonly referred to as a "comfort letter") allowing the purchaser to hold the withheld funds in trust or escrow (rather than remitting to the CRA) while the clearance certificate application is being processed. As a result, in practice, most transactions proceed on the basis that the purchaser will withhold under section 116, with the funds being held in escrow pending the receipt of a clearance certificate.

Under the existing rules, for TCP (other than "specified" TCP), the section 116 withholding tax rate is 25% of the gross purchase price. Importantly, the amount withheld under section 116 is not a final tax. The vendor's ultimate Canadian income tax liability is determined under the ordinary provisions of the ITA, taking into account the vendor's adjusted cost base, applicable deductions and any relief available under an income tax treaty.

Because the withholding obligation is calculated on the gross purchase price, rather than the actual taxable gain realized, the amount withheld may bear little relationship to the vendor's actual tax liability. This is particularly significant where a vendor has a relatively high adjusted cost base or realizes only a modest gain on the disposition. Even where the vendor has a relatively low adjusted cost base, the withholding obligation may exceed its actual Canadian income tax liability. For example, a non-resident corporation disposing of TCP realizing a capital gain is generally subject to an effective Canadian tax rate of 12.5% of the gain, compared to a 25% withholding obligation calculated on the gross purchase price.

The result is that section 116 withholding can create significant cash-flow challenges, administrative burdens and transaction costs for foreign investors seeking to exit Canadian investments. Although section 116 withholding is not a final tax, the prospect of having a substantial portion of sale proceeds withheld can discourage foreign investment at the outset, particularly when advised that the required withholding will be materially more than the ultimate Canadian tax liability on exit.

A Meaningful Improvement in Transaction Liquidity

Reducing the general withholding rates from 25% to 15% (for TCP other than specified TCP) and 50% to 30% (for specified TCP) provides meaningful relief to non-resident vendors.

For example, on a C$100 million disposition of corporate shares that constitute TCP, the potential withholding obligation would decrease from C$25 million to C$15 million, freeing up C$10 million in transaction proceeds that would otherwise be withheld pending issuance of a clearance certificate. The difference represents a substantial improvement in the proceeds immediately available to the vendor, without reducing the Canadian income tax ultimately payable on the transaction. Notably, the amount withheld is still expected to exceed the vendor's actual tax liability.

By reducing the amount of capital potentially tied up on an exit, the proposed change makes Canadian investments more attractive to non-resident investors. A reduced withholding rate is also expected to simplify negotiations over escrow arrangements, purchase price holdbacks and other mechanisms commonly used to address section 116 obligations.

Looking Ahead

The proposed reductions are a constructive step toward making Canada a more attractive destination for international capital. While the section 116 notification and clearance certificate requirements remain relevant, lowering the withholding rates reduces transaction friction and improves liquidity for non-resident corporate vendors.

Although the change is welcome, we believe more can and should be done. The practical difficulties associated with section 116 have long been recognized by tax practitioners, including in the January 24, 2025 submission of The Joint Committee on Taxation of The Canadian Bar Association and Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada. In that submission, the Joint Committee identified several additional opportunities to improve the administration of section 116, including recommending that the CRA reduce lengthy processing times associated with issuing clearance certificates, automatically issue comfort letters permitting purchasers to retain withheld funds while applications are under review, allow non-resident vendors to obtain a clearance certificate by paying their actual Canadian income tax liability, and issue clearance certificates confirming that property is not TCP, so that purchasers can confidently release withheld funds. These recommendations, if implemented, would further reduce the administrative burden and cash-flow challenges associated with section 116 while maintaining Canada's ability to collect the tax ultimately owing.

At a time when attracting and retaining foreign investment is an important economic priority, measures that reduce unnecessary tax compliance costs without compromising Canada's ability to collect tax are particularly welcome.

Originally published 9 November 2026 .