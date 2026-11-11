A Comparison Of The PPCDA, PIPEDA, Quebec's Privacy Act And PIPA: Part 2

Our Privacy and Data Protection lawyers were recently featured in the Canadian Privacy Law Review in Part 2 of their article comparing Canada’s key private-sector privacy regimes. Similar to our previously published blog, Part 2 considers how the proposed federal Protecting Privacy and Consumer Data Act (PPCDA), the federal Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), Quebec’s Act respecting the protection of personal information in the private sector, and the private-sector privacy legislation in Alberta and British Columbia address individual rights and the broader regulatory, financial and litigation risks facing organizations.

The article compares key areas including individual rights, automated decision systems, cross-border transfers, breach notification, regulatory enforcement, administrative fines and penalties, and private rights of action. It also highlights how the PPCDA could materially strengthen Canada’s federal privacy regime, including through expanded individual rights, new requirements for automated decision systems and cross-border transfers, stronger enforcement powers, significant financial penalties and a private right of action.

The authors conclude that organizations should view the PPCDA as a signal of where Canadian privacy compliance may be heading and consider taking steps now to reassess consent practices, formalize privacy management programs, prepare for expanded individual rights and treat privacy compliance as an enterprise risk function.

The full article is available through the Canadian Privacy Law Review, a LexisNexis publication available here.