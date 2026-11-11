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ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

A Comparison Of The PPCDA, PIPEDA, Quebec's Privacy Act And PIPA: Part 2

Bennett Jones LLP
Bennett Jones LLP
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Bennett Jones LLP

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Bennett Jones Privacy and Data Protection lawyers analyze Canada's evolving privacy landscape in a comprehensive comparison of federal and provincial regimes, examining how the proposed Protecting Privacy and Consumer Data Act could fundamentally reshape compliance obligations. The article explores critical areas including individual rights, automated decision-making, cross-border data transfers, breach notification requirements, and enforcement mechanisms that organizations must navigate.

CanadaPrivacy
J. Sébastien Gittens
J. Sébastien Gittens
Caroline Poirier
Caroline Poirier
Stephen D. Burns
Stephen D. Burns
Ruth Promislow
Ruth Promislow
Suzie Suliman
Suzie Suliman
Morgan Sutherland
Morgan Sutherland
Kees De Ridder
Kees De Ridder
David Wainer
David Wainer
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Our Privacy and Data Protection lawyers were recently featured in the Canadian Privacy Law Review in Part 2 of their article comparing Canada’s key private-sector privacy regimes. Similar to our previously published blog, Part 2 considers how the proposed federal Protecting Privacy and Consumer Data Act (PPCDA), the federal Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), Quebec’s Act respecting the protection of personal information in the private sector, and the private-sector privacy legislation in Alberta and British Columbia address individual rights and the broader regulatory, financial and litigation risks facing organizations. 

The article compares key areas including individual rights, automated decision systems, cross-border transfers, breach notification, regulatory enforcement, administrative fines and penalties, and private rights of action. It also highlights how the PPCDA could materially strengthen Canada’s federal privacy regime, including through expanded individual rights, new requirements for automated decision systems and cross-border transfers, stronger enforcement powers, significant financial penalties and a private right of action. 

The authors conclude that organizations should view the PPCDA as a signal of where Canadian privacy compliance may be heading and consider taking steps now to reassess consent practices, formalize privacy management programs, prepare for expanded individual rights and treat privacy compliance as an enterprise risk function. 

The full article is available through the Canadian Privacy Law Review, a LexisNexis publication available here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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