On August 13, 2026, Ontario’s Information and Privacy Commissioner (IPC) released an updated guide (Guide) providing practical guidance to public institutions on conducting privacy impact assessments (PIAs).

This bulletin outlines the IPC’s recommended approach to conducting PIAs and highlights key considerations for institutions and their service providers.

For further background on the legislative changes introducing mandatory PIA requirements, please see our previous Blakes Bulletins: New Ontario Bill 194 to Reform FIPPA and Introduce Mandatory Privacy Breach Reporting and Ontario Updates Its Freedom of Information Legislative Frameworks.

Mandatory PIA Requirements

Under section 38 of Ontario’s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FIPPA) and section 28 of the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (MFIPPA), institutions must generally complete a written PIA before collecting personal information subject to limited exceptions. This requirement extends to both recorded and unrecorded information, including information collected orally. Although the legislation allows for exceptions to be prescribed by regulation, none have been enacted.

A PIA must, at a minimum, explain the purpose for collecting, using or disclosing personal information, why the information is necessary and the legal authority relied on. It must also identify the types and sources of information involved, how each type will be used or disclosed, the position titles of individuals who will have access, any restrictions on collection, use or disclosure, and the applicable retention periods. Institutions must also describe the administrative, technical and physical safeguards that will protect the information, the potential risks to individuals in the event of a privacy breach and the steps to prevent or mitigate those risks.

Institutions must implement the identified prevention and mitigation measures before collecting personal information. They must also update their PIAs before making a significant change to the purpose for which personal information is used or disclosed and provide a copy to the IPC upon request.

The IPC’s PIA Guide

The Guide outlines a four-step process for identifying and addressing privacy risks associated with new or modified programs, services, processes and technologies:

Preliminary analysis. Institutions must determine whether a project involves personal information and document the conclusion, including where no PIA is required. The Guide includes a preliminary questionnaire that can be completed by staff without specialized privacy knowledge. Project analysis. Institutions must define the project’s scope, business processes, technology and responsibilities, and document how personal information will move through the project. The accompanying questionnaire addresses third-party service providers and whether information will be stored outside Ontario. Privacy analysis. Institutions must review the proposed activities against applicable privacy requirements, identify compliance gaps and privacy risks, and consider measures to eliminate or reduce those risks. For each risk, institutions should set out specific action items, assign responsibility for each and establish a timeline for implementation. PIA report. Institutions must document findings and recommendations, obtain appropriate approval and incorporate approved measures into the project before implementation. The Guide includes a report template reflecting the information required by FIPPA and MFIPPA.

The IPC has also published accompanying PIA Worksheets, including a detailed privacy analysis checklist, that institutions can adapt to their own projects and internal processes.

Key Takeaways for Institutions and Service Providers

The IPC recommends starting a PIA early in the planning process, rather than waiting until a project is ready to launch. Institutions should consider whether personal information is needed or whether less information could be collected, including through de-identification or other privacy-enhancing measures.

The Guide also addresses the role of third-party service providers. Institutions are encouraged to consider providers’ privacy and security practices when designing projects and entering into agreements, including how information will be handled, stored and protected.

Finally, the IPC recommends separating responsibility for preparing a PIA from its review and approval, documenting decisions to accept or mitigate risks, and retaining approved reports and supporting materials so they can be readily accessed. The IPC also recommends revisiting a PIA when changes to technology, service providers or information practices create new privacy risks, even where an update is not expressly required by statute.

With new MFIPPA obligations coming into force on January 1, 2027, municipalities, school boards and other affected local institutions should review existing PIA policies, templates and upcoming projects. FIPPA Institutions already subject to PIA requirements should ensure their assessments address the statutory requirements and reflect the IPC’s updated guidance.