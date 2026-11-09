The New Canadian Children's Privacy Code Could Impact Your Organization

On October 20, 2026, following an exploratory consultation that concluded in August 2025, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) launched Canada's first Children's Privacy Code (the Code), aimed at creating a "safer, more transparent online environment for children and teens." This new Code builds on the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) to establish clear guidance on how organizations should collect, use, and disclose the personal information of children.

The OPC is accepting comments on the Code until January 20, 2027, after which the document may be updated.

The OPC states that the Code is intended to ensure that children’s personal information is collected, used and disclosed in ways that respect their rights, account for their evolving capacity and serve their best interests. Recognizing that children are not a homogenous group, the Code reinforces the OPC's expectation that organizations will apply measures that are proportionate to the age and maturity of children who access or are likely to access their service. This could involve providing heightened protections for younger children, while affording more mature children greater autonomy.

The Code applies not only to online services directed at children but also to those likely to be accessed by children, regardless of their intended or primary audience.

Many of the expectations set out in the Code respond directly to the concerns identified in the 2025 Global Privacy Enforcement Network (GPEN) Sweep (the Sweep). For more information about the Sweep, please review our earlier blog post, "Global Privacy Sweep Highlights Growing Expectations for Children's Privacy Online."

Children's Privacy Expectations

The Code sets out a list of expectations which are (i) tailored to organizations dealing with children's personal information; and (ii) grounded in the requirements of PIPEDA.

1) Consent

Obtaining meaningful consent from children must reflect their evolving capacity:

For children under 13, organizations must (except in exceptional circumstances) obtain consent from a parent or guardian and should inform the child through an age-appropriate notice when appropriate.

For children 13 to 18, organizations should assess whether the child has sufficient capacity to understand what they are consenting to in the context of the specific data practice, particularly for sensitive personal information.

Since children's personal information is by default seen as sensitive, organizations should obtain consent to non-essential uses of children's personal information only on an opt-in basis. Consent may not be inferred from inaction or continued use of the service by the child.

Organizations should allow children and their parents or guardians to withdraw consent at any time. Mechanisms to withdraw consent should be clear, simple, readily accessible and as straightforward as the mechanisms for giving it.

Finally, organizations must give children separate choices where a service offers some features that are essential to its core purpose, and other features are optional enhancements or otherwise non-essential.

2) Privacy Impact Assessments

The Code strongly encourages organizations to conduct a privacy impact assessment (PIA) before making any change to a product or service directed at, or likely to be accessed by children. Elements to be considered for a PIA include: the purpose and necessity of the practice; the nature and sensitivity of the information; the potential impact on children; and the safeguards put in place to reduce the risk.

3) Default High Privacy Settings

The OPC expects that settings that affect any collection, use or disclosure of a child's personal information should default to the most privacy-protective option available. A departure from this expectation may be appropriate where there is a compelling documented justification and the departure does not expose the individual to unnecessary privacy risks.

The Code expressly identifies the following examples of privacy-protective default settings:

Location data : An organization's collection should be disabled by default and enabled only where directly necessary to deliver the core product or service (and such need is obvious to the child or parent/guardian), or to protect the child’s life, health or security. Collection must be limited to what is necessary, and secondary uses require explicit consent.

: An organization's collection should be disabled by default and enabled only where directly necessary to deliver the core product or service (and such need is obvious to the child or parent/guardian), or to protect the child’s life, health or security. Collection must be limited to what is necessary, and secondary uses require explicit consent. Profiles and visibility : Children’s accounts, profile information and activities should be private by default, inaccessible to the general public or users who are not confirmed connections, unless explicit consent is obtained. Profiles should not be indexed by external search engines unless the child or their parent/guardian chooses to enable discoverability.

: Children’s accounts, profile information and activities should be private by default, inaccessible to the general public or users who are not confirmed connections, unless explicit consent is obtained. Profiles should not be indexed by external search engines unless the child or their parent/guardian chooses to enable discoverability. Third-party sharing : Sharing of children’s personal information should be disabled by default and permitted only with consent from the child or their parent/guardian. Blanket consent obtained through terms of service would likely be insufficient.

: Sharing of children’s personal information should be disabled by default and permitted only with consent from the child or their parent/guardian. Blanket consent obtained through terms of service would likely be insufficient. Profiling: Profiling of children’s behaviors, interests or characteristics should be disabled by default and permitted only where the child explicitly opts in and the practice is in their best interests (e.g., automated decision-making to provide a more seamless experience for a child with a disability).

4) Data Minimization and Retention

Organizations must only collect the personal information demonstrably necessary to provide a specific function or service to a child, and not for potential future uses or to better understand their user base. Where possible, anonymized, aggregated or de-identified information should be used instead of personal information. In addition, personal information must not be retained longer than necessary for the purpose for which it was collected.

5) Transparency

Organizations must present privacy-related information (e.g. consents and policies) in a way that will be understandable and useful to the children who will encounter it. The expectation on organizations is therefore to consider age-appropriate presentation, plain language (e.g. avoid legal and technical terminology, keep sentences and paragraphs short and direct, etc.), length (e.g. keep consent information concise and prioritize information that is most important for children to know) and format of consent information (e.g. consider interactive or visual format if more effective that text for the age group in question), and timing of presentation (e.g., before or at the point of collection, when a child is about to use a relevant feature or when changes to the service affect the processing of their personal information or consent choices).

6) Correction and Deletion

Organizations must provide children with a simple and accessible mechanism to request the correction or deletion of personal information. The mechanism should be easy to locate and initiate, written in age-appropriate language, accessible and fulfilled promptly. Organizations should also have internal guidelines and procedures in place for such requests.

7) Avoiding Profiling

Based on the premise that profiling presents particular risks for children as they are especially susceptible to the influence of automated decision-making, sponsored advertising and targeted messaging, the Code provides that profiling should only be used if an organization can clearly demonstrate that any use of automated decision-making is: (i) consistent with children’s best interests; and (ii) not driven by commercial or other inappropriate purposes described in the Code.

Organizations should also avoid profiling children for marketing purposes (as marketing-driven profiling is rarely compatible with their best interests). More specifically, the Code provides that organizations should not: (i) use children’s personal information to deliver targeted or behavioral advertising to them; (ii) infer characteristics from children’s digital activities that can be used to target them commercially; or (iii) share children’s profile data with third parties for advertising or marketing purposes.

Finally, the Code emphasizes that AI systems and automated profiling must account for children’s vulnerabilities and prioritize their best interests. AI technologies should not encourage children to disclose unnecessary personal information or use inferred characteristics to generate age-inappropriate recommendations or biased responses. Profiling should not be used to prolong engagement or for other harmful purposes, but may be appropriate where necessary and demonstrably in the child’s best interests (e.g., accessibility or age verification).

Prohibited Practices

The Code states that certain practices are incompatible with the protection of children's privacy and their best interests.

1) Deceptive design

Deceptive design patterns are when websites and mobile apps influence, manipulate, or coerce users into making decisions against their best interests. Such manipulation can occur through interface design, consent processes, or exploitative engagement techniques. Organizations must not use deceptive design patterns to deceive children into disclosing more personal information than they would otherwise choose to share or undermine their ability to exercise meaningful privacy choices.

In 2024, the OPC participated in the GPEN Sweep which focused on deceptive design patterns, and which found that 99% of Canadian websites/apps used at least one deceptive design pattern that steered users towards giving up more personal data. Given how widespread these practices remain, when the Code is finalized, many organizations may need to audit their consent prompts and privacy settings, and redesign any features that nudge children towards sharing more personal information or that make privacy-protective choices harder to select.

2) Data practices that could introduce or amplify privacy harms

Data practices that could introduce or amplify privacy harms may include practices that, regardless of intent, create conditions in which children’s personal information is exposed to risks that they may not understand or be able to anticipate.

The Code identifies several clear examples of harmful practices, including:

Creating consent processes that assume a level of maturity that a child does not have; Generating inferences about sensitive characteristics that a child has not disclosed (including their health, mental or emotional status, sexual orientation, gender identity, etc.) based on behavioral, location or interaction data; and Inferring a child's emotional state from their behavior, interactions or use of a product or service, especially when those inferences are used to influence the collection, use or disclosure of their personal information.

In practice, organizations may need to: (i) review how they use age, developmental and behavioral signals; and (ii) ensure these signals are used to strengthen protections for children rather than to expand data collection.

Key Takeaways

As above, the Code is subject to being amended by the OPC over the coming months. As currently drafted, however, the Code shows how the OPC expects organizations to handle the personal information of children. In practical terms, organizations should consider the following practical steps:

determine whether their services are directed at or likely to be accessed by children, and document the assessment; provide clear, age-appropriate privacy information at relevant moments and implement appropriate mechanisms to obtain consent; identify children’s personal information collected, used or disclosed; assess the need to collect, use and disclose such information, the potential privacy risks of doing so, and whether all necessary consents have been obtained; apply the most privacy-protective settings in connection with the goods or services being offered, particularly for geolocation, profiles, third-party sharing and profiling; and review AI, profiling and marketing practices against children’s best interests, conduct PIAs where appropriate, and update policies and safeguards.

It should also be noted that Bill C-36 is anticipated to repeal the current federal private sector privacy regime under PIPEDA and replace it with An Act to enact the Protecting Privacy and Consumer Data Act. By releasing the Code at this stage, the OPC appears to be signaling its expectation that organizations begin adopting enhanced privacy governance and accountability practices now, rather than waiting for the new legislative framework to come into force.

How Bennett Jones Can Help

As noted above, the OPC is accepting comments on the Code until January 20, 2027. Bennett Jones' Privacy and Data Protection group is available to assist your organization to provide such comments, answer any questions about the Code, and help you in determining its potential impact on your organization.