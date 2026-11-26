In July 2026, the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Alberta released guidance to assist private- and public-sector entities with meeting their privacy obligations when collecting and using driver’s licence information and identity cards in Alberta. This guidance was created in response to the Government of Alberta’s change to incorporate personal health numbers (PHNs) and Canadian citizenship markers on driver’s licences and identification (ID) cards.

This bulletin covers notable points from the guidance for private- and public-sector entities. It also provides some best practices and tips for all entities with respect to the collection, use and disclosure of driver’s licence information.

Background

Effective July 2, 2026, Alberta began issuing driver's licences and identification cards that include a Canadian citizenship marker for Canadian citizens and, for some individuals, a PHN. These changes can create additional privacy risks because organizations and public bodies that routinely inspect or record information from driver's licences may inadvertently overcollect personal information, particularly PHNs and citizenship information.

Summary of the Guidance

The Commissioner's guidance for private-sector organizations is aimed at an organization’s compliance with Alberta's Personal Information Protection Act (PIPA) and the Health Information Act (HIA). The Commissioner’s guidance for public bodies focuses on compliance with Alberta’s Protection of Privacy Act (POPA) and the HIA. While many of the same privacy considerations apply to both organizations and public bodies, public bodies are subject to additional statutory requirements governing the collection of personal information.

Notable points from the guidance include:

Collect only what is authorized and necessary. Both private-sector organizations and public bodies must ensure they have the authority to collect personal information appearing on a driver's licence or ID card. Under PIPA, private-sector organizations must have individual consent or other lawful authority and a reasonable purpose to collect personal information. Under POPA, public bodies are permitted to collect personal information only where expressly authorized by law (which must be explicitly stated and not merely implied), for law enforcement purposes or where the information relates directly to and is necessary for an operating program or activity of the public body. In either case, organizations and public bodies must take steps to ensure they are not collecting more information than what they are authorized or required to collect.

Additional restrictions apply to PHNs. The HIA prohibits requiring individuals to provide their PHN unless specifically authorized. Recent amendments permit private-sector organizations and public bodies to incidentally collect a PHN in limited circumstances, including where identification is required under another enactment or is voluntarily provided by an individual. However, incidental collection does not authorize subsequent use or disclosure of the PHN. Further, where identification is requested on a voluntary basis, individuals may refuse to provide their PHN, in which case it must not be retained.

Public bodies have additional collection and notice obligations. Under POPA, public bodies must generally collect personal information directly from the individual and provide notice of the purpose and specific legal authority for the collection, contact information for the public body's privacy officer and any intended use of the information in an automated system for specified activities, subject to applicable exceptions.

Best Practices

The new guidance provides an opportunity for organizations and public bodies to revisit their existing identification practices, particularly where driver’s licences and ID cards are routinely copied, scanned or retained. This is consistent with longstanding guidance from the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada, which similarly cautioned that recording driver’s licence numbers or retaining copies of identification documents is generally difficult to justify where less intrusive means of verification are available.

In light of the changes, organizations and public bodies should consider the following practices: