Welcome to the Fall 2026 issue of Blakes Data Governor, published by the Blakes Privacy & Data Protection group. Blakes Data Governor provides actionable insights and practical overviews of recent developments impacting privacy, cybersecurity, access to information and artificial intelligence (AI) governance law in Canada.

Scanning the Horizon

How Are Automated Decisions Regulated in Canada?

Organizations across Canada are increasingly using AI, predictive analytics and automated decision-making tools to shape decisions about employees, customers, borrowers, patients and citizens. As these tools become more sophisticated and influential, regulators are imposing new transparency and accountability obligations on organizations that rely on them.

Relying on algorithms to make decisions is not new. Businesses have relied on rules-based systems and statistical models for decades to assess creditworthiness, price insurance, detect fraud, manage inventory and target marketing activities. However, with the rapid proliferation of large language models and other advanced machine-learning technologies, the scale, speed and opacity of modern automated systems have drawn increasing attention from regulators around the world.

Whether framed as privacy regulation, AI governance or consumer protection, an emerging principle can be observed across many regulatory frameworks, including those in Canada, the European Union and several U.S. states. Where personal information is used by automated systems to make, support, recommend or materially influence decisions about individuals, organizations should be prepared to explain the role of the system, answer questions about the decision and provide a mechanism for review or challenge.

The terminology varies by jurisdiction, as does the pace at which new AI-related regulations are coming into force. Some laws focus on decisions with “legal or similarly significant effects.” Others focus on decisions that significantly affect rights and interests, or on AI systems used in “consequential decisions” or “high-risk” contexts. But the underlying policy objective is consistent: individuals should not be subject to impactful data-driven decisions that cannot be explained or scrutinized.

It is important for businesses operating in Canada to understand that Canadian lawmakers have not adopted a single approach to regulating automated decision-making. In fact, a patchwork of different standards may be developing.

Quebec Approach

In Quebec, organizations subject to the Act respecting the protection of personal information in the private sector or the Act respecting access to documents held by public bodies and the protection of personal information must provide an individual with notice when a decision about them using their personal information has been rendered exclusively through automated processing of personal information. Upon request, the individual is entitled to information about the personal information used, the reasons and principal factors and parameters underlying the decision, correction of the underlying personal information and an opportunity to submit observations to a person capable of reviewing it.

Quebec’s approach is notable because it focuses on how the decision is made and because the term “decision” is not defined. Moreover, Quebec has no significance threshold. Once a decision is rendered exclusively through automated means, the associated transparency and review obligations are triggered regardless of whether the decision concerns employment, lending, customer service or some other activity.

Alberta Approach

Alberta’s Protection of Privacy Act represents one of Canada’s most significant public-sector privacy reforms in recent years. The legislation requires public bodies to provide notice when personal information will be used in automated systems to generate content or make decisions, recommendations or predictions.

Importantly, Alberta’s framework extends beyond final decisions. It captures systems that generate recommendations, predictions and other outputs that may inform decision-making by public bodies. This reflects growing regulatory concern not only with automated decision-making but also with predictive and recommendation systems that may influence human decision-makers.

Similarly, Ontario and Manitoba have also passed legislation that enable regulations to prescribe how public-sector institutions must notify individuals of the use of automated decisions-making.

Federal Proposal

At the federal level, Bill C-36’s proposed Protecting Privacy and Consumer Data Act adopts a different lens. Rather than focusing exclusively on fully automated decisions, the proposed legislation focuses on predictions, recommendations and decisions that could have a legal or similarly significant effect on an individual.

This approach aligns with a broader international trend. Increasingly, regulators recognize that individuals can be significantly affected not only by a final automated decision but also by an automated recommendation, score or prediction that substantially influences a human decision-maker. The proposed federal framework therefore represents a notable departure from earlier approaches that focused primarily on decisions rendered exclusively by automated means. Under Bill C-36, the regulatory trigger is tied more closely to the potential impact on the individual than to the degree of human involvement in the process.

Key Takeaways

Although the legislative approaches differ, the direction of travel is clear. Canadian regulators are increasingly concerned with the use of personal information to generate decisions, recommendations, predictions and other outputs that may materially affect individuals. Organizations that focus exclusively on whether a decision is fully automated may overlook emerging compliance obligations.

When assessing regulatory exposure, organizations should therefore avoid relying solely on whether a tool is labelled “AI” or whether a human is nominally involved in the decision-making process. Human involvement remains a critical factor under Quebec’s framework, but the broader regulatory trend across Canada focuses on whether automated processing contributes to decisions, recommendations or predictions that may materially affect an individual’s rights, interests, opportunities or access to important services.

Recommended Next Steps

For organizations operating in Canada, these developments present an opportunity to prepare for the next generation of compliance obligations.

Organizations should:

Identify and inventory systems that use personal information to generate decisions, recommendations, predictions, scores, rankings, classifications or profiles

Determine which decisions materially affect individuals and assess the role that AI systems, analytics tools, profiling technologies, scoring models or other forms of automated processing play in those decisions

Document decision-making processes, including points of human review, oversight and escalation

Ensure they can explain what personal information is used, the purpose of the processing and the principal factors that influence automated outcomes

Establish procedures for responding to requests regarding automated processing, including requests for explanations, corrections and reviews

Where consequential decisions rely on third-party technology providers, ensure that contracts provide sufficient access to documentation, technical information and assistance to respond to individual requests and regulatory inquiries

Establish governance processes for reviewing and escalating challenges to automated or AI-assisted outcomes

Insights Radar

OPC Launches Children’s Privacy Code

On October 20, 2026, the OPC published its Children’s Privacy Code (Code). The Code outlines the OPC’s expectations for organizations handling children’s personal information and is centred around key foundational principles, such as the right to privacy, the best interests of the child and unique child-specific risks. The Code emphasizes the importance of obtaining consent, conducting privacy impact assessments and implementing various privacy-by-design measures, among other things. The Code also outlines prohibited practices, such as deceptive design practices and practices that may introduce or amplify privacy harms. Stay tuned for our deep dive into the Code in an upcoming bulletin.

New Alberta OIPC Driver’s Licence Guidance

In July 2026, the OIPC of Alberta released guidance to assist private- and public-sector entities with meeting their privacy obligations when collecting and using driver’s licence information and identity cards in Alberta in response to the Government of Alberta’s change to incorporate personal health numbers (PHNs) and Canadian citizenship markers on driver’s licences and identification (ID) cards. In our bulletin, New Alberta Guidance on the Collection and Use of Driver’s Licence Information and ID Cards, we provide some best practices and tips for all organizations based on this new guidance.

New Ontario IPC Guidance on Privacy Impact Assessment

On August 13, 2026, Ontario’s IPC released an updated guide providing practical guidance to public institutions on conducting PIAs, including in light of the requirements for municipal institutions that take effect on January 1, 2027. In our bulletin, Ontario Releases Updated Guidance on Mandatory Privacy Impact Assessments for Public Institutions, we outline the IPC’s recommended approach to conducting PIAs and highlight key considerations for institutions and their service providers.

Data Centre Policy Updates

As AI adoption speeds up (and Canada’s privacy and AI governance try to catch up), demand for data centre capacity is rising, and provinces are updating their energy and regulatory frameworks to keep pace. Our recent insights cover the key developments shaping the infrastructure behind Canada’s data economy:

Regulatory Watch

New Decisions and Guidance