Key Takeaways The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada’s (OPC) new Children’s Privacy Code interprets how the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) applies to children’s personal information online.

While not legally binding, the Code sets out the OPC’s expectations around online services “directed at children” or “likely to be accessed by children” (i.e., anyone under 18), even if they are not designed for, or marketed to, children, setting out expectations including on consent, default privacy settings and profiling, and identifies “prohibited practices” such as deceptive design patterns.

Where an organization concludes children are not likely to access their services the OPC expects it to document that decision and its reasoning.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) recently published Canada’s first Children’s Privacy Code (the Code). The Code interprets how protections under the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) apply to children and provides guidance on how organizations should collect, use and disclose children’s personal information in digital environments.

The Code is not legally binding. Rather, it sets out the OPC’s expectations and will likely be used by it to assess digital environments specifically intended for children and even those whose services are not designed for, or marketed to, children.

Who is a ‘child’ under the Code?

The Code sets expectations regarding all individuals under the age of 18, regardless of whether a province has set the age of majority at 19. As such, the Code applies to teenagers, who may form a significant portion of users on some general-audience services.

Which services are covered?

The Code sets the OPC’s expectations of organizations that offer online services such as websites, applications, platforms or digital tools that are (1) directed at children or (2) likely to be accessed by children.

As a result, the OPC’s expectations apply regardless of whether children are the intended or primary audience of a service. The OPC expressly states that organizations cannot avoid compliance with the Code solely on the basis that their services are not designated for children, if children are accessing them in practice.

A service is likely “directed at children” where “one or more” of the indicators below apply. A service is “likely to be accessed by children” where the totality of the circumstances, including factors such as those below, indicates a “reasonable probability of child access.”

Directed at children Likely to be accessed by children • the subject matter, content or theme is primarily of interest to children

• the service uses child-directed language, imagery, animation or characters

• the service is marketed or promoted through channels targeting children or their parents

• the service is designed or structured in a way to be suitable for children

• children constitute a significant portion of the actual user base • any available research evidence that an organization has undertaken about its user base, or about user behaviours, that indicates the presence of children

• indication that third-party advertisers place ads directed at children on an organization’s website

• the presence of content, design features or activities that are appealing to children

• whether children are known to access similar websites and services

Obligations for services in scope

Organizations that determine their services are directed at, or likely to be accessed by, children are expected to follow the Code’s guidance on what to do, and what to refrain from doing, when handling children’s personal information.

The Code sets out child-specific expectations relating to consent, privacy impact assessments, default privacy settings, data minimization, transparency, correction and deletion, and avoiding profiling.

It also identifies prohibited practices that the OPC considers incompatible with the protection of children’s privacy and the best interests of the child. These include “deceptive design patterns,” ranging from pre-selected options that default to maximum data sharing to streaks and rewards that extend opportunities for data collection, as well as data practices that introduce or amplify privacy harms, such as presenting consent requests too complex for a child to reasonably understand.

Notably, where risks are higher, organizations are expected to have greater certainty about users’ ages, failing which protections should apply to all users by default.

Assessment and documentation

The OPC expects organizations that decide their service is not likely to be accessed by children, and will therefore not consider the Code’s guidance, to document their decision and reasoning.

The Code provides limited details on the information-gathering and documentation expected for this assessment. However, its indicators are drawn from guidance by the United Kingdom Information Commissioner’s Office (U.K. ICO) for assessing whether a service is likely to be accessed by children.

The U.K. ICO provides examples of evidence organizations may rely on, including whether the service has age assurance measures in place to prevent child access; user behaviour, like peaks in access after school and during school holidays; and information provided to or by advertisers, including metrics of clicks on ads that show an interest in child-focused advertising.

Implications for online services

Organizations with general-audience online services should not assume the expectations set out in the Code do not apply to them. Instead, they should assess whether children are likely to access their services and document the outcome. Where their services are in scope, organizations should review their practices against the Code’s expectations and prohibited practices.

The OPC is accepting comments on the Code until January 20, 2027.