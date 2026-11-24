Organizations that record customer calls should take note of updated guidance from the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) on the collection and use of voice data. The guidance places greater emphasis on the privacy risks associated with voiceprints, which the OPC considers sensitive biometric information, and provides additional direction on when meaningful consent may be required.

Why the update matters

Many organizations record calls for business purposes such as quality assurance, training, dispute resolution and fraud prevention. Increasingly, however, organizations are also using technologies that can analyze or extract unique voice characteristics for identity verification and authentication purposes.

The OPC’s guidance highlights that voiceprints are distinct from ordinary call recordings. A recording captures what was said, whereas a voiceprint is a digital template of the unique characteristics of a person’s voice, used much like a fingerprint to recognize that person on future calls, typically for voice authentication or fraud detection. Because voiceprints can uniquely identify an individual, they are considered sensitive biometric information that warrants heightened privacy protections.

The guidance also provides additional clarification regarding circumstances in which organizations may need to obtain meaningful consent before collecting or using voiceprint information. While consent to call recording is often implied, express consent may be required for voiceprints, and a generic “this call may be recorded” message will generally not suffice.

Considerations for organizations

Organizations subject to the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) should review their call recording practices and consider whether they:

Collect, generate or store voiceprints as part of authentication or fraud prevention programs

Provide clear notice regarding the collection and use of voice data

Have appropriate consent processes in place for biometric information

Maintain appropriate safeguards to protect voiceprint information throughout its collection, use and retention

Have contractual protections in place where call recording or customer support functions are outsourced

The OPC also reminds organizations that privacy obligations apply regardless of whether the individual or the organization initiated the call. In addition, organizations remain accountable for personal information handled by third-party service providers, including call centres, telemarketing and similar services.

Key takeaways

Organizations that record customer calls should review whether their practices involve the creation or use of voiceprints and, if so, assess whether their privacy notices, consent processes and safeguards remain appropriate. The guidance serves as a reminder that biometric information attracts heightened privacy obligations and that organizations should be transparent about how voice data is collected, used and retained.