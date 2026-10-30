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ARTICLE · 30 OCTOBER 2026

Tariff Supports For Manitoba Employers And Businesses

MLT Aikins LLP
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Manitoba has unveiled over $100 million in targeted financial supports designed to shield provincial workers, businesses, and producers from the economic impact of escalating U.S. trade tariffs.

CanadaGovernment, Public Sector
Devin Wehrle
Devin Wehrle
Davis Hirsch
Davis Hirsch
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In a release published on August 28, 2026, the Manitoba government announced more than $100 million in targeted tariff supports, intended to protect provincial workers, businesses and producers in the wake of escalating trade threats and tariffs from the United States.

The Province expects the latest U.S. tariffs to impact a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, agri-food, transportation, construction, wholesale trade, aerospace, forestry, steel, machinery, beverages and more. To protect those industries, the new supports for Manitoba employers will include:

  • The Trade Resilience Loan Program – $50 million dedicated to providing low-interest, repayable working capital ranging from $100,000 to $1 million to businesses directly affected by tariffs. Urgent, eligible costs include payroll, lease and utilities.
  • The Export Support Program – $500,000 to help small and medium-sized enterprises grow their exports, participate in trade events and attract international buyers. The program encourages Manitoba businesses to diversify beyond the U.S. and pursue new domestic and international opportunities.
  • The Tariff Workforce Stabilization and Youth Employment Programs – $13.7 million to subsidize wages for employers and support Manitoba’s next generation of workers.
  • $500,000 to the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters (CME) to expand the Made-in-Manitoba Initiative.
  • $500,000 to support interprovincial trade missions for Manitoba alcohol producers and craft breweries.
  • $250,000 to enhance existing export advisory services to support export readiness and market development.
  • Manitoba businesses will be allowed to defer provincially administered tax payments, such as retail sales tax and payroll tax payments, from September 1 to December 31, 2026.

The Tariff Workforce Stabilization Program (TWSP) and Youth Experience Program (YEP)  will have particular relevance for Manitoba employers impacted by tariffs and related economic issues.

While applications have not yet opened, the TWSP is anticipated to provide a wage subsidy of 50% for up to 24 weeks, to a maximum of $10,000 per worker. Employers must have been operating in Manitoba for at least one year, be in the private sector or a non-profit organization and experiencing tariff-related workforce pressures. Further, employers must be operating in one of the impacted industries outlined above. Eligible employees must live and work in Manitoba, not be a temporary resident or participating in another support program and be at risk of layoffs, reduced hours or job loss.

Similarly, the YEP will provide a wage subsidy of 50% for up to 12 weeks, to a maximum of $5,000 per worker. Eligible employers include those who are eligible for the TWSP, but who create meaningful work experience opportunities for youth. Employees must be between the ages of 15 to 29 years and be one of a recent graduate in an impacted field, a first-time labour market entrant, unemployed and seeking work or precariously employed and seeking better employment opportunities.

The new measures complement existing supports, which include:

  • The Trade Growth Investment Financing Program – Offers repayable loans of $250,000 to $5 million (up to 25% of project costs) for companies investing in productivity-enhancing technologies, export and wage growth, infrastructure upgrades and job creation.
  • The Canada-Manitoba Workforce Tariff Response Program and Employee Training Program – A three-year, $18.2-million investment from the Government of Canada, designed to support workers, businesses and communities directly and indirectly impacted by tariffs, including steel, softwood lumber and other sectors. Support includes upgrading workers’ skills and helping employers adapt, innovate and reach new markets to remain competitive.

Manitoba employers seeking guidance to apply for any of these supports are invited to contact the MLT Aikins Labour and Employment practice group, which has wide-ranging experience advising employers on workplace supports and challenges.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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