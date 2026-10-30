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ARTICLE · 30 OCTOBER 2026

IRCC Announces Changes To Express Entry Bonus Points To Reward High-wage Occupations

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Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada has introduced significant changes to the Express Entry Comprehensive Ranking System, implementing a new Labour Market Integration Factor...

CanadaImmigration
Jessica Jensen
Jessica Jensen
Reis Pagtakhan
Reis Pagtakhan
Tobey Xiang
Tobey Xiang
Patricia Bagnas
Patricia Bagnas
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Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) recently announced upcoming changes to the Express Entry Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), coming into effect on November 3, 2026.

A new Labour Market Integration Factor will be added to the points system, awarding candidates bonus points in certain situations, up to a maximum of 150 points. In doing so, a new concept is introduced to the system: High-wage occupations. An occupation is considered high wage when its national median wage rate  is at least 1.3 times higher than the national average median wage. A list of high-wage occupations is provided, breaking up all high-wage occupations into three groups:

  1. Occupations with a median wage at least twice the average median wage (e.g. engineering managers, nurse practitioners and professors)
  2. Occupations with a median wage at least 1.5 times, but less than twice, the average median wage (e.g. data scientists, software engineers and software developers)
  3. Occupations with a median wage at least 1.3 times, but less than 1.5 times, the average median wage (e.g. financial advisors, gas fitters and heavy-duty mechanics).

Eligibility for bonus points

The new bonus points under the Labour Market Integration Factor are to be awarded on the basis of only one of the following:

  1. Canadian work experience in a TEER 0-3 occupation (up to 80 points), with extra points if the Canadian experience was also in one of the high-wage occupations (up to 70 points depending on group A, B or C), for a combined maximum total of 150 points;

OR

  1. A job offer in a high-wage occupation (up to 100 points, depending on group A, B or C)

Under this new change, if a candidate claims bonus points under the second option (i.e. with a job offer), it does not need to be backed by a positive Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA). A detailed breakdown of the points calculation is laid out on IRCC’s web page.

Changes to the Federal Skilled Worker class (FSW) and Federal Skilled Trades class (FST)

The new changes will also remove the LMIA requirement for the FSW and the FST. Starting November 3, 2026, if a candidate intends to meet the minimum 67-point threshold for the FSW or to meet the minimum requirement of the FST with a job offer, that job offer no longer needs to be backed by an LMIA.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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