On November 9, 2026, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced that the Rural Community Immigration Pilot (RCIP) will become a permanent program.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) launched the pilot in January 2025 to help rural and remote communities deal with population decline, an aging workforce and persistent labour shortages.

The new Rural Community Immigration Program takes effect January 1, 2027, and the pilot closes on that date.

What is changing and what is not

According to IRCC's backgrounder, the permanent program will keep the pilot's model. It remains an economic immigration program that offers skilled workers and international graduates in priority sectors a pathway to permanent residence. It continues to rely on a partnership between IRCC and local economic development organizations (EDOs). The program rests on three elements:

Community-driven priority setting. Participating communities identify priority sectors and occupations based on local labour market needs.

Participating communities identify priority sectors and occupations based on local labour market needs. Employer designation. Communities vet and designate employers, and only designated employers in priority sectors can use the program.

Communities vet and designate employers, and only designated employers in priority sectors can use the program. Stronger integrity measures. These include mandatory employer training and robust monitoring and reporting requirements.

Transition rules for pilot candidates: If your community recommendation is dated December 31, 2026 or earlier, you must apply for permanent residence under the pilot before the recommendation expires. If you do not have a pilot recommendation, you should look to the new permanent program. IRCC will keep processing pilot applications it has already received.

Participating communities

The 14 communities in the pilot are expected to take part in the permanent program. Each community's EDO posts its own priority occupations, designated employers and application details:

Nova Scotia

Ontario

Manitoba

Saskatchewan

Alberta

British Columbia

IRCC also publishes an interactive community boundary map. The job must fall within the boundaries of the recommending community. To be eligible, a community must have a population under 200,000 and score 0.20 or higher on Statistics Canada's Index of Remoteness.

Who can apply

The eligibility requirements for the permanent program are the same as under the pilot. A candidate must:

have a valid job offer from a designated employer in the community

have at least one year (1,560 hours) of related work experience in the past three years. Certain international graduates of public post-secondary institutions in the community are exempt from this requirement

prove their language ability with an approved language test. The minimum score depends on the job's NOC TEER category, for example CLB 6 for TEER 0 or 1 and CLB 5 for TEER 2 or 3

hold a Canadian educational credential or a foreign equivalent, supported by an educational credential assessment where required

show enough money to support themselves and their family

intend to live in the community that recommended them

The job offer must be full-time (at least 30 paid hours per week), non-seasonal and indeterminate. It must also generally be in the same skill category (TEER) as the candidate's work experience, or one level above or below it.

How the process works

Get a job offer from an employer the community has designated. Get a community recommendation. The community confirms that the job is in a priority sector or occupation, that the offer is genuine, and that the candidate meets the requirements. Apply for permanent residence online through IRCC's Permanent Residence Portal. The application includes the community's recommendation certificate and the employer's offer of employment form. After you apply. IRCC will ask the candidate and their family members to give biometrics (fingerprints and a photo) and to complete an immigration medical exam. Optional work permit. A candidate with a pending application, an eligible job offer and a community recommendation may be able to get a work permit and start working while IRCC processes the application.

Program or pilot: Different forms apply

The eligibility criteria are the same, but applications based on community recommendations issued on or after January 1, 2027 fall under the Program, not the Pilot. These applications require new forms specific to the Program. Program applicants should use the Program forms and document list. Candidates applying on a pilot recommendation issued before January 1, 2027, should continue to use the Pilot forms and document list.

Employers: Becoming a designated employer

Employers apply for designation through the participating community's EDO, not through IRCC. The general criteria are in the pilot's Ministerial Instructions with Respect to the Rural Community Immigration Class. Under those instructions, an economic development organization must designate an employer that applies and meets the following criteria:

it has run a genuine business continuously and actively under the same management for at least two years within the community. A business relocating to the community can also qualify if the organization confirms the move contributes substantially to the local economy

it does business in at least one priority occupation, and at least 75 per cent of the work is performed within the community

it has completed intercultural competency training and mandatory onboarding training

it commits to supporting the settlement of each applicant and their accompanying family members

it is not in breach of employment standards or occupational health and safety legislation

Some employers cannot be designated. These include consulates, businesses that recruit pools of candidates to transfer or contract to other businesses, businesses owned or controlled by the foreign national or their spouse or partner, and businesses owned by immigration representatives. The organization can revoke a designation for non-compliance, fraud or misrepresentation, or if the employer or its recruiter charges fees to the foreign national. Organizations may not charge fees for designation or for recommendations.

Each community sets its own priority occupations, application process, and intake periods and some add their own requirements.

Key takeaways

Employers in participating communities who want to hire through the program must first be designated, which includes mandatory training. They should contact their local EDO early.

Foreign nationals who already hold a pilot recommendation should apply before it expires. Everyone else should prepare to apply under the permanent program from January 1, 2027.

For more information, see IRCC's news release, backgrounder and Rural Community Immigration Program page.