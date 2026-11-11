Express Entry Update: New CRS Points For Canadian Work Experience And High-Wage Occupations

Effective November 3, 2026, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (“IRCC“) will award additional Comprehensive Ranking System (“CRS“) points to Express Entry candidates based on eligible Canadian work experience or a qualifying high-wage job offer.

By introducing a new “Labour Market Integration” factor,1 IRCC is placing greater emphasis on candidates with Canadian labour market attachment. The changes may significantly improve the competitiveness of foreign nationals with substantial Canadian work experience, particularly those working in designated high-wage occupations, and may recalibrate the competitive landscape within the Express Entry pool, potentially narrowing the gap for candidates such as experienced skilled workers whose CRS scores have depreciated due to age, relative to younger foreign skilled workers who, while less experienced, have historically benefited from higher age points.

Key Takeaways

Additional CRS points will be available for qualifying Canadian work experience or qualifying high-wage job offers, but not both.

Eligible candidates may receive up to 150 additional CRS points.

LMIAs will no longer be required for CRS job-offer points.

Express Entry profiles will be recalculated automatically.

Candidates relying on job-offer points should review and update their profiles before November 3, 2026 .

. IRCC has indicated Express Entry invitation rounds will be temporarily paused while CRS scores are recalculated.

Canadian Work Experience Will Matter More

Candidates who have accumulated at least one year of qualifying Canadian work experience will be eligible for additional CRS points, with points increasing based on total years of experience and the wage tier of the occupation. Occupations are grouped into three wage tiers based on national median wage data. Candidates in the highest tier may receive up to 70 additional CRS points for qualifying Canadian work experience, those in the middle tier up to 40 points, and those in the lowest tier up to 20 points. This change is likely to benefit foreign nationals already working in Canada, particularly those who have accumulated several years of skilled Canadian work experience but previously had limited opportunities to improve their CRS scores.

New Points for High-Wage Job Offers

IRCC will also introduce CRS points for qualifying job offers in designated high-wage occupations. Occupations are categorized into three wage tiers based on how their national median wage compares to Canada’s overall median wage. Candidates holding a qualifying job offer in the highest-wage tier can receive 100 CRS points, those in the mid-tier can receive 70 points, and those in the lowest high-wage tier can receive 50 points — without needing an LMIA to support the offer. Eligibility is determined by the occupation’s National Occupational Classification (“NOC“) code and applicable national wage data, rather than the individual employee’s actual salary.

LMIA Requirement Removed

One of the most significant changes is the elimination of the LMIA requirement for CRS job-offer points. Beginning November 3, 2026, qualifying job offers in designated high-wage occupations may generate CRS points without an LMIA, provided an immigration officer is satisfied that the offer is genuine — that is, that the employer is active, can fulfil the terms of the offer, and that the candidate is qualified and likely to accept the role.

This change may reduce administrative burdens for employers and expand access to additional CRS points for foreign workers whose employers have not pursued the LMIA process. Importantly, these changes apply to qualifying job offers under Express Entry and do not eliminate LMIA requirements for employer-specific work permits.

It is worth noting that there is a temporary system transition issue: even though LMIAs will no longer be required as of November 3, 2026, IRCC’s online system will not immediately reflect that change. Candidates with a job offer will still need to indicate in their profile that they have a positive LMIA and enter placeholder information until the system is updated. Candidates should seek legal advice to ensure they complete their profiles correctly during this transition period.

Our Take

The amendments continue IRCC’s recent trend of prioritizing candidates with Canadian labour market attachment. They build on a series of recent reforms, including the introduction of a dedicated Express Entry category for medical doctors with Canadian work experience in December 2025, and the launch of new Express Entry categories focused on health care, skilled trades, research, transportation and education in February 2026. While the elimination of CRS points for LMIA-supported job offers in 2025 reduced the value of arranged employment within Express Entry, these changes reintroduce employment-based points through a broader framework that rewards Canadian work experience and higher-wage occupations. As a result, many foreign workers already contributing to the Canadian economy may see improved prospects for receiving an invitation to apply for permanent residence.

That said, the new system may disadvantage candidates in lower-wage but high-demand occupations or occupations in critical labour shortage that are not included in the targeted draw occupation lists, and the replacement of the LMIA-supported job offers with officers’ subjective genuineness assessments introduces uncertainty for both employers and candidates.

The changes also raise integrity concerns. Without the external vetting previously provided by the LMIA process, there is a heightened risk that candidates may misrepresent their NOC code to claim higher-tier points, and that unscrupulous agents may exploit vulnerable candidates with fraudulent job offer letters. IRCC officers will face an increased burden in verifying NOC declarations and job offer genuineness, which could paradoxically slow processing times and increase refusals.

Both employers and foreign workers affected by these changes are encouraged to seek legal advice, particularly during the transition period.

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