In September we published an article regarding an IRCC policy that was undermining the ability of employers to retain skilled temporary foreign workers (TFWs) who were already in Canada.

Lengthening Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) processing times, coupled with IRCC’s policy of refusing work permit extensions 90 days after filing where they were still awaiting a pending LMIA decision, was wreaking havoc. The IRCC policy led to numerous work permit extension refusals. Where the TFW was on maintained status, a refusal of the extension application meant that they had to immediately stop working.

In a rare bit of good news on the work permit front, IRCC appears to have changed its policy and ended its “90-day refusal rule”.

New policy

IRCC updated its policy regarding work permit extension applications and pending LMIAs. The “90-day refusal rule” language is gone. IRCC’s website now says that it will not render a decision on a work permit extension until IRCC receives the LMIA or CAQ decision.

Similarly, on the IRCC webpage for employers seeking to extend a TFW’s work permit, IRCC says:

"The worker will not get a decision on their application until you (the employer) get a decision on your LMIA."

Given that high-wage and low-wage LMIA processing timelines continue to increase each month, this is welcome news.

IRCC’s program delivery update from Oct. 28, 2026 highlights that IRCC officers will no longer make decisions on in-Canada work permit applications eligible for concurrent processing “until a final decision has been made on the pending LMIA.”

But the more detailed IRCC operational instructions to officers create uncertainty about how IRCC will actually apply the update.

The operational instructions say that to be eligible for concurrent processing where there is a pending LMIA, TFWs must provide proof at the time of uploading the extension application that:

their permit expires in two weeks or less

their prospective employer has submitted a complete application for an LMIA

with sufficient lead time to have the LMIA processed (meaning that the LMIA application was submitted far enough in advance of the published processing times that a decision could be made)



no decision on the LMIA application has been made

The reference to the employer having to file the pending LMIA “with sufficient lead time” based on ESDC’s bloated processing times seems inconsistent with the other messaging.

Does this mean that IRCC officers will arbitrarily decide if the employer failed to file the high-wage or low-wage LMIA with enough time in advance to warrant holding the work permit extension “until you (the employer) get a decision on your LMIA”? Will extensions still be refused before ESDC issues the LMIA decision where IRCC officers feel the employer did not proceed with sufficient lead time?

It is unclear why the detailed IRCC operational instructions to officers use language that is confusing and less certain than the plain language found in other IRCC messaging. Hopefully, IRCC will ensure that its officers do not render a decision on a work permit extension “until a final decision has been made on the pending LMIA”, where the LMIA was filed prior to the end date of the work permit.

What this means for employers

Given the lengthy LMIA processing times and the uncertainty around the language of IRCC’s concurrent processing guidelines, the main employer takeaway is to start the LMIA process well in advance of the end date of the work permit so that the LMIA decision is in hand prior to the work permit ending.

If the TFW has to rely on concurrent processing for a work permit extension while they await a pending LMIA decision, make sure the eligibility criteria are met.

The TFW will need proof that the employer filed a complete LMIA application as this will need to be included in the work permit extension application.

Reviewing work permit end dates and options well in advance may allow you to assess and pursue LMIA-exempt work permit options, instead of having to deal with the vagaries and delays of ESDC’s high-wage and low-wage streams.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com