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ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

Canada Announces Significant Changes To Express Entry, Effective Nov. 3, 2026

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Canada's Express Entry system is undergoing significant changes effective November 3, 2026, introducing additional CRS points for Canadian work experience and qualifying job offers in high-wage occupations while removing certain LMIA requirements. These modifications aim to better align economic immigration selection with labour market needs and may create new permanent residence opportunities for foreign workers and greater flexibility for employers retaining skilled international talent.

CanadaImmigration
Krista Schofer
Krista Schofer
Jessie Zheng
Jessie Zheng
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On Oct. 16, 2026, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced significant changes to the Express Entry Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), effective Nov. 3, 2026.

The changes are intended to better align Canada's economic immigration selection process with labour market needs by placing greater emphasis on Canadian work experience and employment in designated high-wage occupations.

The changes introduce additional CRS points for eligible Canadian work experience and qualifying job offers, while removing certain Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) requirements under Express Entry.

These developments may create additional permanent residence opportunities for foreign workers currently employed in Canada and provide employers with greater flexibility in retaining skilled international talent.

Key changes to Express Entry

Additional CRS points for Canadian work experience

Candidates with at least 12 months of eligible Canadian work experience in designated high-wage occupations may qualify for additional CRS points, depending on their occupation's wage classification.

Under the revised system, eligible candidates may receive an additional 20, 40 or 70 CRS points for qualifying Canadian work experience.

These points will supplement the existing CRS points awarded for eligible Canadian work experience, with a maximum of 150 points available under the revised labour market integration factor for candidates without an accompanying spouse or common-law partner.

CRS points for qualifying job offers

Candidates with qualifying job offers in designated high-wage occupations may receive 50, 70 or 100 CRS points, depending on the applicable occupational classification.

Candidates who qualify under both the Canadian work experience and qualifying job offer provisions will receive whichever option provides the higher score. The two categories of points cannot be combined.

Removal of LMIA requirements for qualifying job offers

Effective Nov. 3, 2026, an LMIA will no longer be required for qualifying job offers to receive CRS points under Express Entry.

Certain LMIA requirements associated with qualifying job offers under the Federal Skilled Worker Program and Federal Skilled Trades Program will also be removed, subject to applicable conditions.

IRCC will continue to assess the genuineness of job offers and whether the applicable program requirements have been met.

Importantly, these changes apply to qualifying job offers under Express Entry and do not eliminate LMIA requirements for employer-specific work permits generally.

Designated high-wage occupations

Eligibility for additional CRS points will be determined by the occupation's National Occupational Classification (NOC) code and applicable national wage data, rather than the individual employee's actual salary.

IRCC has published a list of eligible high-wage occupations covering various sectors, including engineering, technology, health care, education, management and skilled trades.

Employers and candidates should review the applicable NOC classification to determine whether the position qualifies under the revised framework.

Automatic CRS recalculation and temporary pause in invitation rounds

IRCC will automatically recalculate CRS scores for candidates already in the Express Entry pool, including any applicable points for eligible Canadian work experience.

However, candidates seeking additional CRS points based on a qualifying job offer must review and update their Express Entry profiles with the required information before Nov. 3, 2026.

IRCC has also indicated that the recalculation process may take up to two weeks, during which Express Entry invitation rounds will be temporarily paused.

Implications for Canadian employers and foreign workers

These changes may provide additional opportunities for foreign workers seeking permanent residence and employers looking to retain international talent.

Employers should consider reviewing the eligibility of their existing foreign workforce under the revised CRS framework, particularly employees with Canadian work experience in designated high-wage occupations or qualifying job offers.

For foreign workers approaching work permit expiry, the changes may also warrant a reassessment of available permanent residence pathways and temporary work authorization strategies.

Employers and candidates should ensure that NOC classifications, employment records and job offer information are accurate and consistent with the applicable Express Entry requirements.

While the revised system may improve the CRS scores of certain candidates, additional points do not guarantee an invitation to apply for permanent residence.

Recommended next steps

In advance of Nov. 3, 2026, employers and foreign workers should consider:

  1. Reviewing existing Express Entry profiles to determine whether additional CRS points may be available.
  2. Confirming whether the employee's NOC classification is included on IRCC's designated high-wage occupation list.
  3. Reviewing Canadian work experience and qualifying job offer documentation.
  4. Updating Express Entry profiles with the required job offer information before Nov. 3, where applicable.
  5. Reassessing permanent residence and work permit strategies for foreign workers approaching the expiry of their current work authorization.

Sources:

IRCC News Release, Oct. 16, 2026

IRCC Backgrounder, Changes to Express Entry for high-wage occupations

IRCC High-Wage Occupations List

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