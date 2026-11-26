On November 18, 2026, Canada updated its prevailing wage/median wage data.

Employers seeking Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIAs) and certain types of employer-specific work permits need to take the new prevailing wage data into consideration or risk refusals on applications.

Prevailing wage data update

Canada updates its national wage data annually. Wage data based on occupation/National Occupational Classification (NOC) and location can be obtained at this link. The median wage column is the prevailing wage for LMIA or work permit purposes.

Employers seeking an LMIA must offer a base wage that meets or exceeds the prevailing wage for the position/NOC and the location of work. If the median wage is listed as "n/a" for a location, employers must refer to the provincial median wage for that NOC to determine the prevailing wage.

Employers must also offer a base wage that meets or exceeds the prevailing wage for some types of LMIA-exempt work permits. Prevailing wage requirements must also be met for most provincial nominee programs.

Employer takeaways

Changes to the prevailing wage data can create issues for employers that are in the middle of a recruiting campaign prior to filing an LMIA application, if the new prevailing wage exceeds the wage that the employer was advertising.

Employers should seek legal advice from an experienced immigration lawyer when assessing how the prevailing wage data changes may affect specific situations, and to develop a strategy to deal with any implications flowing from the changes.

Employers should consider the following:

If you have job listings posted that relate to a future or in-process high-wage or low-wage stream LMIA application, check the listed wages to see if they need to be revised to meet the new prevailing wage threshold.

Employers have a statutory duty to annually review the base wages of all temporary foreign workers (TFWs) working under LMIA-based work permits.Employers must increase such TFWs’ wages annually, by January 1, to ensure that such TFWs continue to be paid at least the prevailing wage.Therefore, employers should review the new prevailing wage data and, if necessary, increase the TFWs’ wages to the new prevailing wage for the NOC and location of work by January 1, 2027.

If you have a TFW who was granted an approval for an LMIA-based work permit but who has not started yet, there is an obligation to review the wage and increase it to the new prevailing wage if the new prevailing wage is higher than the wage set out in the LMIA.

Employers seeking some types of LMIA-exempt closed work permits need to ensure that they are offering at least the prevailing wage before uploading wage data into the Employer Portal. For example, there is a mandatory wage floor requirement for specialized knowledge intra-company transferee work permits issued under IRPA (LMIA exemption code C63).

If you have uploaded or registered job offers under provincial nominee programs or streams, you need to review them to see if they still meet any prevailing wage requirement under the applicable provincial nominee program.

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