The lack of an extensive body of case law and of comprehensive interpretive guidance from the authorities has long been a challenge for businesses and professionals seeking to navigate Canada's economic sanctions regime. The core concept of “control” in particular has remained a notable source of uncertainty.

Canada's sanctions regime continues to mature, with Global Affairs Canada (GAC) recently releasing a new guidance document in October 2026 clarifying the notion of deemed ownership under subsection 2.1(2) of the Special Economic Measures Act (SEMA) and subsection 2.01(2) of the Justice for Victims of Corrupt Foreign Officials Act (Sergei Magnitsky Law) (JVCFOA).

The guidance provides additional clarity on the notion of control and further aligns Canada’s regime with those of its principal international partners, a positive development for organizations operating across multiple jurisdictions.

The legislative framework

Under SEMA and JVCFOA, where a person controls an entity other than a foreign state, any property owned, held, or controlled, directly or indirectly, by that entity is deemed to be owned by that person. Consequently, the dealings prohibition applicable to a listed person extends to an entity controlled by that person, even where the entity is not itself listed. A person controls an entity, directly or indirectly, where any one of the following criteria is met:

the person holds, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more of the shares or ownership interests in the entity, or 50 percent or more of the voting rights in the entity;

the person is able, directly or indirectly, to change the composition or powers of the entity's board of directors; or

it is reasonable to conclude, having regard to all the circumstances, that the person is able, directly or indirectly and through any means, to direct the entity's activities.

Aggregate ownership

The most significant aspect of GAC’s updated guidance concerns the 50 percent threshold. GAC restates and reinforces the rule, while confirming that ownership is to be assessed on an aggregate basis. Where listed persons collectively hold 50% or more of the shares, ownership interests, or voting rights in an entity, the entity is deemed to be controlled by those persons and is considered subject to the dealings prohibition.

This clarification resolves a longstanding ambiguity concerning entities in which several listed persons collectively hold a majority interest, although none does so individually. The guidance states that the aggregate approach is intended to counter circumvention, as listed persons may seek to divide ownership of an entity among multiple designated persons in order to avoid control thresholds.

The guidance further distinguishes deemed ownership from the concept of beneficial ownership under the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act. The 50 percent deemed ownership standard operates alongside, and independently of, the 25 percent beneficial ownership threshold applicable for anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing purposes.

Significant minority interests

The guidance also indicates that holdings below the statutory 50 percent threshold may nonetheless warrant careful consideration. GAC takes the position that a listed person “can exercise meaningful influence over an entity without holding a majority stake”. This means that the control question must be addressed carefully even in cases where the 50 percent threshold is not met, individually or collectively, as substantial minority stakes by listed persons could be regarded as potentially indicative of control.

Control over the board of directors

With respect to the second criterion, the new guidance clarifies previous interpretations by providing non-exhaustive examples of circumstances in which a listed person may be able to change the composition or powers of an entity's board:

the right or ability to appoint or remove a majority of the members of the entity's administrative, management or supervisory bodies, whether through the exercise of voting rights or otherwise;

sole control, pursuant to an agreement with other shareholders or members, of a majority of the shareholders' or members' voting rights; and

the ability to appoint a majority of the directors by virtue of being a major shareholder, notwithstanding a holding of less than 50 percent.

Due diligence should accordingly extend to shareholder agreements, constating documents and other governance arrangements.

Ability to direct the entity's activities

The third criterion, which concerns the exercise of de facto influence, has historically been the most difficult to apply. The guidance is notable for the concrete (though non-exhaustive) examples it now provides. Factors that may be considered include:

the ability to direct the entity's activities by virtue of being its largest shareholder;

a right to exercise dominant influence pursuant to an agreement with the entity, a provision of its memorandum or articles of association, or a written agreement;

a buyback clause in favour of a listed person;

a transfer of shares by a listed person before or after designation, particularly in the absence of compelling evidence that the transfer was made to an independent third party for fair market value;

the use of front persons, such as a new owner closely connected to the listed person; and

the use of trusts, shell companies or limited liability companies.

GAC emphasizes that the assessment of a person's ability to direct an entity's activities requires a full understanding of the parties that may be involved in a proposed activity, further highlighting the need for thorough, in-depth due diligence when assessing risks of de facto control.

Implications for divestment by listed persons

The guidance also indirectly suggests that the disposition of assets by a listed person at or following the time of designation may no longer be sufficient, on its own, to remove an entity from the scope of the dealings prohibition in Canadian sanctions. In one of the example scenarios put forward by GAC, a listed individual asserts that a controlling interest was sold to a family member or close associate in the months following listing. GAC considers that, absent compelling evidence to the contrary, there is a reasonable inference that the listed individual is using the new owner as a proxy to control the entity, such that the dealings prohibition continues to apply.

This position should be taken into account in assessing counterparties that have undergone recent changes in ownership, as well as in developing mitigation strategies. A transfer that cannot be demonstrated to have been made to an independent party for fair market value and under reasonable commercial conditions may not be given full effect for sanctions purposes.

Sanctions compliance programs

The guidance encourages Canadian businesses to implement a sanctions compliance program and to undertake rigorous due diligence, consistent with the sanctions compliance program guidance published by GAC in late 2025. Although Canadian sanctions legislation does not impose a standalone positive obligation on organizations to deploy and maintain a compliance program, and the guidance does not have the force of law, this nevertheless signals clear expectations from GAC that organizations take the requisite measures to address sanctions risk.

Conclusion

Considered together with the other guidance and updates published by GAC in recent months, the deemed ownership guidance confirms that sanctions remain an active and relevant instrument of Canadian foreign policy. Organizations should review their screening and due diligence procedures so that ownership is assessed on an aggregate basis, governance rights and informal influence are considered, and recent ownership changes involving listed persons receive appropriate scrutiny. Organizations should also ensure that their compliance program expressly addresses sanctions and related issues to ensure adequate and effective risk mitigation.

Our economic sanctions team continues to monitor developments in this area and is available to assist with ownership and control assessments, counterparty due diligence, and the development and review of sanctions compliance programs.