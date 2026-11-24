Introduction: Why Is This important?

Organizations frequently engage with government officials to advocate for policy changes, funding opportunities, regulatory reform, or sector-specific concerns. While these activities may seem routine, they can trigger lobbying registration obligations. Guidance issued in July 2025 and effective January 19, 2026 from the Office of the Commissioner of Lobbying of Canada has lowered the practical threshold for federal in-house lobbying registration. As a result, organizations, including non-profits and charities, may find themselves subject to registration requirements sooner than expected. In addition to highlighting the recent federal changes, this article compares key registration requirements federally and in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia – reminding charities and non-profits to be aware of the provincial requirements as well.

Federal Lobbying Framework

Federal Registration Requirements

The public registration requirements under the Lobbying Act apply to consultant lobbyists who, for payment, communicate with public office holders or arrange a meeting with a public officer holder on behalf of a client and to corporations and organizations whose employees communicate with public office holders on their behalf and meet the applicable in-house registration threshold. The communication must be in relation to one or more of the following:

the introducing, developing, defeating or amending of federal legislative proposals, bills or resolutions, regulations, policies or programs;

the awarding of federal grants, contributions or other financial benefits; or

in the case of consultant lobbyists only, the awarding of a federal government contract or arranging a meeting between their client and a public office holder.

A public office holder is effectively an officer or employee in an elected or appointed position in the Government of Canada. This includes members of the House of Commons and the Senate and their staff, as well as officers and employees of federal departments and agencies, members of the Canadian Forces, and members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

As suggested above, there are two types of lobbyists: consultant lobbyists and in-house lobbyists. Consultant lobbyists are third parties compensated to lobby on behalf of an organization. All activities of a consultant lobbyist on behalf of an organization must be registered by the consultant. Furthermore, each inpidual matter in which a lobbyist engages on behalf of a client must be registered separately. The obligation of registration falls with the inpidual consultant lobbyist who is retained by the organization.

In-house lobbyists, on the other hand, are employees of organizations who lobby on behalf of the organization that employs them. Registration is required if the total lobbying activity of all employees represents a “significant part of the duties” of one equivalent full-time employee, as discussed in more detail below. The person responsible for registering in-house lobbyists and filing the necessary returns is the most senior paid officer of the organization (usually, the Executive Director or a person reporting directly to the Executive Director).

Former Designated Public Office Holders

Organizations hiring former designated government officials should also consider federal post-employment lobbying restrictions. Former designated public office holders are prohibited from lobbying for five years following their departure from public office. This is subject to a limited exception where such lobbying activities performed by a former designated public official for their employer do not constitute a “significant part of duties”, as discussed below. The restriction applies differently depending on the employer: a former designated public office holder employed by an organization may not lobby on its behalf during the five-year period, while an inpidual employed by a corporation is prohibited where lobbying would constitute a “significant part” of the inpidual’s work for the corporation. Statutory exemptions may also be available in limited circumstances. Organizations should conduct diligence before assigning government relations responsibilities to former designated public office holders.

Reporting Requirements

Once registered, organizations and consultant lobbyists may be subject to ongoing reporting obligations. Failure to maintain accurate registrations and file required returns can create compliance risks. Organizations should ensure responsibility for lobbying compliance is clearly assigned and periodically reviewed. Generally, consultant lobbyists must file a return with the Office of the Commissioner of Lobbying of Canada within ten days after entering into an undertaking, and in-house lobbyists must file a return no later than two months after the day on which the requirement to file a return first arises.

Federal Changes in Lobbying Interpretation

In July 2025, the Office of the Commissioner of Lobbying of Canada issued an interpretation under the Canadian federal Lobbying Act that changes when organizations must register their federal in-house lobbying activities. The interpretation took effect on January 19, 2026.

The Office of the Commissioner of Lobbying of Canada clarified its interpretation of the “significant part of duties” threshold under the Lobbying Act. Registration is required if, in any consecutive four-week period, employees collectively spend eight hours or more on lobbying activities.

Organizations should account not only for meetings and communications with public office holders, but also for time spent preparing briefing materials, conducting research, coordinating outreach efforts, and developing advocacy strategies.

Provincial Frameworks

Ontario

Organizations lobbying in Ontario should be aware that registration obligations may arise for in-house lobbyists once employees collectively spend fifty hours lobbying Ontario provincial officials over a twelve‑month period. Unlike the federal regime’s shorter measurement period, Ontario’s annual threshold requires organizations to monitor lobbying activities on an ongoing basis throughout the year.

Under the Lobbyist RegistrationAct of Ontario, in-house lobbyists or consultant lobbyists must register when they are paid to communicate with an Ontario provincial public office holder to influence any legislative proposal, bill, amendment, policy, decision of Executive Council or the awarding of any grant.

Consultant lobbyists in Ontario have the same definition as federal consultant lobbyists. A consultant lobbyist in Ontario must file a registration with the registrar within ten calendar days of beginning performance of an undertaking to lobby on behalf of a client and must complete a registration for each client they are lobbying for.

In Ontario, in-house lobbyists are pided into two categories depending on if the inpidual is employed by (i) persons and partnership, or (ii) organizations. In either case, the senior officer of the person/partnership or organization must file a return within two months of the lobbyist meeting the definition of in-house lobbyist and within thirty days either before or after the expiration of each six-month period after the date of filing the previous return.

The Ontario framework has no prohibition on former public office holders performing Ontario lobbying activities.

Alberta

Alberta’s lobbying framework includes a potentially significant exemption for certain non-profit organizations. In some circumstances, directors, officers, and employees lobbying on behalf of qualifying non-profits may not be required to register with the Alberta registrar. However, organizations should carefully review whether they fall within the exemption before relying on it, particularly where membership includes commercial or profit-seeking interests.

Under Alberta’s Lobbyists Act, the Office of the Ethics Commissioner of Alberta administers and enforces the act and its general regulations. Alberta categorizes lobbyists by organization lobbyists (parallel to the federal in-house lobbyist) and consultant lobbyists. Consultant lobbyists hold the same definition as a federal or Ontario consultant lobbyists. Organization lobbyists are defined as paid employees, officers, directors of an organization who lobbies or has a duty to lobby on behalf of that organization and who, collectively with others in the organization, meets the fifty-hour annual organization lobbyist threshold.

The reporting requirements under the Alberta act are similar to those in Ontario. A consultant lobbyist must file a return within ten days after entering into an undertaking, while organization lobbyist must file a return within two months after the day on which an inpidual in the organization becomes an organization lobbyist and within thirty days after the expiration of each six-month period after the date of filing the previous return.

The Alberta Lobbyists Act does not impose a general cooling-off prohibition equivalent to the federal or British Columbia regimes. However, separate post-employment restrictions under Alberta’s Conflicts of Interest Act may apply to certain former ministers, political staff and other covered officials.

British Columbia

British Columbia (BC) maintains one of Canada’s more proactive lobbying registration regimes. Once lobbying activities commence, organizations only have a short period of time to file registration materials. Organizations engaging with BC government officials should assess registration obligations before advocacy efforts begin rather than after communications have occurred.

BC lobbyists are governed by BC’s Lobbyists Transparency Act (LTA). The LTA applies to paid lobbying efforts focused on public office holders at the BC provincial government level. There are two types of lobbyists in BC that follow the same definitions as federal lobbyist registrations: consultant lobbyists and in-house lobbyists. In-house lobbyists are employees, officers, or directors of an organization who lobby on behalf of that organization or an affiliate. As a general rule, an organization with in-house lobbyists must register. A limited exception applies only where the organization both has fewer than six employees and has engaged in fewer than fifty hours of lobbying in the preceding twelve-month period. The exception is unavailable where the organization’s primary purpose is to represent its members’ interests or to promote or oppose issues and the lobbying relates to that purpose.

Consultant lobbyists must register if they lobby on behalf of one or more clients and register for each inpidual activity. For in-house lobbyists, once any employee, officer, or director of your organization has engaged in the first lobbying activity, your organization’s Designated Filer – likely your Executive Director or CEO – has ten days to submit a Registration Return to the Lobbyists Registry. Similarly, consultant lobbyists have ten days after beginning to lobby on behalf of a client to file a return with the registrar.

Inpiduals who fall within the LTA’s defined category of “former public office holder” are prohibited from lobbying in BC for two years after ceasing to hold the applicable position, subject to any exemption granted under the LTA.

Quick and Easy Chart Comparing Federal, ON, AB, and BC Lobbying Requirements

Federal ON AB BC What is Considered Lobbying? Paid communication with federal public office holders to influence legislative or government affairs. Paid communication with Ontario provincial public office holders to influence legislative or government affairs. Paid communication with Alberta provincial public office holders to influence legislative or government affairs. Paid communication with British Columbia provincial public office holders to influence legislative or government affairs. Who Must Register? Consultant lobbyists and organizations with in-house lobbyists, when below threshold is met. Consultant lobbyists and organizations with person & partnerships and/or organization in-house lobbyists, when below threshold is met. Consultant lobbyists and organizations with organization lobbyists, when below threshold is met. Consultant lobbyists and organizations with in-house lobbyists, when below threshold is met. Key Registration Threshold for In-House Lobbyists (or Equivalent)? Eight or more hours during any consecutive four-week period. Fifty hours over twelve months. Fifty hours over twelve months. No general hours threshold. Limited exemption only if the organization has fewer than six employees and fewer than fifty lobbying hours in the preceding twelve months, subject to exclusions. What is the Registration Timeline for In-House Lobbyists, (or Equivalent)? Within two months of the threshold being met. Within two months of the threshold being met. Within two months of the threshold being met. Ten days after an employee, officer, or director becomes an in-house lobbyist for the first time. What is the Registration Timeline for Consultant Lobbyists? Within ten days of entering into an undertaking. Within ten days of commencing performance of an undertaking. Within ten days of entering into an undertaking. Within ten days of beginning to lobby on behalf of a client. Can Former Public Office Holders Perform Lobbying Activities? Former designated public office holders are subject to a five-year prohibition. The restriction differs for organizations and corporations; limited statutory exemptions may apply. Yes. The Lobbyists Act has no equivalent general ban, but separate post-employment restrictions may apply under the Conflicts of Interest Act. Persons within the LTA’s defined category of former public office holder are generally prohibited for two years, subject to any exemption.

Key Takeaways for Charities

Organizations increasingly engage with governments to advance policy priorities, secure funding opportunities, and address regulatory issues. Given the differing registration thresholds and reporting requirements across Canadian jurisdictions, and the recent tightening of the federal interpretation, organizations should periodically review their advocacy activities to ensure that lobbying obligations are identified and addressed before compliance issues arise.

Review your organization’s advocacy activities. Discussions with government officials about funding, policy, legislation, or regulatory issues may trigger lobbying obligations.

Discussions with government officials about funding, policy, legislation, or regulatory issues may trigger lobbying obligations. Do not overlook preparation time. Research, strategic planning, drafting materials, and coordinating government outreach may count toward registration thresholds.

Research, strategic planning, drafting materials, and coordinating government outreach may count toward registration thresholds. Assess requirements on a jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction basis. Federal, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia lobbying regimes each have different thresholds, timelines, and exemptions.

Federal, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia lobbying regimes each have different thresholds, timelines, and exemptions. Implement a compliance process before a registration obligation arises. Tracking lobbying activity across employees can help organizations identify and address obligations early.

This publication is a general summary of the law. It does not replace legal advice tailored to your specific circumstances.