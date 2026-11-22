Canada’s defence sector is a big opportunity for businesses that can supply goods, services and technology to the Department of National Defence (DND). Before you can bid on a defence contract, you have to complete several registration and security steps, and none of them happen overnight. Some approvals can take months, and the government will not speed them up because a bid deadline is coming.

If your business is thinking about entering the defence market, the best advice we can give is simple: Start getting organized now. Below is a high-level overview of what you’ll need to do.

Expectations for the defence procurement process

Businesses should also go in with realistic expectations, because defence procurement is a long game. Defence is a highly regulated field, and companies often need specialized certifications and security clearances before they can earn any revenue. Industry standards are also changing quickly and becoming more stringent, so meeting them takes time, effort and investment.

The Defence Investment Agency’s mandate to deliver “faster, more effective outcomes” through a more integrated, streamlined approach is welcome news, but it also acknowledges how slow the defence procurement process has been. Businesses that start building their compliance foundation now will be best positioned when contracts are awarded.

Know who you’re dealing with

DND doesn’t usually sign defence contracts itself. Under the Defence Production Act, the Minister responsible for Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) has exclusive authority to contract for defence supplies and defence construction projects on DND’s behalf. DND acts as project manager, planning and integrating capabilities to deliver projects within budget and achieve their intended outcomes. In practice, that makes PSPC’s systems and programs your main point of contact.

Register with the Controlled Goods Program

If your business will examine, possess or transfer “controlled goods,” you must register under the Controlled Goods Program (CGP), which PSPC oversees. The Controlled Goods List is broad. It covers certain weapons and munitions, military vehicles, vessels and aircraft, drones, electronics, imaging equipment, software and technology. You have to register before you engage in these activities, not afterward.

Eligibility is limited. A business must be incorporated in Canada and authorized to carry on business here, and an individual must be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident who ordinarily lives in Canada.

Registration also brings ongoing responsibilities. Your organization must appoint an authorized individual to oversee compliance, put a security plan in place, report security breaches within three days and appoint designated officials to screen personnel. Furthermore, there are filing requirements if there is a change of control over a business with a CGP certification, The stakes are high: Breaking the rules can lead to fines of up to $2,000,000 and up to 10 years in prison.

Obtain the right security clearances

Many defence contracts involve sensitive information or sites. Security requirements are handled through PSPC’s Contract Security Program, the same program used for other Federal contracts with security requirements. The level of screening you need depends on how sensitive the information or assets are, how secure the worksite is and what clearances your personnel need.

There are three main organization clearances:

Provisional security clearance – This is a temporary clearance that lets your bid team access protected or classified information while the bid is being prepared.

– This is a temporary clearance that lets your bid team access protected or classified information while the bid is being prepared. Designated organization screening (DOS) – This lets you work on contracts at the “protected” level and is valid for two years, subject to renewal options.

– This lets you work on contracts at the “protected” level and is valid for two years, subject to renewal options. Facility security clearance (FSC) – This lets you work on contracts at the higher “classified” level and is valid for one year, subject to renewal options.

While there are security requirements for organizational screening, individual personnel may also obtain security clearances on behalf of an organization registered with the Contract Security Program.

One important catch is that you can’t just apply for a clearance. Your organization has to be sponsored first, for example during bid preparation, during bid evaluation or by a prime contractor that wants to use you as a subcontractor. Your business must also be incorporated, physically located and registered to do business in Canada.

Other things to keep in mind

Large defence contracts may come with further obligations. Under the Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy, prime contractors may have to carry out business activity in Canada equal to the value of their contract. This is mandatory for projects over $100 million and discretionary for projects between $25 million and $100 million. Federal departments must also direct at least 5% of total contract value to Indigenous businesses.

The bottom line: Start early

Registrations, sponsorships, security assessments and clearances all take time, and several of them depend on each other. A business that waits until a promising tender appears may find it can’t qualify before the deadline. Start organizing your corporate records, ownership information, personnel details and security plans well in advance.