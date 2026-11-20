If your business supplies goods or services to Canada’s Department of National Defence, whether directly or as a subcontractor, there is a new box to check before you can win a contract. Under the Canadian Program for Cyber Security Certification (CPCSC), suppliers must now show they meet set cybersecurity standards before certain defence contracts are awarded. Miss it, and you could win the bid but lose the contract. As Canada works to build a more secure domestic defence supply chain, getting ahead of these requirements can also give your business an edge over competitors. Below, we explain what the CPCSC is, when certification is needed, the practical steps to take now and how MLT Aikins can help your business secure these valuable opportunities.

What is the CPCSC?

Treasury Board approved the CPCSC in fall 2023 to set mandatory cybersecurity requirements for suppliers that bid on or work on Government of Canada defence contracts. Its purpose is to better protect information that Canada shares with DND contractors and subcontractors. This is based on two Canadian Centre for Cyber Security standards: ITSP.10.171 and ITSP.10.172.

The three certification levels

The program has three levels, and the level required will be set contract by contract and stated in Requests for Proposals (RFPs) and contract clauses:

Level 1 – Annual cybersecurity self-assessment (13 controls)

– Annual cybersecurity self-assessment (13 controls) Level 2 – External assessment led by an accredited certification body, plus an annual affirmation (98 controls)

– External assessment led by an accredited certification body, plus an annual affirmation (98 controls) Level 3 – Assessment conducted by National Defence, plus an annual affirmation (130+ controls)

The phased rollout

PSPC is introducing the CPCSC in phases, starting with Level 1 requirements in select National Defence contracts, so that industry has time to adapt:

March 2025 – A “soft launch” began as the first of four implementation phases. It included the new Canadian industrial cyber security standard, the opening of accreditation and a Level 1 self-assessment tool.

– A “soft launch” began as the first of four implementation phases. It included the new Canadian industrial cyber security standard, the opening of accreditation and a Level 1 self-assessment tool. April 2026 – Level 1 became available to suppliers on April 1, 2026.

– Level 1 became available to suppliers on April 1, 2026. Summer 2026 – Level 1 requirements began appearing in select defence contracts.

– Level 1 requirements began appearing in select defence contracts. Spring 2027 – Level 2 will be added to select defence contracts beginning in spring 2027, and Level 2 and Level 3 requirements will be gradually incorporated into select defence contracts through spring 2028.

When does certification need to be in place?

During the current phase, you do not need certification to bid. Level 1 self-assessment will be required at contract award and not during the bidding process.

Before awarding a contract that requires Level 1, PSPC will check that the supplier has a current Level 1 self-assessment declaration recorded in its CanadaBuys Supplier Profile. In practice, a supplier can bid without certification, but it may lose the award if it cannot show a current declaration when the contract is ready to be signed. Because completing the self-assessment can take time, businesses should not wait until they win a bid to start.

This is a rule for the initial phase. PSPC has said the more advanced Level 2 and Level 3 requirements will be requested later during the procurement process.

Not every defence contract will require certification. PSPC notes, for example, that contracts for commercial off-the-shelf goods may not be subject to these requirements. Businesses should review each solicitation and confirm with the contracting authority whether certification applies.

What does the certification protect against?

The cybersecurity certification measures help to protect networks, systems and applications from malicious cyber activity.

The Level 1 criteria aim to make sure suppliers have their security basics covered to protect against known cyber threats. The underlying assessment standard is designed to check that controls are implemented with sufficient robustness and coverage to address the threat actors that have been identified.

The Level 1 controls focus on the weaknesses that attackers most often exploit: who can access your systems, how systems and data are used, how users and devices are verified and how data and equipment are protected. The scoping guide also covers physical access, requiring suppliers to explain how they control, track or limit physical access to in-scope areas.

No certification makes a company “hacker proof.” What the assessment does do is help identify potential problems or shortfalls in a company’s security and risk management programs. This gives management a structured, standards-based picture of how well the business is protected.

Is it worth getting a certification without a defence contract?

Sensitive government work beyond defence – PSPC states that defence contracts, and other sensitive contracts outside defence, will need to be certified under the CPCSC ITSP.10.171 standard, based on their risk level. This encourages suppliers to pursue Level 1 proactively.

– PSPC states that defence contracts, and other sensitive contracts outside defence, will need to be certified under the CPCSC ITSP.10.171 standard, based on their risk level. This encourages suppliers to pursue Level 1 proactively. A recognized baseline – Level 1 sets a common, standardized baseline that improves resilience across the defence industrial base. This is described as giving suppliers, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, a clear and accessible way to strengthen their cybersecurity.

– Level 1 sets a common, standardized baseline that improves resilience across the defence industrial base. This is described as giving suppliers, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, a clear and accessible way to strengthen their cybersecurity. Supply chain positioning – The program is intended to strengthen the resilience of the supply chain. Prime contractors are likely to look for subcontractors who already meet the requirements, so early compliance may give a business a competitive edge.

The program is intended to strengthen the resilience of the supply chain. Prime contractors are likely to look for subcontractors who already meet the requirements, so early compliance may give a business a competitive edge. A manageable starting point – Level 1 is an annual self-assessment against 13 controls, while Level 2 requires an external assessment by an accredited certification body against 98 controls and Level 3 requires an assessment by National Defence against more than 130 controls. Because Level 1 involves far fewer controls and no third-party assessor, it is the most accessible way to test your own security posture.

For many businesses, the certification is therefore worth having in its own right, and not only as a route to defence work.

What suppliers should do now