For more on the federal budget, read Torys on Budget 2026: financial services and banking.



On November 5, the federal government released Budget 2026: Masters of Our Destiny (Budget 2026)1. Organized around sovereignty, investment, and affordability, Budget 2026 is, for defence, a budget of continuity: it funds and scales up the Defence Industrial Strategy (the Strategy), highlights a year of major procurement, and outlines measures to strengthen financing, encourage private capital investments, and meet international commitments. This bulletin sets out the key takeaways for investors and businesses in, or considering, Canada's defence sector.

What you need to know

Supporting the Strategy. Budget 2026 provides support for Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy, which targets 125,000 new jobs and over half a trillion dollars in defence-related activity by 2035. It directs up to $2.7 billion over five years to the Strategy’s initiatives in quantum computing, space launch capabilities, critical inputs, and defence-related goods and services.

Budget 2026 provides support for Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy, which targets 125,000 new jobs and over half a trillion dollars in defence-related activity by 2035. It directs up to $2.7 billion over five years to the Strategy’s initiatives in quantum computing, space launch capabilities, critical inputs, and defence-related goods and services. Bolstering the Defence Investment Agency (DIA). Budget 2026 highlights the government’s Bill C-40, which would make the DIA a Crown corporation with greater independence and broad powers to lend, guarantee, and take equity stakes in defence projects and companies. Introduced on October 6, the bill has passed second reading.

Budget 2026 highlights the government’s Bill C-40, which would make the DIA a Crown corporation with greater independence and broad powers to lend, guarantee, and take equity stakes in defence projects and companies. Introduced on October 6, the bill has passed second reading. Achieving the NATO pledge . Budget 2026 reiterates Canada’s goal of achieving NATO’s Defence Investment Pledge of 5% of GDP by 2035. The target is ambitious, but investors should note the “whole-of-government effort” on defence will extend well beyond the Department of National Defence to other support industries in logistics, dual-use infrastructure, and critical minerals.

. Budget 2026 reiterates Canada’s goal of achieving NATO’s Defence Investment Pledge of 5% of GDP by 2035. The target is ambitious, but investors should note the “whole-of-government effort” on defence will extend well beyond the Department of National Defence to other support industries in logistics, dual-use infrastructure, and critical minerals. Establishing the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB). Budget 2026 reaffirms Canada’s commitment to help establish the DSRB, the world’s first multilateral financial institution dedicated to defence, security, and resilience. The DSRB will be headquartered in Canada, with a European hub in Luxembourg. Its Articles of Agreement are to be signed on November 30, 2026, and it is expected to be fully operational in 2027.

Budget 2026 in context: building on a year of momentum

It has been a busy year for Canada’s defence industry. Budget 2025 committed $81.8 billion on a cash basis to rebuild, rearm, and reinvest in a modernized Canadian Armed Forces (CAF)2, and the 2026 Spring Economic Update added $2.4 billion to establish the Defence Investment Agency (DIA) as a stand-alone entity and to continue military support to defend Ukraine3. Further, on October 29, Canada launched the National Security Strategy, which underscored the pivotal role that the defence sector plays in strengthening Canada’s security as the government “prepare[s] for all contingencies up to and including war”4. Budget 2026 highlights key actions since then, several of which will receive additional funding.

In July, Canada announced Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems as the preferred supplier for the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project—the largest defence procurement in Canada’s history—which will deliver up to 12 modern submarines to the Royal Canadian Navy 5 .

. In July, Canada launched the Defence Drone Initiative to “accelerate the development, testing, acquisition, and deployment of uncrewed and counter-uncrewed capabilities” for the CAF and the Canadian Coast Guard. Budget 2026 provides an additional $2.3 billion for this initiative over five years, starting in 2027-28 6 .

. In August, Canada launched the Quantum Defence Innovation Secure Hub in Calgary under BOREALIS, providing $20.3 million to the University of Calgary-led consortium and bringing together government, industry, and academia to advance Canadian quantum technologies into capabilities for the CAF7.

Together, these milestones demonstrate that the government is moving at greater speed and scale to build sovereign capability, and Budget 2026 signals that this momentum will continue.

Supporting the Strategy

The most significant defence announcement of 2026 was the February release of Canada’s first Defence Industrial Strategy (the Strategy). The Strategy sets out a bold vision for Canada’s defence industrial base, targeting 125,000 new jobs and a 50% increase in defence exports by 20358. For the private sector, it provides a feature long missing in Canadian defence planning: a clear market-demand signal identifying the scale of federal investment, the capability areas to be prioritized, and where firms should align capital, technology, and talent to compete.

Coupled with the government’s Buy Canadian Policy, the objective is to ensure Canadian firms are key partners in meeting defence and security needs. Budget 2026 reinforces this vision and highlights progress to date, including the launch of the Regional Defence Investment Initiative and Defence Industry Assist to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) enter or grow within defence supply chains, and support for new artillery manufacturing capacity in Québec and Ontario.

Going forward, Budget 2026 directs up to $2.7 billion over five years, starting in 2026-27, from previously announced funding to priority measures under the Strategy, including:

Quantum computing: advancing Phase 2 of the Canadian Quantum Champions Program to help Canadian companies scale up industrial quantum computers for uses such as cryptography, advanced materials, and signal processing 9 .

advancing Phase 2 of the Canadian Quantum Champions Program to help Canadian companies scale up industrial quantum computers for uses such as cryptography, advanced materials, and signal processing . Space: expanding the Launch the North initiative to establish a sovereign, medium-lift space launch capability, including domestic launch vehicles, a national rocket propulsion ecosystem, and dedicated launch and testing infrastructure managed by the Department of National Defence, and helping firms scale up for space missions through the Canadian Space Agency’s Space Technology Development Program.

expanding the Launch the North initiative to establish a sovereign, medium-lift space launch capability, including domestic launch vehicles, a national rocket propulsion ecosystem, and dedicated launch and testing infrastructure managed by the Department of National Defence, and helping firms scale up for space missions through the Canadian Space Agency’s Space Technology Development Program. Defence-related goods, services, and critical inputs: recapitalizing the Canadian Defence Industry Resilience Program to expand production capacity, and funding critical inputs, including the General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems nitrocellulose facility in Québec (munitions) and domestic high-grade ballistic steel (armoured vehicles).

Capital is also mobilizing behind the Strategy. Budget 2026 notes the Business Development Bank of Canada’s $6 billion Defence Platform, CIBC’s $2 billion commitment to defence-related and dual-use SMEs, and Scotiabank’s Canadian Defence Issuance Framework, which aims to mobilize private capital to strengthen Canada’s defence and security ecosystem10. Businesses and investors should consider how best to take advantage of the Strategy’s programs and increase their participation in this rapidly growing industry, noting the government’s focus on quantum computing, space capabilities, and drone technology.

Bill C-40, the Strengthening Canada's Defence Sector Act

Central to the Strategy is the new “Build-Partner-Buy” procurement framework implemented by the DIA, which has advanced procurements including the Arctic Over-the-Horizon Radar and Canadian Patrol Submarine projects, and which co-leads the Defence Drone Initiative, which is proceeding at pace11. Budget 2026 highlights Bill C-40, the Strengthening Canada’s Defence Sector Act. Bill C-40 establishes the DIA as a parent Crown corporation named the Canadian Corporation for Defence Investment. All existing employees, property, and unspent appropriations of the DIA within the Department of Public Works and Government Services would be transferred to the new corporation.

As a Crown corporation, the DIA would have its own board of directors and greater independence than it currently wields within the department, and would be subject to the corporate planning and reporting regime in Part X of the Financial Administration Act. Its objective is to reduce the complexity and slow pace of defence procurement to date. The DIA’s mandate would cover production, procurement, and investment in respect of national defence for the CAF and the Department of National Defence, as well as for associated governments (including NATO members and the EU and its member states). Notably for investors, the DIA would be empowered to make loans and advance payments, and, with the approval of the Minister of Finance, guarantee financial obligations, provide loan or credit insurance and acquire shares of corporations.

Bill C-40 has passed second reading and is before the Standing Committee on National Defence. Investors and businesses should monitor how rapidly it progresses through Parliament. With the Government’s current majority, we anticipate that Bill C-40 will come into force by the summer of 2027.

International commitments and financing

The NATO pledge

In June 2025, Canada and its NATO allies committed to the Defence Investment Pledge of 5% of GDP by 2035: 3.5% on core defence and 1.5% on defence- and security-related investment12. Budget 2026 states that Canada is on track to reach 4% of GDP this decade, and that defence investment will total more than $700 billion (cash basis) over five years starting in 2026-2713. “Core defence spending” includes defence industrial mobilization, defence research and development, and dual-use activities that meet a demonstrated military need; the 1.5% category relates to critical infrastructure, public safety, innovation and national resilience, and civil preparedness, including provincial and territorial spending.

Some critics doubt Canada’s ability to meet this goal, with The Globe and Mail estimating a roughly $37 billion gap against the 3.5% core defence path, coupled with limits on how quickly government can spend14. Indeed, Budget 2026 projects core defence spending of 2.2% of GDP in 2026-27, rising to 2.6% from 2027-28 to 2030-3115. Investors should nevertheless note that, as part of a whole-of-government effort, “defence” opportunities extend well beyond the Department of National Defence to infrastructure, logistics, dual-use technologies, critical minerals, AI, and a more resilient electricity grid16. While reaching the goal remains an execution risk, it does not signal a lack of government prioritization.

Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB)

Budget 2026 confirms Canada’s commitment to help establish the DSRB, the world’s first multilateral financial institution dedicated to defence, security and resilience17. The DSRB aims to mobilize public and private capital to help governments and defence industries meet growing security requirements, relying on robust governance and strong financial backing from participating countries18 to achieve a AAA credit rating and expand access to low-cost, long-term financing19. Canada and its partners will meet in Luxembourg on November 30, 2026, to sign the Articles of Agreement, with full operationalization targeted for 2027. The DSRB will be headquartered in Canada, with a European hub in Luxembourg, and is expected to help Canadian and overseas businesses, including SMEs, address financing gaps and participate in allied defence supply chains.

The federal government is expending considerable effort to ensure the success of this initiative, recently inviting Canadian municipalities to submit proposals to host the DSRB20. Investors and businesses should follow the DSRB’s development, including any evolving participation by G7 allies, and monitor opportunities to participate.

Other international commitments and funding

Budget 2026 also provides up to $61.9 million over four years, starting in 2027-28, and $109.2 million thereafter, to support Canada’s anticipated participation in the EU’s Ukraine Support Loan procurement opportunities21, and $7.6 billion over five years, starting in 2026-27, to extend and expand Operation REASSURANCE, Canada’s largest overseas deployment, on NATO’s Eastern Flank. Together with Canada's membership in the European Commission's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) loan program and the Canada-EU Alliance for the Future launched on October 30, 2026, these measures reinforce Canada’s position as a strong European ally22.

Arctic ambitions and security

As discussed in our previous analysis, the Strategy treats Arctic defence as both a security imperative23 and an industrial opportunity for dual-use capabilities. Budget 2026 highlights six new program icebreakers for the Canadian Coast Guard24, and proposes to fully fund construction and certain maintenance costs of the Mackenzie Valley Highway in the Northwest Territories: an all-season economic corridor supporting civilian and military presence that is “integral to maintaining Canada’s sovereignty in the region” and maintaining year-round access to Indigenous and remote communities25.

Next steps

While Budget 2026 introduces few new defence initiatives, it continues to fund and scale the programs driving the sector’s growth. Investors and businesses should evaluate these programs for funding opportunities, monitor the progress of Bill C-40 through Parliament, and track the establishment of the DSRB for financing options.

Footnotes

1. Department of Finance Canada, “Budget 2026: Masters of Our Destiny” (Ottawa: Department of Finance Canada, November 5, 2026) [Budget 2026]; Department of Finance Canada, news release, “Government of Canada releases Budget 2026: Masters of our destiny” (November 5, 2026).

2. Budget 2026 at 257. Note that recruitment into the CAF has reached its highest level in three decades.

3. Budget 2026 at 257.

4. Government of Canada, Privy Council Office, “The Plan for a Stronger Canada - National Security for Canadians” (October 2026).

5. Budget 2026 at 258; Defence Investment Agency, “Backgrounder: Government of Canada advances Canadian Patrol Submarine Project” (July 2026).

6. Budget 2026 at 258–59; National Defence, “Defence Drone Initiative” (July 2026).

7. Budget 2026 at 258; National Defence, “Minister McGuinty launches Canada’s first Quantum Defence Innovation Secure Hub to strengthen defence capabilities” (August 2026).

8. Budget 2026 at 261.

9. Budget 2026 at 261–62.

10. Budget 2026 at 263.

11. Note that the first contract under the Defence Drone Initiative was awarded in just 50 days.

12. Budget 2026 at 265–68.

13. Budget 2026 at 265–68.

14. Chase & Norman, “Ottawa eases off defence spending increases despite NATO pledge”, The Globe and Mail (November 6, 2026); Editorial, "A budget that ducks on debt and defence", The Globe and Mail (November 6, 2026).

15. Budget 2026 at 269.

16. Torys LLP, “Strategic considerations for defence investments” (November 10, 2026).

17. Budget 2026 at 263–64.

18. Thus far, participating countries joining Canada include Albania, Belgium, Greece, Latvia, Luxembourg, Romania, Türkiye, and Ukraine.

19. Budget 2026 at 264.

20. Government of Canada, “Call for Proposals: Hosting the Headquarters of the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB)”, November 2026.

21. Budget 2026 at 263, 259. It is anticipated that participation in the Loan program will allow Canadian companies to compete for approximately €60 billion in Ukrainian defence procurement.

22. Prime Minister of Canada, “Joint statement by Canada and the European Union: Building together an alliance for the future” (October 30, 2026); Torys LLP, “Strategic considerations for defence investments” (November 10, 2026). For example, the government signed a term sheet with SAAB to negotiate the potential acquisition of six aircraft for the GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control program.

23. As climate change warms the Arctic region, hostile powers are looking to exploit their increased access in the far north.

24. Budget 2026 at 258.