Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

Legal Landscape Of Artificial Intelligence In Canada

Torys
Torys
Contributor
Torys

Torys

Torys LLP is an international business law firm that works with clients who expect the best advice...

View firm profile
Explore more from Torys

Financial service providers using artificial intelligence face a complex regulatory landscape in Canada, with evolving federal and provincial legislation addressing transparency, consumer protection, privacy, and competition. As regulators increase scrutiny of AI-enabled practices and new frameworks like OSFI's Model Risk Management guidelines take effect, institutions must strengthen governance policies and prepare for heightened compliance obligations.

CanadaStrategy
Marissa Daniels
Marissa Daniels
Molly Reynolds
Molly Reynolds
Nic Wall
Nic Wall
Gabrielle Da Silva
Gabrielle Da Silva
Georgia Hamilton
Georgia Hamilton
Author LinkedIn connections

Financial service providers employing artificial intelligence (AI) models face an evolving regulatory environment, with a patchwork of legislation, guidelines, and reports to consider. Financial service providers should prepare and enhance internal AI governance policies, assess vendor and bank partnership obligations, and prepare for new transparency and reporting requirements expected to flow from Canada’s national AI strategy, AI for All. The use of AI models in relation to consumers presents both opportunity and risk. Evaluation of legal risk posed by AI-related practices, including those pertaining to disclosure and consent, should be sought out at the earliest stages.

Canada’s evolving federal AI policy landscape

On June 4, 2026, the federal government released Canada’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy: AI for All1. The strategy prioritizes investment, innovation, and AI adoption, with proposed measures to improve transparency and modernize legislative frameworks for online safety and personal information protection.

On July 23, the government launched a public consultation on AI transparency2, which was completed on September 23. The consultation sought input on detecting AI-generated content, disclosing AI interactions, improving access to understandable system information, tracking serious incidents, and monitoring AI agent activity. The inclusion of agentic AI is particularly relevant for providers exploring autonomous applications, though any resulting regulatory measures remain uncertain.

Federal and provincial consumer protection

Several provinces have proposed or enacted amendments to consumer protection legislation addressing algorithmic pricing, personalized pricing, and automated decision-making. Financial service providers operating across multiple provinces should monitor these evolving and increasingly pergent requirements.

  • Québec’s Bill 24, in force since June 12, 2026, prohibits the commercial use of a person’s identity or image without consent—a measure aimed at restricting deepfakes and AI-generated content.
  • Manitoba’s Bill 49, effective July 1, 2026, amends the Business Practices Act to require transparency for personalized algorithmic pricing and large-scale data collection: the first Canadian law directly targeting algorithmic pricing.
  • Ontario’s Bill 104, introduced on April 15, 2026, would amend the Consumer Protection Act to make it an unfair practice to use personalized algorithmic pricing to vary the price offered to an inpidual consumer.

Although some of these amendments are targeted at the retail sector, their broad language may in some cases capture financial service providers that use AI to set, recommend, or vary prices, rates, or fees, such as personalized loan pricing, dynamic fees, or algorithmically tailored offers. Providers using AI-generated marketing content, synthetic voices, or chatbots should also consider consent requirements and prohibitions on misleading or deceptive representations.

Financial service providers should expect greater scrutiny of AI-enabled practices going forward.

Existing prohibitions under provincial consumer protection legislation and the Bank Act’s Financial Consumer Protection Framework should also be kept in mind when evaluating the use of AI tools as well as related customer consent processes, such as those respecting unfair practices and misleading or deceptive communications. It remains to be seen how financial consumer protection regulators such as the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC) will interpret and apply such provisions in the context of AI use, including when considering the imposition of penalties; however, FCAC has confirmed in its consumer-facing notice on Artificial Intelligence in Banking that existing measures to protect a customer’s financial rights also apply to particular uses of AI, such as the Bank Act’s requirements around the sale of appropriate products and the provision of information in a manner that is clear, simple, and not misleading.

Competition law

Canadian competition laws must be considered when determining the appropriate use and disclosure—or consent to the use—of AI, including provisions relating to misleading advertising, deceptive marketing, and pricing practices and anti-competitive behaviour, such as abuse of dominance. The Competition Bureau has shown increasing interest in algorithmic pricing (and what has been referred to as "surveillance pricing") and how algorithms and AI-driven tools are used in decision-making, pricing, and conduct with potential to more broadly impact the market. Thus, financial service providers should expect greater scrutiny of AI-enabled practices going forward.

Privacy law

Canada’s federal private sector privacy law (PIPEDA) and provincial privacy laws apply to personal information used to train, fine-tune, or operate AI systems, which may include systems used for credit or other product decisioning, fraud detection, marketing personalization, and customer service chatbots or agents.

Key privacy principles financial service providers should keep in mind when deploying AI include the following:

  • obtaining valid and informed consent for new or expanded uses of personal information involving AI (e.g., using personal information for training purposes, or as an AI system input);
  • limiting the collection, use, and disclosure of personal information to what is necessary for purposes identified when consent was sought;
  • providing meaningful transparency about the use of AI and automated decision-making involving personal information;
  • ensuring appropriate safeguards for AI systems that involve personal information are used; and
  • maintaining accountability and documentation for AI-related privacy risk assessments.

The Canadian government recently introduced legislation that would replace PIPEDA with the Protecting Privacy and Consumer Data Act (PPACDA)3. Violations of the PPACDA could carry administrative monetary penalties up to the greater of 3% of global revenue or $10 million. Criminal offences could attract fines up to the greater of 5% of global revenue or $25 million. Similar penalty powers are already in force under Québec’s privacy laws.

As federal and provincial privacy regulators increasingly turn their attention to AI systems, including automated decision-making and generative AI tools, financial service providers using AI tools should ensure privacy risks are adequately considered when adopting AI. A provider’s specific privacy obligations will depend on the personal information involved, the jurisdictions in which it operates, and the nature of its AI use case.

A provider’s specific privacy obligations will depend on the personal information involved, the jurisdictions in which it operates, and the nature of its AI use case.

Regulatory guidelines and reports

Various regulatory guidelines and reports establish principles, recommendations, and practices that financial service providers are expected to consider.

OSFI’s July 2026 Technology Risk Bulletin, Generative and Agentic Artificial Intelligence: Implications for Technology, Cyber Security, and Operational Resilience, sets out sound practices for managing the risks of generative and agentic AI at federally regulated financial institutions4. It also reinforces that existing OSFI Guidelines (including Guidelines B-10, B-13, E-21, and E-23) apply to the adoption and use of these technologies. OSFI’s Guideline E-23 on Model Risk Management, which sets out OSFI requirements and expectations on model (including AI) governance and risk management, comes into force in May 2027. While OSFI’s guidelines apply only to federally regulated financial institutions, they may nonetheless be relevant to fintechs where they provide services to a regulated institution. Those institutions are expected to manage third-party risk and often require their fintech vendors to demonstrate AI governance that is aligned with OSFI expectations.

On the provincial side, Québec’s Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) issued a draft Guideline for the Use of Artificial Intelligence in 2025, followed by a final version in March 2026 that will take effect on May 1, 2027. The guideline establishes the AMF's expectations for AI governance, risk management, lifecycle controls, and consumer protection, requiring regulated financial institutions to adopt a risk-based framework for the oversight of AI systems. To date, no other provincial financial sector regulators have issued similar guidance.

OSFI and the Global Risk Institute have co-sponsored two phases of the Financial Industry Forum on Artificial Intelligence (FIFAI), bringing together financial industry stakeholders. The FIFAI I report, A Canadian Perspective on Responsible AI (April 2023), established the EDGE principles—Explainability, Data, Governance, and Ethics—as pillars for responsible AI adoption in financial services. These principles emphasize appropriate explainability and disclosure of AI decisions; consumer-centric approaches that uphold ethical values and protect privacy; and strong, risk-based governance supported by sound data practices.

The EDGE principles—Explainability, Data, Governance, and Ethics—are pillars for responsible AI adoption in financial services.

The FIFAI II final report, AI Risks and Opportunities: Adopting an AGILE Framework in Canadian Financial Services (March 2026), builds on EDGE by introducing the AGILE framework—Awareness, Guardrails, Innovation, Learning, and Ecosystem Resiliency—to address risks that have expanded beyond EDGE’s original scope, including escalating cyber threats, third-party concentration risk, financial crime, financial stability implications, and consumer protection impacts. The consumer protection workshop identified three key principles: Inclusion by Design (integrating consumer interests from the outset when developing AI tools), Innovation and Resilience (recognizing that a competitive and innovative financial sector benefits consumers), and AI Literacy (promoting consumer understanding to improve access, inclusion, and protection). The FIFAI II report also emphasized that institutions should provide plain-language, tiered disclosure when consumers are dealing with AI, maintain accountability for AI-driven consumer outcomes, and provide clear avenues for redress when AI outcomes negatively affect consumers.

Key takeaways

  • Canada does not have a comprehensive AI statute. Existing privacy, competition, and consumer protection and other legal frameworks apply to AI.
  • The federal AI for All strategy and AI transparency consultation signal a sustained government focus on AI adoption and trust.
  • Competition Act principles apply to AI-driven pricing, marketing, and market conduct, and the Competition Bureau is stepping up its scrutiny of algorithmic practices.
  • Federal and provincial privacy laws govern personal information used to train or operate AI systems, including as system inputs and outputs.
  • Existing federal and provincial consumer protection laws relating to unfair practices and misleading representations must be considered. Additionally, several provinces have proposed or enacted amendments to consumer protection legislation to address algorithmic pricing and automated decision-making.
  • OSFI guidance and the FIFAI EDGE and AGILE frameworks are shaping industry expectations.

Footnotes

1. Government of Canada, Canada’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy: AI for All (4 June 2026).

2. Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, “Government of Canada launches public consultation on AI transparency” (23 July 2026).

3. For more information, consult our bulletin on Canada’s privacy reform legislation.

4. Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, Generative and Agentic Artificial Intelligence: Implications for Technology, Cyber Security, and Operational Resilience (July 2026).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

See more popular content from

Article

Key Takeaways From All In 2026: AI Sovereignty, Infrastructure And Canada’s Growing Role

Canada and Germany are making unprecedented investments in AI infrastructure and safety research, while major players like Cohere, OpenAI, and Bell position themselves in a rapidly evolving landscape of technology sovereignty. How will these strategic moves reshape the global AI race and what do they mean for businesses navigating data residency, vendor relationships, and emerging regulatory frameworks?
CanadaStrategy
Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP
Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP
Article

AI For All: Health, Data, Innovation, And Capital

Canada's National Artificial Intelligence Strategy targets healthcare as a priority sector for AI investment, proposing $500 million in growth capital and dedicated resources to keep talent and innovation within Canadian borders. The federal government outlines specific healthcare missions, data infrastructure investments, and venture capital initiatives designed to transform Canada from an AI research leader into a commercialization powerhouse.
CanadaStrategy
Torys
Torys
Article

Prospera 2026: Business Transfers As A Driver Of Quebec’s Economic Prosperity

What will Quebec's economic prosperity look like in the years ahead? Prospera 2026, the Quebec Economic Barometer, examines 28 variables and over four decades of structural factors shaping the province's economy. This edition analyzes critical issues including U.S. trade tariffs that could impact up to 23,000 jobs and the succession of nearly 38,000 businesses expected to change hands over the next three years.
CanadaStrategy
BCF Business Law
BCF Business Law
Article

Consultation du Canada sur la transparence en matière d’IA : ce que les entreprises doivent savoir avant le 23 septembre

Canadian organizations developing, acquiring, deploying or using AI have until September 23, 2026 to contribute to shaping the federal government's approach to AI transparency through a public consultation. Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada is seeking input on five key areas that could lead to new disclosure obligations, incident reporting requirements, and AI agent tracking mechanisms.
CanadaStrategy
Miller Thomson
Miller Thomson
Article

Canada Investment Summit 2026: Turning Investment Commitments Into Economic Growth

The Canada Investment Summit generated nearly $500 billion in investment commitments, but the critical challenge now lies in converting this momentum into active development. This analysis examines the legal, commercial and strategic conditions required to move investment commitments toward execution, exploring how economic sovereignty, project readiness and sector-specific opportunities will shape Canada's path from capital allocation to operational delivery.
CanadaStrategy
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
Article

Canada’s New AI For All Strategy: A Business Outlook On AI Governance, Adoption, And Data Sovereignty

Canada's AI for All strategy abandons the proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act in favor of a distributed governance model combining targeted legal reform, public investment, and existing frameworks. This shift creates immediate compliance implications for Canadian businesses operating across privacy law, human rights legislation, and sector-specific regulation, while positioning the country between the EU's prescriptive approach and the U.S.'s deregulatory stance.
CanadaStrategy
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
Article

Prospera 2026 : Le Repreneuriat Comme Moteur De La Prospérité Économique Du Québec

Prospera 2026, le Baromètre économique du Québec, analyse 28 variables structurelles pour comprendre l'évolution de l'économie québécoise depuis 1980. Cette édition examine deux enjeux cruciaux : l'impact des tensions commerciales avec les États-Unis qui pourrait mettre à risque jusqu'à 23 000 emplois, et le défi du repreneuriat alors que 38 000 entreprises québécoises s'apprêtent à changer de mains dans les trois prochaines ann
CanadaStrategy
BCF Business Law
BCF Business Law
Article

Government Of Canada Makes Significant Changes To Energy Project Approvals Process

On September 3, the Government of Canada published amendments removing seven types of energy projects from the Physical Activities Regulations (the Project List) under the Impact Assessment Act (IAA). As a result, these types of projects will no longer be subject to the IAA but will continue to be regulated by the Canada Energy Regulator Act (CER Act) or applicable provincial environmental assessment regimes.
CanadaEnergy and Natural Resources
Torys
Torys
Article

Ontario Invites Expressions Of Interest For Licences Under The Geologic Carbon Storage Act

Ontario has launched its first call for expressions of interest in carbon capture and storage licences under the new Geologic Carbon Storage Act, targeting Crown-owned pore space beneath lakebeds surrounding the Ontario Peninsula. The detailed submission requirements reveal expectations that proponents have advanced well beyond initial planning stages, with the process serving as a critical test of Ontario's emerging CCS framework and its attractiveness to industry.
CanadaEnvironment
Torys
Torys
Podcast

BWA Morning Espresso: SCC Annuls The Federal Election In Terrebonne (Podcast)

The Supreme Court of Canada overturned a federal election result decided by a single vote after Elections Canada's postal code error prevented a voter from casting their mail-in ballot. The Court's majority found this administrative negligence constituted an irregularity warranting annulment, while the dissent argued such clerical errors shouldn't destabilize election finality.
CanadaGovernment, Public Sector
Torys
Torys
Article

New Flight Path: Canada Seeks Private Investment In Airports Through Long-term Concession Arrangements

Canada has announced plans to attract private investment through long-term concessions to operate its four largest airports: Toronto-Pearson, Vancouver International, Montréal-Trudeau, and Calgary International. The federal government will retain ownership of the underlying airport land and assets while seeking tens of billions of dollars in private capital to be reinvested in regional airports and local transport infrastructure. Key details regarding the scope of private operational involvement, award
CanadaGovernment, Public Sector
Torys
Torys