Update on Bill C-35

In our earlier article, “The global fight against forced labour: Key developments for Canadian businesses,” it was noted that Bill C-35, An Act respecting the prohibition of the importation of goods produced by forced labour, received First Reading in the House of Commons on June 12, 2026. Bill C-35 provides that goods produced wholly or in part by forced labour are prohibited from importation into Canada and authorizes the Minister of Foreign Affairs to establish a list of goods in respect of which there are reasonable grounds to suspect that they are produced by forced labour.

Bill C-35 has moved to the next step in the legislative process, as it is currently at Second Reading in the House of Commons and, if the motion for Second Reading is passed, will be referred to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development for review.

The Minister's 2026 Report

The Minister of Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) has tabled its Annual Report (Report) in Parliament, as required under Section 24(1) of the Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act (Supply Chains Act). The Report is to contain a general summary of the activities of government institutions and entities that provided a report under the Supply Chains Act for their previous financial year that carry a risk of forced labour or child labour being used.

The Report also contains details of the steps that government institutions and entities have taken to assess and manage those risks, as well as details of measures taken by government institutions and entities to remediate any forced labour or child labour and any details of any enforcement taken.

Beyond reporting the statistics contained in the Report, a closer examination of the findings reveals important insights into the current state of supply-chain due diligence in Canada and the evolving expectations placed on businesses.

Takeaways

The following observations highlight emerging trends, common gaps, and practical considerations arising from the Report. Organizations may wish to compare their own Supply Chains Act report against these data points to assess alignment with market practices and identify opportunities for enhancement.

1. Extra-territorial application of the Supply Chains Act

20.7% of reporting “entities” (as defined in the Supply Chains Act) indicated that they are headquartered or principally located in another country. This is an interesting insight into how companies outside of Canada are complying with this Canadian legislation even though many of these reporting entities may not necessarily be required to make this disclosure under their home legislation.

2. Identification of risks or not

Reporting entities:

84.8% indicated that they have identified risks of forced labour or child labour in parts of their activities and supply chains, or have started the process of identifying such risks.

14.9% have not started the process of identifying risks.

Government institutions:

59.4% said they had identified parts of their activities and supply chains that carry risks of forced labour or child labour being used.

39.8% indicated they had not started the process of identifying risks.

3. Who has due diligence policies or processes?

Reporting entities : 87% indicated they have policies or due diligence processes in place related to forced labour and child labour.

: 87% indicated they have policies or due diligence processes in place related to forced labour and child labour. Government institutions: 72.4% reported having policies and due diligence processes in place related to forced labour and child labour.

4. The most challenging question

Many have identified the following as one of the most challenging questions to answer:

Do government institutions and reporting entities have policies and procedures to assess their effectiveness in ensuring that forced labour and child labour are not being used in their activities, business, and supply chains?

Response Government institutions Reporting entities Yes 19.5% 54.4% No 80.5% 45.6%

5. Steps taken to prevent and reduce risks of forced labour or child labour

53.2% of reporting entities and government institutions embed responsible business conduct into policies and management systems.

However, only 17.8% track implementation of their policies and management systems and the results of steps that they have taken.

6. No enforcement

From an enforcement perspective, in 2026, no corrective actions related to forced labour or child labour were taken. In 2026, no orders were made by the Minister pursuant to Section 18 and no charges were laid against any person or entity under Section 19. It is not clear how corrective actions related to forced labour and child labour could be taken under the Supply Chains Act.

For more information about compliance with the Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act, contact Stephen Pike.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com