Participants in the forestry and mining sectors are no strangers to government inspections. Federal, provincial or local government officials will send inspectors out on a regular basis to ensure compliance with statutory regulations imposed on certain industries. Inspections occur for reasons ranging from wildfire control to environmental protection as well as ensuring proper licensing and maintaining workplace safety.

Duty to Cooperate with Inspectors

Most regulatory regimes include a statutory duty to cooperate with these inspections. In regulated industries the power of inspection is necessary and within the public interest to ensure that persons acting under a regulatory statute are complying with universal standards. Participants in these industries are doing so with the understanding that they have forfeited their right to be left alone by the state. For example, the federal Fisheries Act includes the following provision at section 38(10):

Assistance to inspectors (10) The owner or person in charge of any place or premises entered by an inspector under subsection (3) and every person found there shall give the inspector all reasonable assistance to enable the inspector to carry out their duties and functions under this section and shall provide the inspector with any information with respect to verifying compliance with this Act that the inspector requires.

The theory is that inspections may be the only means of detecting non-compliance and encouraging compliance, and that detection serves a larger public purpose. A failure to cooperate with an inspector can result in significant fines or other penalties.

An inspection will often focus on the specific obligations of participants or employees, along with those of business owners, employers, directors, supervisors, and instructors to ensure regulatory compliance. Keeping proper documentation and records of compliance is key so that they can be retrieved easily upon request by an inspector.

When inspectors are sent to a location (other than a private residence), regulatory regimes typically give them authority to enter premises without notice or a search warrant. They will often examine and test equipment or machinery, review and copy documents, take samples, and conduct interviews. Employees will typically have a strict legal obligation to comply and cooperate with whatever the inspector is there to do. At any given time, employees (including managers) could be required to provide access, answer any questions the inspector may have, or offer other reasonably requested assistance. In such cases, an individual has a duty to assist the inspector with whatever they may need so that the inspector can gather any necessary information. There are usually prohibitions on individuals interfering with the inspector’s duties.

Always remember that fulfilling the duty to cooperate may be difficult, due to the random nature of the inspections. Workers may be taken aback and be ill-prepared. Nonetheless, the obligation to cooperate with inspectors exists, and situations of non-compliance can quickly turn the inspection into an investigation, and even prosecution.

Inspection vs Investigation

In recent years, the Supreme Court of Canada has addressed the distinction between inspections and investigations. An inspection verifies regulatory compliance and typically involves the broad statutory power to search, inspect records, request information and, in some cases, take samples without a warrant. As mentioned, failure to comply with appropriate demands made during an inspection may constitute an offence. An investigation, on the other hand, occurs when there are reasonable grounds that an offence has occurred and evidence is being collected to be used in a prosecution.

In the 2002 case R v. Jarvis, the Supreme Court of Canada tried to provide some guidance on the difference between inspections and investigations when looking at the powers of Canada Revenue Agency inspectors in cases of tax evasion. The Court decided that whenever the predominant purpose of an inquiry or question is the determination of penal liability, all Charter protections that are relevant in the criminal context must apply. In those cases, investigators must provide the subjects with a proper Charter warning, reminding them of the right to remain silent. The Court said that to ascertain whether the main purpose of an inquiry is the determination of penal liability, you must look to all contributing factors. Where there is no clear decision to pursue a criminal investigation, no one factor is determinative. Even where reasonable grounds to suspect an offence exist, it will not always be true that the predominant purpose of an inquiry is the determination of penal liability and therefore an investigation is warranted.

Put simply, once evidence of non-compliance arises during an inspection and there are reasonable and probable grounds that an offence has been committed, that inspector is most likely no longer engaged in an inspection and is now almost certainly engaged in an investigation to gather evidence to further the prosecution of the offence. From that point onwards, the chief purpose is penal liability — not compliance.

While failure to comply with an inspection can attract consequences, once an investigation has begun, the consequences of non-compliance cross into quasi-criminal territory and attract heavy fines and potential jail time. Once that line has been crossed and an investigation begins, individuals only have to provide statements as required by a warrant or by legislation and usually have the right to remain silent and consult a lawyer. Warrants may be required to secure evidence. A business owner may consent to providing voluntary statements after obtaining legal advice, but they must be mindful not to interfere in interviews with employees.

In Closing

Inspections can occur when you least expect them. Prepare yourself with a thorough inspection policy and checklist. Train your staff on what to do. While individuals are protected by specific Charter rights, those rights may only be applicable once an inspection has crossed the threshold into an investigation. Before that, fulfilling the duty to cooperate and assist inspectors is the best way to protect everyone’s respective interests throughout what can be a stressful process.

Co-author: Julia Arnold (Summer Student)