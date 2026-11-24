Overview

Organizations in Canada and abroad are contending with a sustained wave of high-profile privacy and cybersecurity breaches, and the incidents of recent weeks illustrate both the breadth of the threat and the variety of ways in which it materializes. In November 2026, a major professional services firm confirmed that an unauthorized third party had accessed some of its clients’ tax documents, the latest in a string of attacks against the legal and financial sectors that has included breaches at several national law firms, where attackers impersonating internal IT staff persuaded employees to grant access to internal files. Days earlier, on November 16, 2026, attackers exploited a vulnerability in a widely used website testing service to inject malicious code into scripts loaded by the websites of 178 major organizations. The code was designed to skim payment card details, harvest browser cookies and other session credentials, and divert cryptocurrency by swapping wallet addresses.

Third-party providers have proven an equally potent point of failure. In October 2026, the Privacy Commissioner of Canada opened an investigation into the security safeguards of a U.S. vendor that managed anonymous tips for crime-reporting programs across Canada, after reporting revealed that more than 1.5 million Canadian tips submitted over 25 years, roughly half containing personally identifiable information, had been compromised. In September 2026, the Commissioner opened a separate investigation into a breach at an identification verification provider that may have exposed scans of millions of driver’s licences and other government-issued identification. Large consumer-facing businesses have not been spared: a national retailer recently entered into a compliance letter with the Commissioner following a cyberattack affecting approximately two million Canadians.

These incidents are not outliers. In the 2025–2026 fiscal year, businesses filed 696 breach reports with the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada under the federal private sector privacy statute, affecting more than 20.3 million Canadian accounts, and unauthorized access accounted for 78% of those reports. The financial stakes continue to rise. According to the 2026 Cost of a Data Breach Report (the “Report”), conducted by the Ponemon Institute and sponsored and analyzed by IBM, the average cost of a data breach in Canada reached a record CA$7.11 million, and supply-chain compromise was the single largest factor increasing breach costs, adding approximately CA$367,899 per incident.

Against this backdrop, now is the time for organizations to critically review their internal policies and procedures governing breach detection, breach response and breach reporting. Organizations should confirm that they can identify an intrusion quickly, including one originating with a vendor or other third party; that their response plans assign clear roles for containment, investigation and communication; and that they can promptly assess each incident against the notification thresholds that apply to them.

Statutory Breach Notification Requirements

Alberta’s Personal Information Protection Act (“PIPA”) was the first Canadian statute to impose mandatory breach notification in the private (non-health) sector, with reporting obligations in force since May 1, 2010. Under section 34.1 of PIPA, an organization must, without unreasonable delay, notify the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Alberta (the “Alberta Commissioner”) of any loss of, or unauthorized access to or disclosure of, personal information under its control where a reasonable person would consider that there exists a “real risk of significant harm” to an individual. Under section 37.1, the Alberta Commissioner may require the organization to notify the affected individuals.

PIPA is now under review. In February 2025, the Legislative Assembly’s Standing Committee on Resource Stewardship delivered 12 recommendations, including granting the Alberta Commissioner authority to impose administrative monetary penalties, defining “significant harm” in the statute, and requiring organizations to bind their service providers contractually to PIPA’s requirements. The Government of Alberta consulted publicly on potential amendments in 2026, but no amending bill had been introduced as of October 2026. Separately, Alberta’s public sector Protection of Privacy Act, in force since June 11, 2025, applies the same real risk of significant harm threshold to public bodies. By contrast, British Columbia’s Personal Information Protection Act still imposes no mandatory breach notification obligation.

Québec’s Act to modernize legislative provisions as regards the protection of personal information (“Law 25”) substantially amended the Act respecting the protection of personal information in the private sector (the “Québec Private Sector Act”). The Québec Private Sector Act requires an enterprise to “promptly” notify the Commission d’accès à l’information (the “CAI”) and affected individuals of any “confidentiality incident” that presents a “risk of serious injury.” The enterprise must also take reasonable measures to reduce the risk of injury and to prevent new incidents of the same nature.

Section 3.6 of the Québec Private Sector Act defines a “confidentiality incident” broadly to include unauthorized access to, or use or communication of, personal information, the loss of personal information, and any other breach in the protection of such information.

Under the Regulation respecting confidentiality incidents, an enterprise must keep a register of all confidentiality incidents, including those that do not meet the notification threshold, and retain the information for five years after the date on which it became aware of the incident. The CAI may request the register at any time.

Notification volumes are significant. The CAI reported receiving 518 confidentiality incident notices between January 1 and December 10, 2025, although it had not imposed any administrative monetary penalties as of January 2026. Private litigation is filling part of that gap, with plaintiffs increasingly claiming punitive damages for alleged violations of the Québec Private Sector Act.

The Québec regime broadly parallels the breach notification framework under the federal Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (“PIPEDA”), which continues to govern private sector organizations engaged in commercial activity outside provinces with substantially similar legislation, as well as federally regulated businesses and interprovincial and international data flows.

Under PIPEDA, an organization must report to the Privacy Commissioner of Canada, as soon as feasible, any breach of security safeguards involving personal information under its control where it is reasonable to believe that the breach creates a “real risk of significant harm” to an individual. The organization must also notify affected individuals as soon as feasible, in a manner that allows them to understand the significance of the breach and the steps they can take to reduce or mitigate the risk of harm. In addition, organizations must keep a record of every breach of security safeguards, whether reportable, for 24 months.

A key distinction remains. Under PIPA, the Alberta Commissioner decides whether affected individuals must be notified, whereas under the Québec Private Sector Act and PIPEDA, organizations must notify affected individuals directly once the applicable risk threshold is met.

Penalties, Fines and Legislative Reform

Under PIPA and PIPEDA, organizations that fail to comply with the mandatory breach notification provisions face fines of up to CA$100,000. Those amounts are modest compared to Québec, where the CAI may impose administrative monetary penalties of up to the greater of CA$10 million or 2% of worldwide turnover for the preceding fiscal year, and penal fines range from CA$15,000 to the greater of CA$25 million or 4% of worldwide turnover, doubling for a subsequent offence. Failing to report a confidentiality incident to the CAI or to affected individuals can attract either sanction.

At the federal level, on June 15, 2026, the federal government introduced Bill C-36, which would enact the Protecting Privacy and Consumer Data Act and repeal Part 1 of PIPEDA. As introduced, Bill C-36 would transfer oversight of private sector privacy from the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada to a new Digital Safety and Data Protection Commission of Canada with order-making powers, provide for administrative monetary penalties of up to the greater of CA$10 million or 3% of gross global revenue and fines of up to the greater of CA$25 million or 5% of gross global revenue for certain offences, and create a private right of action. The bill would carry forward PIPEDA’s breach reporting framework. As of November 16, 2026, Bill C-36 was at second reading in the House of Commons; until it is enacted and brought into force, PIPEDA continues to apply.

Parliament has also enacted Bill C-8, An Act respecting cyber security, which received Royal Assent on June 15, 2026. Its amendments to the Telecommunications Act took effect on Royal Assent. Part 2 enacts the Critical Cyber Systems Protection Act, which will require designated operators in federally regulated sectors, including telecommunications, banking, energy and transportation, to establish cybersecurity programs, manage supply-chain and third-party risks, and report cybersecurity incidents, subject to administrative monetary penalties of up to CA$15 million per violation. That Act will come into force on a day or days to be fixed by order of the Governor in Council, and no such order had been published as of October 2026. Although most businesses will not be designated operators, many will feel its effects through the security requirements that regulated clients impose on their suppliers and advisers.

Given the scale of potential penalties and the trajectory of reform, businesses should ensure they are prepared to detect, contain and report security breaches.

Guidelines for Protecting Personal Information

As privacy and cybersecurity obligations continue to expand, the following measures can help businesses protect personal information and limit liability:

Maintain a written incident response plan, review it regularly to reflect changes in technology and threats, and test it through tabletop exercises.

Build into the plan a procedure for assessing each incident against the applicable notification thresholds and for reporting to the relevant regulators and affected individuals. Even where notification is not strictly required, consider voluntary notification where it would help mitigate harm.

Require service providers, by contract, to notify the organization promptly of any actual or suspected breach, cooperate in the response and maintain appropriate safeguards, and share the incident response plan with key vendors. Given the growing role of supply-chain compromise, review vendor access and contractual protections periodically.

Align record retention and destruction policies with applicable legal requirements, and destroy or anonymize personal information once it is no longer needed or required to be retained.

Train employees regularly on applicable policies and practices, with particular attention to phishing, voice-based social engineering and help desk impersonation.

Maintain a register of all breaches and confidentiality incidents that satisfies PIPEDA’s 24-month record-keeping requirement and, where applicable, the Québec Private Sector Act’s five-year retention period.

In developing or updating policies and procedures, businesses should also:

Build a security program that protects the confidentiality, integrity and availability of all information, not only personal information.

Adopt data classification standards that allow personal information to be readily identified.

Implement appropriate security controls, including phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication, and conduct regular risk assessments of the systems and repositories that hold personal information.

Strong internal policies, however, are only as effective as the people who apply them. Many of the incidents described above began not with a sophisticated technical exploit but with a deceived employee, a compromised login or an unverified request for access. Organizations should therefore take a proactive approach to data privacy and cybersecurity, one that treats preparedness as an ongoing discipline rather than a periodic compliance exercise, and invest in regular, practical training that equips employees to recognize and respond to phishing, social engineering and voice phishing (vishing), including calls from attackers impersonating IT help desk staff. A well-trained workforce remains one of the most effective defences an organization can deploy.