Canada’s move toward open banking, or “consumer-driven banking,” continues to take shape, and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) wants privacy built into the framework from the outset.

In comments on Finance Canada’s proposed Consumer-Driven Banking Regulations, the OPC expressed broad support for the regime. In particular, it welcomed a framework that would give Canadians greater control over their personal information, including with respect to with whom it is shared, and to prohibit screen scraping, a practice that can require consumers to provide third parties with their online banking credentials.

However, the OPC’s message is also clear: greater data mobility should not mean fewer privacy protections.

The OPC's five key recommendations

The OPC identified five areas where it believes the proposed Regulations could provide stronger privacy protections.

1. Defining the scope of data sharing

The Regulations identify broad categories of information that can be shared, including identity information, account details, balances and transaction data. The OPC says these categories are not specific enough for consumers to understand exactly what information may be captured. It recommends that the Regulations identify the specific data elements covered by the framework.

2. Strengthening privacy and security requirements for accreditation

The OPC recommends strengthening the accreditation process for organizations seeking to participate in the framework. Among other things, it recommends requiring certain applicants to demonstrate that appropriate security safeguards have actually been implemented, potentially through confirmation from a qualified independent third party. It also recommends additional requirements relating to complaint procedures, technical standards, authentication, and consumer dashboards.

3. Clarifying the use of publicly available personal information

One of the OPC’s more significant concerns relates to a proposed exception that would permit participating entities to use “publicly available” data without consent for purposes other than those disclosed to the consumer.

The OPC warns that the breadth of this exception could leave personal information vulnerable to improper use. This is in contrast to the existing exception for “publicly available” personal information under the federal Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), which is limited to certain classes of public information specified by regulation. The OPC recommends clarifying that publicly available data does not include information in which a consumer retains a reasonable expectation of privacy.

This is an important reminder that simply because personal information can be found publicly does not necessarily mean it can be used without restriction or the consent of the individual.

4. Adapting security safeguards to evolving risks

The proposed Regulations prescribe safeguards relating to areas such as authentication, encryption, vulnerability management, employee training, and incident response. While supportive of these measures, the OPC cautions that a prescribed list may not keep pace with evolving security risks.

It therefore recommends an overarching obligation requiring participating entities to maintain safeguards appropriate to the sensitivity of the data, in addition to the specific requirements already prescribed.

For financial information, which can be highly sensitive, this is an important distinction. Such a change would be in line with the existing requirements under PIPEDA and would also preserve regulatory flexibility for the OPC.

5. Improving coordination between regulators

Consumer-driven banking will give the Bank of Canada and the OPC overlapping responsibilities, particularly where security incidents involve personal information. The OPC recommends expressly allowing coordination and information sharing between the Bank, the OPC, and other regulators to promote effective oversight and avoid unnecessary duplication.

What does this mean for businesses?

The OPC’s submission highlights an important feature of Canada’s emerging open banking regime: consumer control over data and privacy protection are intended to operate together, not in tension.

For financial institutions, fintechs, and service providers hoping to participate in the new ecosystem, compliance is therefore unlikely to be simply a matter of satisfying the technical rules for moving data. Consent, transparency, purpose limitations, security, accountability, and existing obligations under Canadian privacy law will remain central.

Put simply, privacy legislation and the consumer-driven banking legislation will have to work in tandem. The consumer-driven banking framework will govern how and when financial data moves, while federal and provincial privacy laws will continue to govern how personal information is collected, used, disclosed, and safeguarded along the way. Participants should expect to comply with both regimes at the same time and should design their programs so that satisfying one does not come at the expense of the other.

The OPC’s comments may also have relevance beyond banking. With Budget 2026 signalling the federal government’s intention to expand data portability to the telecommunications and air transportation sectors, the OPC’s submission offers an early glimpse into how those expanded rights may develop, and of the privacy expectations that organizations in those sectors may face.

Open banking, and the broader data portability rights expected to follow, may make personal data more portable in Canada. The OPC’s message is that it should not make that data any less protected.

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